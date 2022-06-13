PS Plus Extra/Premium: lista dei giochi della versione USA svelata

Sony ha reso disponibile il nuovo PS Plus negli Stati Uniti. Questo ci permette id vedere la lsita dei giochi inclusi in questa nuova versione del servizio. Ecco la lista dei giochi del PS Plus Extra/Premium degli USA:

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders*

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

ALIENATION

Akiba's Beat*

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen*

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5)

Astebreed

AVICII InvectorBack to Bed*

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4)

Balan Wonderworld (PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Car Mechanic Simulator

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4)

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5)

Cris Tales (PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5)*

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL - The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS4)

DEMON'S SOULS

Detroit: Become Human

Descenders (PS4)

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody's Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (PS5)

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World*

Flatout 4: Total Insanity*

FLUSTER CLUCK

Foreclosed (PS4)

Foreclosed (PS5)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST*

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS4)

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT (PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

GOD OF WAR

Goosebumps: The Game

Gravity Rush 2

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Greedfall (PS4)

Greedfall (PS5)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4)

Human Fall Flat (PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4)

I am Dead (PS5)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

JumpJet Rex

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept*

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Kona (PS4)

Kona (PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4)

Last Stop (PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo's Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4)

Maneater (PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (PS5)

Marvel's Spider-Man

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS4)

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4)

Monster Truck Championship (PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4)

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS4)

MXGP 2021 (PS5)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS4)

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4)

Observer: System Redux (PS5)

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS4)

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer - Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

RESOGUN

Relicta

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS4)

RIDE 4 (PS5)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sniper Elite 4

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tearaway Unfolded

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The Turing Test*

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Artful Escape (PS4)

The Artful Escape (PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council - The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy's The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4)

Tour de France 2021 (PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane - Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS5)

Werewolves Within

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

World of Final Fantasy

Whispering Willows

Wolfenstein: The New Order

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5)

Wytchwood (PS4)

Wytchwood (PS5)

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin' School life

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

2Dark

428: Shibuya Scramble

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

L'asterisco indica quei giochi "la cui disponibilità potrebbe variare da regione a regione". Potrebbe quindi significare che tutti gli altri sono certi per il mercato europeo. La lista USA include 404 giochi.

