Quali giochi sono compatibili con Nintendo Switch 2? La lista è stata aggiornata

Come scoprirete fra poco, la quasi totalità delle produzioni Nintendo gira tranquillamente su Switch 2 , al netto di quei prodotti che fanno un uso particolare dei controller Joy-Con e che dunque richiedono l'utilizzo di questi dispositivi per poter funzionare.

La lista dei giochi compatibili con Nintendo Switch 2 è stata aggiornata alla data di oggi, 27 maggio, con tre differenti elenchi per i titoli che non si avviano, quelli che "funzionano ma presentano alcuni problemi" e quelli che verranno presi in esame solo dopo il lancio della nuova console.

Una funzionalità importantissima

Se avete letto il nostro speciale su Nintendo Switch 2 e retrocompatibilità: giochi compatibili, upgrade gratuiti e a pagamento, saprete che questa funzionalità rappresenta un aspetto estremamente importante per la nuova console ibrida giapponese.

Proprio per questo Nintendo ha tenuto a comunicare in maniera chiara, con gli elenchi che riportiamo di seguito, quali sono i titoli che in questo momento presentano delle incompatibilità con Switch 2. Sebbene siano presenti alcuni nomi di rilievo, le produzioni first party non figurano nella lista.