4

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il terzo gioco con più GOTY vinti finora

Stando a una ricerca fatta dagli utenti di ResetERA, al momento Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 al momento è il terzo gioco con più premi Game of the Year vinti di sempre.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   03/01/2026
I personaggi di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Articoli News Video Immagini

I The Game Awards sono l'evento di premiazione più noto del settore, ma non sono certo l'unico. A livello mondiale esistono infatti centinaia di riconoscimenti diversi, organizzati da redazioni, associazioni e realtà di ogni tipo.

Secondo una ricerca condotta dagli utenti del forum ResetERA, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è attualmente terzo nella classifica dei giochi con più premi "Game of the Year", con 291 vittorie su 429 premiazioni, pari a circa il 67,83% del totale.

I numeri di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 e degli altri giochi del 2025

Al momento, il GDR di Sandfall Interactive è superato solo da Elden Ring (435 GOTY) e The Last of Us Parte II (326), mentre precede titoli del calibro di Baldur's Gate 3 (288), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (281) e The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

  1. Elden Ring (FromSoftware) - 435
  2. The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog) - 326
  3. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive) - 291
  4. Baldur's Gate III (Larian Studios) - 288
  5. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red) - 281
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD) - 264
  7. God of War (2018) (Santa Monica Studio) - 263
  8. The Last of Us (Naughty Dog) - 257
  9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda) - 229
  10. Astro Bot (Team Asobi) - 196
  11. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End (Naughty Dog) - 190
  12. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games) - 178
  13. Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games) - 163
  14. Dragon Age: Inquisition (Bioware) - 139
  15. Death Stranding (Kojima Productions) - 118
  16. God of War Ragnarök (Santa Monica Studio) - 118
  17. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves (Naughty Dog) - 115
  18. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD) - 114
  19. Overwatch (Blizzard Entertainment) - 114
  20. Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar Games) - 111
  21. Mass Effect 2 (Bioware) - 102
Sandfall non credeva che Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 potesse andare oltre l'85 su Metacritic Sandfall non credeva che Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 potesse andare oltre l'85 su Metacritic

Va però considerato che un confronto puramente numerico tra giochi di epoche diverse non è del tutto accurato: il numero di premiazioni varia di anno in anno e, in particolare, quelle tracciate da ResetERA sono quasi raddoppiate dal 2010 a oggi.

Per questo motivo è interessante anche la classifica basata sulla percentuale di GOTY vinti rispetto ai premi disponibili. In questo caso, al primo posto troviamo The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, con un impressionante 87% di vittorie.

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time - 87%
  2. Street Fighter II (SNES) - 80%
  3. Elden Ring - 70%
  4. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - 68%
  5. Sonic the Hedgehog - 63%
  6. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt - 59%
  7. Resident Evil 4 (2005) / The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 57%
  8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 56%
  9. Baldur's Gate III - 53%
  10. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves - 52%
  11. God of War (2018) - 51%
  12. The Last of Us Part II / Final Fantasy VII / Super Mario 64 - 50%
  13. The Last of Us - 48%
  14. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - 45%
  15. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - 41%
  16. Donkey Kong Country - 40%
  17. Metroid Prime - 39%
  18. Half-Life 2 - 38%
  19. Astro Bot / Red Dead Redemption - 37%
  20. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - 35%
  21. Fallout 3 - 33%
  22. Dragon Age: Inquisition - 32%
  23. Bioshock - 29%
  24. Death Stranding / Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest / Virtua Fighter II - 25%
  25. It Takes Two - 20%
  26. The Walking Dead Stagione 1 - 19%
Henry di Skalitz da Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Henry di Skalitz da Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Guardando nello specifico solo al 2025, il secondo titolo ad aver vinto il maggior numero Game of the Year è stato Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 con 32 premi, seguito al terzo posto da Hollow Knight Silksong con 18 vittorie. Donkey Kong Bananza e Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, invece, sono a parimerito con 12 premi vinti ciascuno.

Tenete presente che sono ancora in programma diverse premiazioni, come ad esempio i BAFTA Game Awards del prossimo 17 aprile. Di conseguenza, il piazzamento di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 e degli altri giochi usciti quest'anno potrebbe quindi migliorare ulteriormente.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 è il terzo gioco con più GOTY vinti finora