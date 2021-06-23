PlayStation Store, sconti su tanti giochi PS5 e PS4 con le Offerte di Metà Anno

Sul PlayStation Store sono partiti i nuovi sconti su tantissimi giochi PS4 e PS5, attraverso la nuova iniziativa chiamata Offerte di Metà Anno, che offre delle notevoli riduzioni di prezzo su svariati giochi per le console Sony, come riportiamo qui sotto.

Trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in offerta a questo indirizzo su PS Store, ovviamente con i link alle singole pagine per l'acquisto e l'indicazione del prezzo. Difficile anche fare una selezione, considerando la quantità di giochi presenti, per cui riportiamo qui sotto l'elenco completo dei giochi ma vi rimandiamo comunque al PlayStation Store per conoscere i prezzi precisi, che variano a seconda delle zone geografiche.

PlayStation Storem le Offerte di Metà Anno propongono centinaia di sconti su giochi PS4 e PS5

Tra quelli in evidenza, segnaliamo ad esempio Outriders a 45,49 euro, FIFA 21 Champions Edition a 24,29 euro, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition a 9,99 euro, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time a 41,99 euro, Persona 5 Royal a 26,99 euro, Assetto Corsa a 5,99 euro, Street Fighter V a 7,99 euro e tantissimi altri, come potete vedere nell'elenco completo qui sotto: