PS Plus Premium: 200 giochi di PS Now sono stati rimossi dal nuovo abbonamento negli USA

Come vi abbiamo già indicato, PS Plus Extra/Premium è ora attivo negli USA. Abbiamo visto la lista dei giochi presenti sul servizio, ma ora abbiamo modo di scoprire una nuova informazione. Secondo Reddit, almeno 200 giochi che erano presenti nel PS Now non sono ora disponibili nel nuovo abbonamento di Sony. La lista è la seguente:
- 100ft robot golf
- A bastard's tale
- A boy and his blob
- Act it out!
- Active soccer 2 dx
- Adam's venture origins
- Adventure time pirates
- Aegis of earth
- Air conflicts vietnam ultimate
- Alchemic jousts
- Amazing discoveries in
- Anodyne
- Another world
- APB reloaded
- Arcania the complete
- Asdivine hearts
- Assault suit leynos
- Assetto corsa
- Azkend 2
- Back to bed
- Backgammon blitz
- Bard's gold
- Baseball riot
- Batman arkham city (PS3)
- Batman arkham asylum GOTY (PS3)
- Battalion commander
- Battle worlds kronos
- BF4 (PS3)
- BFH (PS3)
- Ben 10
- Bentley's hackpack
- Blazblue 5 games (PS3&PS4)
- Blazerush
- Blood bowl 2
- Bokosuka wars 2
- Bombing busters
- Borderlands 1 (PS3)
- Braid
- Brick Breaker
- Bridge constructor
- Broken age
- Brut@l
- Castle invasion
- Castle storm definitive
- Catherine
- Choplifter HD
- Clockwork tales
- Costume quest 2
- Counterspy
- Crimsonland
- Dark arcana
- Day of the tentacle remastered
- de blob 2
- Dead island 3 games (PS3&PS4)
- Dead space 3
- Dead to rights retribution
- Deathspank the baconing
- Desert child
- Destroy all humans! 2 (2006)
- Dirt 4
- Dirt rally
- Dishonored (PS3)
- Doki-doki universe (PS4)
- Don Bradman cricket 14
- Ducati 90th anniversary
- Escape plan (PS4)
- Eternal sonata
- Everybody's gone to the rapture
- Everyday shooter
- Extreme exorcism
- F1 2020
- Fairy fencer f advent dark force
- Farming simulator (PS3)
- Farming simulator 19
- Fat princess adventures
- Firefighters the simulation
- flow (PS3)
- Flower (PS3)
- Forestry 2017
- Gal gun double peace
- Galaga legions DX
- Gem smashers
- Go! puzzle
- God eater 2 rage burst
- God eater resurrection
- God of war origins collection chains of olympus
- God of war origins collection ghost of sparta
- Gravity crash
- Grim fandango remastered
- Guacamelee! PSNow bundle
- Guilty gear Xrd revelator
- Guilty gear Xrd sign
- Handball 16
- Harvest moon a wonderful life special edition
- Harvest moon save the homeland
- Heavenly sword
- Hohokum
- Hunter's trophy 2 america
- Hunter's trophy 2 australia
- In space we brawl
- Industry giant 2
- Inside my radio
- Ironcast
- Jeremy mcgrath's offroad
- Journey (PS3)
- Katamari forever
- Killzone 1,2,3 (PS3)
- King oddball (PS4)
- Legend of kay anniversary (PS4)
- Lego harry potter Year 1-4 (PS3)
- Lego harry potter Year 5-7 (PS3)
- Lemmings
- Limbo
- Lone survivor the director's cut
- Lords of the fallen
- Lost sea
- Lumines supernova
- Machinarium (PS4)
- Mafia 2 (PS3)
- Mafia 3 standard (PS4)
- Majin and the forsaken kingdom
- Mantis burn racing
- Marvel puzzle quest dark reign
- Mastercube
- Megadimension neptunia VII
- Miko gakkou monogatari
- Minutes
- Mirror's edge (PS3)
- Monster energy supercross
- Monster jam steel titans
- Mordheim city of the damned
- Mortal kombat komplete edition (PS3)
- Moto racer 4
- MotoGP13
- Motorcycle club (PS4)
- MXGP3
- Mystery chronicle one way heroics
- Need for speed rivals (PS3)
- Neon chrome
- Nidhogg
- Nitroplus blasterz (PS3)
- Obliteracers
- Oddworld stranger's wrath HD
- OlliOlli
- OlliOlli 2
- One upon light
- Pac-man championship edition DX full version (PS3)
- Pac-man championship edition 2
- Painkiller hell and damnation
- Pixel herose byte and magic
- Pixeljunk monsters
- Pixeljunk nom nom galaxy
- Pixeljunk shooter (PS3)
- Pixeljunk shooter 2 (PS3)
- Pixeljunk shooter ultimate
- Pixeljunk sidescroller
- Plague road
- Professional farmer 2017
- Project cars 2
- Real farm
- Red dead redemption Leaving PS Now 126 days
- Red dead redemption undead nightmare Leaving PS Now 126 days
- Red faction guerrilla (PS3)
- Reus
- Ride 3
- Risen 3 enhanced
- Rive
- Rugby 15
- Rugby world cup 2015
- Saints row the third the full package (PS3)
- Saints row IV (PS3)
- Saints row IV re-elected
- Saints row gat out of hell
- Sebastien loeb rally evo
- Shadow of the colossus (PS3)
- Siegecraft commander
- Skyscrappers
- Slay the spire
- Slime-san superslime edition
- Sly cooper thieves in time
- Sniper ghost warrior 1,2
- Soul axiom
- Sound shapes (PS4)
- Sparkle 2
- Sparkle unleashed
- Spec ops the line
- Spelunky (PS3)
- Square heroes
- Starhawk
- Stick it to the man
- Strike suit zero director's cut
- Styx shards of darkness
- Super dungeon bros
- Super mega baseball
- Super stacker party
- Super stardust ultra
- Super time force ultra
- Super toy cars
- Syberia 2
- Table top racing world tour
- Tachyon project
- Tales of zestiria (PS4)
- Tekken 7
- Tekken tag tournament 2
- Tennis in the face
- Tetraminos
- The bug butcher
- The deer god
- The keeper of 4 elements
- The last of us left behind stand alone (PS3)
- The last of us (PS3)
- The legend of heroes trails of cold steel 1,2 (PS3)
- The lego movie videogame (PS3)
- The metronomicon slay the dance floor
- The raven legacy of a master thief
- The sly collection
- The spectrum retreat
- The treasures of montezuma 4
- The unfinished swan (PS4)
- The wolf among us bundle(Ep 1-5) (PS3)
- Tiny brains
- Titan quest
- Torment
- Touhou scarlet curiosity
- Trine (PS3)
- Ultra street fighter IV (PS4)
- Uncharted 1,2,3 (PS3)
- Under night in-birth exe late
- Vegas party
- Velocibox
- Velocity 2X
- Wasteland 2
- Way of the samurai 3,4
- Wet
- Whispering willows
- Wizardry labyrinth of lost souls
- World to the west
- Wuppo
- Ziggurat
- Zombie vikings
- Zotrix
Va precisato che alcuni dei giochi PS3 rimossi secondo la lista sono presenti nel catalogo nelle loro versioni PS4, come ad esempio The Last of Us, disponibile come versione Remastered.
Diteci, che ne pensate di questi giochi non più presenti? Vi interesserebbero? Ricordiamo che la lista europea potrebbe essere ben diversa, quindi non bisogna considerare queste modifiche come ufficiali per il territorio europeo. Inoltre, alcuni giochi potrebbero essere reinseriti successivamente.
Vi lasciamo infine alla lista dei giochi che sono effettivamente presenti nel PS Plus Extra/Premium degli USA.