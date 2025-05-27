Quali giochi sono compatibili con Nintendo Switch 2? La lista è stata aggiornata

La lista dei giochi compatibili con Nintendo Switch 2 è stata aggiornata alla data di oggi, 27 maggio, con tre differenti elenchi per i titoli che non si avviano, quelli che "funzionano ma presentano alcuni problemi" e quelli che verranno presi in esame solo dopo il lancio della nuova console.
Come scoprirete fra poco, la quasi totalità delle produzioni Nintendo gira tranquillamente su Switch 2, al netto di quei prodotti che fanno un uso particolare dei controller Joy-Con e che dunque richiedono l'utilizzo di questi dispositivi per poter funzionare.
Al momento, inoltre, c'è un piccolo elenco di software che risultano incompatibili con Nintendo Switch 2: si tratta di Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: Kit VR, Niconico, Abema, Hulu, Crunchyroll e InkyPen.
A parte la prima applicazione, il kit per la realtà virtuale di Nintendo Labo, che richiedeva fisicamente l'inserimento della console nell'accessorio visore, le altre verranno probabilmente aggiornate.
Una funzionalità importantissima
Se avete letto il nostro speciale su Nintendo Switch 2 e retrocompatibilità: giochi compatibili, upgrade gratuiti e a pagamento, saprete che questa funzionalità rappresenta un aspetto estremamente importante per la nuova console ibrida giapponese.
Proprio per questo Nintendo ha tenuto a comunicare in maniera chiara, con gli elenchi che riportiamo di seguito, quali sono i titoli che in questo momento presentano delle incompatibilità con Switch 2. Sebbene siano presenti alcuni nomi di rilievo, le produzioni first party non figurano nella lista.
La lista dei giochi con problemi di avvio su Nintendo Switch 2
- A Boy and His Blob
- A Time Traveller's Guide To Past Delicacies
- Abyss Memory Fallen Angel and the Path of Magic
- Aeterna Noctis
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Arcade Archives ASSAULT
- Arcade Archives Burger Time
- Arcade Archives Chack'n Pop
- Arcade Archives CRIME CITY
- Arcade Archives DIG DUG
- Arcade Archives DRAGON SABER
- Arcade Archives DRAGON SPIRIT
- Arcade Archives EMPIRE CITY: 1931
- Arcade Archives FLIPULL
- Arcade Archives GALAXIAN
- Arcade Archives GRADIUS III
- Arcade Archives METROCROSS
- Arcade Archives NEW RALLY-X
- Arcade Archives PAC-LAND
- Arcade Archives QIX
- Arcade Archives ROLLER JAMMER
- Arcade Archives ROLLING THUNDER
- Arcade Archives ROMPERS
- Arcade Archives SPACE SEEKER
- Arcade Archives The Genji and the Heike Clans
- Arcade Archives THE TOWER OF DRUAGA
- Arcade Archives XEVIOUS
- Assault Suit Leynos 2 Saturn Tribute
- Astral Flux
- Baseball Club
- Boot Hill Heroes
- Botany Manor
- Cats Hidden in Italy
- Chronicles of 2 Heroes: Amaterasu's Wrath
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Crazy Strike Bowling EX
- Dadish 2
- Darksiders Genesis
- Dead by Daylight
- Everdream Valley
- Felix the Cat
- fig.
- FINAL FANTASY
- Flan
- Gang Beasts
- GRID™ Autosport
- House Builder
- I Got Isekai'd Into A Shmup
- In My Shadow
- Inferno 2
- Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection
- Kill la Kill - IF
- Killing Time: Resurrected
- Kosmokrats
- Laboratory Rat Escape Simulator
- Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
- Library Of Ruina
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition
- Malignant Survivors
- Manticore - Galaxy on Fire
- Mega Mall Story 2
- MODEL Debut3 #nicola
- Monster Loves You Too!
- NASCAR Rivals
- NBA 2K18
- NEKOPARA Vol.2
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nobody Saves the World
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath
- OK K.O.! Let's Play Heroes
- Onigo Hunter
- Palia
- Pineview Drive
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition
- Raiden III x MIKADO MANIAX
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers
- Rhapsody: Marl Kingdom Chronicles
- RiMS Racing
- River City Girls Zero
- Rocket League
- Roller Champions
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings & Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- SENRAN KAGURA Reflexions
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-a-fide Edition
- Soul Dog TD
- South of the Circle
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Sportitions'24
- STAR WARS Episode I: Racer
- Strania -The Stella Machina- EX
- Summer Pockets
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
- TAITO MILESTONES
- The Cube
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- Touhou Gouyoku Ibun ～ Sunken Fossil World
- Tricky Towers
- Trip World DX
- Trove
- Trover Saves the Universe
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r]
- Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
- V-Rally 4
- Warface: Clutch
- Warframe
- Warp Shift
- What the Dub?!
- Where the Bees Make Honey
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- YouTube
La lista dei giochi che si avviano su Nintendo Switch 2 ma presentano dei problemi
- Alan Wake Remastered
- Alien: Isolation
- Arcade Archives ORDYNE
- Arcade Archives PHELIOS
- Arcade Archives TETRIS THE ABSOLUTE THE GRAND MASTER 2 PLUS
- Arcade Archives TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER
- Asphalt Legends Unite
- Dadish
- Dex
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Elderand
- Factorio
- Fall Guys
- Family Chess
- Games Advent Calendar - 25 Days - 25 Surprises
- Godlike Burger
- HARVESTELLA
- HITMAN 3 - Cloud Version
- HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
- JUST DANCE® 2019
- Klondike Solitaire
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
- Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- MotoGP™21
- My Brother Rabbit
- Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars
- Noir Chronicles: City of Crime
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Pilot Sports
- Pocoyo Party
- Port Royale 4
- Raiden IV x MIKADO remix
- Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
- S.N.I.P.E.R. - Hunter Scope
- Saints Row IV®: Re-Elected™
- SmileBASIC 4
- Steven Universe: Save The Light
- Street Fighter™ 30th Anniversary Collection
- Stumble Guys
- They Bleed Pixels
- Timespinner
- WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game
La lista dei giochi con problemi su Nintendo Switch 2 che verranno controllati dopo il lancio
- 112 Operator
- ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING 2
- ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '95
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS '96
- Airhead
- Alchemy Garden
- Baron: Fur Is Gonna Fly
- Batman: The Enemy Within
- Beyond the Ice Palace 2
- Boot Hill Bounties
- Bus Simulator 2023: City Driver
- Death Coming
- DOOM: Eternal
- Eggy Party
- ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist
- EVERSPACE™ - Stellar Edition
- Fables Mosaic: Snow White
- FAMILY TRAINER
- Fitness Boxing
- Floor Kids
- Fortnite
- FRAMED Collection
- Gal Guardians: Demon Purge
- Gas Guzzlers Extreme
- Guns Gore and Cannoli
- Island Flight Simulator
- Kids vs Parents
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Jeju Island-1
- Mexican Train Dominoes Gold
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame
- MUSYNX
- NBA 2K25
- Nova-111
- OMG Police - Car Chase TV Simulator
- Perseverance: Complete Edition
- Pizza Tower
- Process of Elimination
- Slayin 2
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- The Jackbox Party Pack
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
- World of Tanks Blitz
- Xtreme Sports