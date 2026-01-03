Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il terzo gioco con più GOTY vinti finora

Secondo una ricerca condotta dagli utenti del forum ResetERA, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è attualmente terzo nella classifica dei giochi con più premi "Game of the Year" , con 291 vittorie su 429 premiazioni, pari a circa il 67,83% del totale.

I The Game Awards sono l'evento di premiazione più noto del settore, ma non sono certo l'unico. A livello mondiale esistono infatti centinaia di riconoscimenti diversi, organizzati da redazioni, associazioni e realtà di ogni tipo.

I numeri di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 e degli altri giochi del 2025

Al momento, il GDR di Sandfall Interactive è superato solo da Elden Ring (435 GOTY) e The Last of Us Parte II (326), mentre precede titoli del calibro di Baldur's Gate 3 (288), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (281) e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Elden Ring (FromSoftware) - 435 The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog) - 326 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive) - 291 Baldur's Gate III (Larian Studios) - 288 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red) - 281 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD) - 264 God of War (2018) (Santa Monica Studio) - 263 The Last of Us (Naughty Dog) - 257 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) - 229 Astro Bot (Team Asobi) - 196 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog) - 190 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) - 178 Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) - 163 Dragon Age: Inquisition (Bioware) - 139 Death Stranding (Kojima Productions) - 118 God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio) - 118 Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Naughty Dog) - 115 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD) - 114 Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) - 114 Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) - 111 Mass Effect 2 (Bioware) - 102

Va però considerato che un confronto puramente numerico tra giochi di epoche diverse non è del tutto accurato: il numero di premiazioni varia di anno in anno e, in particolare, quelle tracciate da ResetERA sono quasi raddoppiate dal 2010 a oggi.

Per questo motivo è interessante anche la classifica basata sulla percentuale di GOTY vinti rispetto ai premi disponibili. In questo caso, al primo posto troviamo The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, con un impressionante 87% di vittorie.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - 87% Street Fighter II (SNES) - 80% Elden Ring - 70% Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 68% Sonic the Hedgehog - 63% The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - 59% Resident Evil 4 (2005) / The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 57% The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 56% Baldur's Gate III - 53% Uncharted 2: Among Thieves - 52% God of War (2018) - 51% The Last of Us Part II / Final Fantasy VII / Super Mario 64 - 50% The Last of Us - 48% Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 45% Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 41% Donkey Kong Country - 40% Metroid Prime - 39% Half-Life 2 - 38% Astro Bot / Red Dead Redemption - 37% The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - 35% Fallout 3 - 33% Dragon Age: Inquisition - 32% Bioshock - 29% Death Stranding / Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest / Virtua Fighter II - 25% It Takes Two - 20% The Walking Dead Stagione 1 - 19%

Henry di Skalitz da Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Guardando nello specifico solo al 2025, il secondo titolo ad aver vinto il maggior numero Game of the Year è stato Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 con 32 premi, seguito al terzo posto da Hollow Knight Silksong con 18 vittorie. Donkey Kong Bananza e Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, invece, sono a parimerito con 12 premi vinti ciascuno.

Tenete presente che sono ancora in programma diverse premiazioni, come ad esempio i BAFTA Game Awards del prossimo 17 aprile. Di conseguenza, il piazzamento di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 e degli altri giochi usciti quest'anno potrebbe quindi migliorare ulteriormente.