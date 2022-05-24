PS Plus Extra: lista dei giochi inclusi nella versione asiatica, sono molti meno del previsto?

La nuova versione del servizio in abbonamento di Sony PlayStation - PS Plus - è ora disponibile in territorio asiatico e abbiamo quindi modo di vedere la lista dei giochi PS Plus Extra e PS Plus Deluxe. Notiamo infatti che parliamo dei giochi di Hong Kong, dove non è disponibile la versione Premium (in quanto manca la possibilità dello streaming).

La lista dei giochi PS5 di PS Plus Extra/Deluxe asiatico include:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Balan Wonderworld

Control: Ultimate Edition

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Foreclosed

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghostrunner

GreedFall: Gold Edition

Human Fall Flat

I am Dead

Kona

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Maneater

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

MXGP 2021

NBA 2K22

Observer: System Redux

RIDE 4

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Tennis World Tour 2

The Artful Escape

Tour de France 2021

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

La lista dei giochi PS4 del PS Plus Extra/Deluxe asiatico include:

ABZU

Adr1ft

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Ashen

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

AVICII Invector

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Child of Light

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

Control: Ultimate Edition

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

Death end re;Quest2

Death Stranding

Deliver Us the Moon

Desperados III

Detroit: Become Human

Dreamfall Chapters

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Elex

Embr

Entwined

Everybody's Golf

Fade to Silence

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Fighting EX Layer - Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity

For Honor

For the King

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Gabbuchi

Get Even

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghostrunner

God of War (2018)

Golf with Your Friends

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

GreedFall

GRIP: Combat Racing

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

How to Survive 2

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I am Dead

inFAMOUS: First Light

inFAMOUS: Second Son

Injustice 2: Gods Among Us

Journey to the Savage Planet

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom: Two Crowns

KNACK

Kona

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive

Legendary Fishing

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LittleBigPlanet 3

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Maneater

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MXGP 2021

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Observation

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Project CARS 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Relicta

Resogun

Returnal

RIDE 4

Risk Urban Assault

Saints Row: The Third Remastered

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Steins;Gate Elite

Stellaris: Console Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Council - The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

The Last Guardian

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Messenger

The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tom Clancy's The Division

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Tour de France 2021

TowerFall Ascension

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life

Yo-kai Watch 4++

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

Il catalogo classico dei giochi PS1 di PS Plus Extra/Deluxe asiatico include:

Ape Escape

Disney PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q: Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Wild Arms

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

Il catalogo classico dei giochi PS2 di PS Plus Extra/Deluxe asiatico include:

Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Il catalogo classico dei giochi PSP di PS Plus Extra/Deluxe asiatico include:

echochrome

Il catalogo classico dei giochi PS4 Remastered di PS Plus Extra/Deluxe asiatico include:

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City

BEYOND: Two Souls

BioShock Remastered

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Crysis Remastered

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deadlight: Director's Cut

God of War III Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

LocoRoco Remastered

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Metro: Last Light Redux

Metro 2033 Redux

Outcast: Second Contact

Patapon Remastered

Patapon 2 Remastered

Rainbow Moon

Resident Evil

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

WipEout: Omega Collection

Infine, la lista dei giochi in prova di PS Plus asiatico include:

(PS5) Cyberpunk 2077

(PS5) ELEX 2

(PS5) Farming Simulator 22

(PS5) Horizon Forbidden West

(PS5) Hot Wheels Unleashed

(PS5) MotoGP 22

(PS5) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

(PS5) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

(PS5) WWE 2K22

(PS4) Biomutant

(PS4) Cyberpunk 2077

(PS4) ELEX 2

(PS4) Farming Simulator 22

(PS4) Horizon Forbidden West

(PS4) Hot Wheels Unleashed

(PS4) LEGO CITY Undercover

(PS4) MotoGP 22

(PS4) The Cruel King and the Great Hero

(PS4) Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

(PS4) WWE 2K22

Notiamo come la lista sembra essere molto più breve del previsto. Non è però il momento di preoccuparci, visto che mancano ancora i giochi PS3 (disponibili solo tramite cloud e quindi non inclusi in questa versione di PS Plus). Inoltre, ricordiamo che la lista dei giochi cambia per ogni regione, quindi nel caso dell'Europa potrebbero esserci altri giochi o semplicemente il numero potrebbe essere nettamente diverso.

