PlayStation Store: parte il Black Friday con tanti sconti su giochi PS4 e PS5

PlayStation Store fa partire oggi il suo Black Friday, che proseguirà fino al 30 novembre con veramente tanti sconti su giochi PS4 e PS5, molti dei quali davvero interessanti visto che comprendono anche parecchie novità per le console Sony.
Tra i titoli di maggiore interesse evidenziamo la presenza di The Last of Us 2 al prezzo di 39,89 euro, Ghost of Tsushima a 49,69 euro, Marvel's Avengers a 34,99 euro, Doom Eternal a 23,09 euro e NBA 2K21 a 34,99 euro, tanto per menzionare alcuni di quelli più recenti. Ovviamente, tutti questi possono essere giocati anche su PS5.
In ogni caso, sono veramente tanti i giochi a sconto con prezzi davvero molto interessanti per il Black Friday, ovvero per questo fine settimana e tutta la prossima settimana fino al 30 novembre. Per tutti i giochi e i rispettivi prezzi scontati vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale del PS Store, dove potete trovare facilmente tutti i titoli disponibili.
Sono inoltre presenti sconti anche per una selezione di titoli PlayStation Hits, tra cui giochi di successo come Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, The Last of Us: Remastered, GT Sport e non solo. Qui sotto ci limitiamo a riportare la selezione di giochi pubblicata anche dal blog ufficiale di PlayStation, ma è solo una lista parziale dei titoli in sconto e non riporta i prezzi, ricordando che trovate tutto sul sito ufficiale a questo indirizzo.
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- The Outer Worlds
