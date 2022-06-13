PS Plus Extra/Premium: lista dei giochi della versione USA svelata

Sony ha reso disponibile il nuovo PS Plus negli Stati Uniti. Questo ci permette id vedere la lsita dei giochi inclusi in questa nuova versione del servizio. Ecco la lista dei giochi del PS Plus Extra/Premium degli USA:
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders*
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- ALIENATION
- Akiba's Beat*
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen*
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)
- Astebreed
- AVICII InvectorBack to Bed*
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS4)
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)
- Cris Tales (PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5)*
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody's Golf
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4)
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS5)
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World*
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity*
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- Foreclosed (PS4)
- Foreclosed (PS5)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST*
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- GOD OF WAR
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Gravity Rush 2
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Greedfall (PS4)
- Greedfall (PS5)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS4)
- Human Fall Flat (PS5)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS4)
- I am Dead (PS5)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- JumpJet Rex
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept*
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
- Kona (PS4)
- Kona (PS5)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS4)
- Last Stop (PS5)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo's Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS4)
- Maneater (PS5)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS4)
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS4)
- MXGP 2021 (PS5)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS4)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS4)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer - Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Raiden V: Director's Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- RESOGUN
- Relicta
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS4)
- RIDE 4 (PS5)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The Turing Test*
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Artful Escape (PS4)
- The Artful Escape (PS5)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council - The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS4)
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)
- Werewolves Within
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- Whispering Willows
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)
- Wreckfest (PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5)
- Wytchwood (PS4)
- Wytchwood (PS5)
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 2Dark
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- 8-Bit Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
L'asterisco indica quei giochi "la cui disponibilità potrebbe variare da regione a regione". Potrebbe quindi significare che tutti gli altri sono certi per il mercato europeo. La lista USA include 404 giochi.
Che ne pensate di questa lista? Ecco infine i giochi di giugno 2022 del livello Essential.