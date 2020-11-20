PlayStation Store: parte il Black Friday con tanti sconti su giochi PS4 e PS5

PlayStation Store fa partire oggi il suo Black Friday con tanti sconti su giochi PS4 e PS5, che andranno avanti fino al 30 novembre e comprendono anche varie novità.

PlayStation Store fa partire oggi il suo Black Friday, che proseguirà fino al 30 novembre con veramente tanti sconti su giochi PS4 e PS5, molti dei quali davvero interessanti visto che comprendono anche parecchie novità per le console Sony.

Tra i titoli di maggiore interesse evidenziamo la presenza di The Last of Us 2 al prezzo di 39,89 euro, Ghost of Tsushima a 49,69 euro, Marvel's Avengers a 34,99 euro, Doom Eternal a 23,09 euro e NBA 2K21 a 34,99 euro, tanto per menzionare alcuni di quelli più recenti. Ovviamente, tutti questi possono essere giocati anche su PS5.

In ogni caso, sono veramente tanti i giochi a sconto con prezzi davvero molto interessanti per il Black Friday, ovvero per questo fine settimana e tutta la prossima settimana fino al 30 novembre. Per tutti i giochi e i rispettivi prezzi scontati vi rimandiamo al sito ufficiale del PS Store, dove potete trovare facilmente tutti i titoli disponibili.

Sono inoltre presenti sconti anche per una selezione di titoli PlayStation Hits, tra cui giochi di successo come Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, The Last of Us: Remastered, GT Sport e non solo. Qui sotto ci limitiamo a riportare la selezione di giochi pubblicata anche dal blog ufficiale di PlayStation, ma è solo una lista parziale dei titoli in sconto e non riporta i prezzi, ricordando che trovate tutto sul sito ufficiale a questo indirizzo.

  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • A Fisherman's Tale
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • A.O.T. 2
  • A.O.T. 2: Deluxe Edition
  • A.O.T. 2: Final Battle
  • A.O.T. 2: Final Battle - Upgrade Pack
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
  • ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Apex Legends™ - Bloodhound Edition
  • Apex Legends™ - Lifeline Edition
  • Apex Legends™ - Octane Edition
  • Apex Legends™ - Pathfinder Edition
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Arizona Sunshine - Dead Man DLC
  • Arizona Sunshine - The Damned DLC
  • Arizona Sunshine® - Deluxe Edition
  • Arizona Sunshine® - Deluxe Upgrade
  • ARK: Aberration
  • ARK: Extinction
  • ARK: Genesis Season Pass
  • ARK: Scorched Earth
  • ARK: Survival Evolved
  • ARK: Survival Evolved - Explorer's Edition
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
  • Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed® Odyssey Ultimate Edition
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione
  • Atelier Ryza: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout
  • Batman: Return to Arkham
  • Battlefield™ V Definitive Edition
  • Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle
  • Black Desert: Conqueror Edition
  • Black Desert: Explorer Edition
  • Black Desert: Traveler Edition
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Borderlands 3 PS4™ &  PS5™
  • Borderlands 3 PS4™ &  PS5™
  • BOXVR
  • Budget Cuts
  • Catherine: Full Body
  • Catherine: Full Body Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Cities: Skylines - Mayor's Edition
  • Cities: Skylines - PlayStation 4 Edition
  • Cities: Skylines - Premium Edition 2
  • Civilization VI - New Frontier Pass
  • CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
  • Control: Ultimate Edition
  • Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
  • Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It's About Time
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - Nitros Oxide Edition
  • Crysis Remastered
  • Cuphead
  • DARK SOULS™: REMASTERED
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Dead or Alive 6 - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Dead or Alive 6 - Season Pass 1
  • Dead or Alive 6 - Season Pass 2
  • Dead or Alive 6 - Season Pass 3
  • Dead or Alive 6 - Season Pass 4
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
  • Disintegration
  • DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - FighterZ Edition
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Ultimate Edition
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1 and 2 Bundle
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition
  • Dreams
  • Dying Light
  • F1 2020
  • F1 2020 - Deluxe Schumacher Edition
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout 76
  • Fallout 76: Raiders & Settlers Content Bundle
  • Fallout 76: Raiders Content Bundle
  • Fallout 76: Settlers Content Bundle
  • Far Cry®5
  • Far Cry®5 - Season Pass
  • FIFA 21 Beckham Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Digital Deluxe Edition
  • FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE DIGITAL DELUXE UPGRADE
  • FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Complete Edition Ex3 (NA/EU/AS)
  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS
  • FINAL FANTASY® XIV: SHADOWBRINGERS - Collector's Edition
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
  • Ghostrunner
  • GOD EATER 3
  • God of War
  • GORN
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Character Pass Set
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition
  • Greedfall
  • HITMAN - Game of the Year Edition
  • Hitman 2
  • Hitman 2 - Expansion Pass
  • Hitman 2 - Gold Edition
  • Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
  • Hunt: Showdown
  • Hunt: Showdown - The Bayou Edition
  • Judgment
  • JUMP FORCE
  • JUMP FORCE - Characters Pass
  • JUMP FORCE - Ultimate Edition
  • Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  • Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
  • KINGDOM HEARTS III
  • Kingdom Hearts III - Re:Mind
  • Kingdom Hearts III - Re:Mind + Concert Video
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - Fate Edition
  • Labyrinth Life
  • Labyrinth Life: Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
  • LEGO Marvel's Avengers Deluxe Edition
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition
  • Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition PS4™ & PS5™
  • Madden NFL 21 PS4™
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition
  • Mafia: Trilogy
  • Maneater
  • Maneater PS4 & PS5
  • Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Standard Edition
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Marvel's Avengers: Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel's Avengers: Exclusive Digital Edition
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR
  • Marvel's Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
  • Metro Exodus
  • Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition
  • MLB The Show 20
  • MLB The Show 20 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition
  • MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath
  • Mortal Shell
  • Motorbike Racing Bundle
  • MX Nitro: Ultimate Edition
  • NBA 2k21
  • Necromunda: Underhive Wars
  • Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition
  • Need for Speed™ Heat Standard Edition
  • Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered
  • NHL™ 21
  • NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition
  • NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition
  • Ni no Kuni™ II: REVENANT KINGDOM - Deluxe Edition
  • Nioh - The Complete Edition
  • Nioh 2
  • Nioh 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • No Man's Sky
  • No Man's Sky PS4 & PS5
  • ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Othercide
  • Overwatch® Legendary Edition
  • Paladins - Champions Pack
  • Paladins - Digital Deluxe Edition 2019 + 2020
  • Paladins Season Pass 2019 + 2020
  • Paper Beast
  • Persona®5 Royal
  • Persona®5 Royal Persona Bundle
  • Persona®5 Royal Ultimate Edition
  • PGA Tour 2k21
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™
  • PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  • Project CARS 3
  • Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
  • Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
  • Remothered: Broken Porcelain
  • Resident Evil 2
  • RESIDENT EVIL 3
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • RIDE 4
  • RIDE 4 - Special Edition
  • Risk of Rain 2
  • Rogue Company: Standard Founder's Pack
  • Rogue Company: Starter Founder's Pack
  • Rogue Company: Ultimate Founder's Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third Remastered
  • Sakura Wars
  • Samurai Warriors 4 Empires
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
  • Skater XL
  • Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
  • Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
  • SnowRunner
  • SnowRunner - Premium Edition
  • SpongeBob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
  • Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™
  • STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™ Deluxe Upgrade
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II: Celebration Edi…
  • STAR WARS™: Squadrons
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Console Edition
  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Deluxe Edition
  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Expansion Pass Two
  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Console Edition - Utopia
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stranded Deep
  • Street Fighter V - Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Streets of Rage 4
  • SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
  • TALES OF BERSERIA
  • TEKKEN 7 - Ultimate Edition
  • Tennis World Tour 2
  • Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition
  • The Catch: Carp & Coarse - Deluxe Edition
  • The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
  • The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
  • The Division 2 - Warlords of New York Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector's Ed. Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Collector's Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Upgrade
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 7
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Last Of Us™ Remastered
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Sims 4
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
  • Trails of Cold Steel IV: Standard Costume Bundle
  • Train Sim World® 2
  • UFC® 4
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • Warface: Breakout - Ultimate Edition
  • WarframeⓇ: Deimos Hive Supporter Pack
  • WarframeⓇ: Deimos Swarm Supporter Pack
  • Wasteland 3
  • Watch Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
  • Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
  • World War Z
  • World War Z - Season Pass
  • World War Z: GOTY Edition
  • WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  • WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4 & PS5
  • Wreckfest: Drive Hard. Die Last.
  • WWE 2k Battlegrounds
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist - Link Evolution

