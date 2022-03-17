Pokemon Legends: Arceus torna primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, Elden Ring tiene botta

Leggende Pokémon Arceus per Nintendo Switch ha ripreso la testa delle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana, posizionandosi sopra a Elden Ring per PS4, seguito da Gran Turismo 7, sempre per PS4. La versione di PS5 del titolo di FromSoftware è uscita dalla top 10

Parlando di Hardware, Nintendo Switch domina ancora con 97.706 unità complessive vendute, contro le 16.286 della famiglia PS5. Le Xbox Series sono piantate a 1.952 unità, mentre PS4 langue a 16 unità, nonostante abbia piazzato ben due giochi nella top 10.

Vendite software (dal 7 al 13 marzo 2022)

[NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus (The Pokemon Company, 01/28/22) - 34,362 (2,154,392) [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) - 30,341 (274,141) [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) - 20,806 (85,371) [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/22) - 17,380 (103,678) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 13,038 (4,483,464) [NSW] Chocobo GP (Square Enix, 03/10/22) - 12,414 (New) [NSW] .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Bandai Namco, 03/10/22) - 11,097 (New) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) - 10,106 (83,505) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 9,815 (4,804,530) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 9,464 (2,551,664)

Vendite hardware (dal 7 al 13 marzo 2022)