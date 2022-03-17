Pokemon Legends: Arceus torna primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, Elden Ring tiene botta

Leggende Pokémon Arceus per Nintendo Switch ha ripreso la testa delle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana, posizionandosi sopra a Elden Ring per PS4, seguito da Gran Turismo 7, sempre per PS4. La versione di PS5 del titolo di FromSoftware è uscita dalla top 10
Parlando di Hardware, Nintendo Switch domina ancora con 97.706 unità complessive vendute, contro le 16.286 della famiglia PS5. Le Xbox Series sono piantate a 1.952 unità, mentre PS4 langue a 16 unità, nonostante abbia piazzato ben due giochi nella top 10.
Vendite software (dal 7 al 13 marzo 2022)
- [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) - 34,362 (2,154,392)
- [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) - 30,341 (274,141)
- [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) - 20,806 (85,371)
- [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) - 17,380 (103,678)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 13,038 (4,483,464)
- [NSW] Chocobo GP (Square Enix, 03/10/22) - 12,414 (New)
- [NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 03/10/22) - 11,097 (New)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) - 10,106 (83,505)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 9,815 (4,804,530)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 9,464 (2,551,664)
Vendite hardware (dal 7 al 13 marzo 2022)
- Switch OLED Model - 51,933 (1,385,640)
- Switch - 30,381 (18,907,424)
- Switch Lite - 15,932 (4,624,750)
- PlayStation 5 - 14,764 (1,225,415)
- Xbox Series S - 1,588 (74,297)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 1,522 (219,660)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 461 (1,183,777)
- Xbox Series X - 374 (86,049)
- PlayStation 4 - 16 (7,819,369)