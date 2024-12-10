7

Sony svela i giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store di PS4 e PS5 a ottobre in Europa e USA

Tramite il PlayStation Blog sono state svelate le classifiche dei giochi per PS4 e PS5 più scaricati tramite il PlayStation Store a novembre.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   10/12/2024
Un soldato in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati durante il mese di novembre. Come prevedibile la prima posizione in ambo le regioni è stata conquistata da Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, mentre le restanti posizioni mostrano picole discrepanze di gusti tra i giocatori americani e quelli europei.

Ad esempio, guardando alla classifica per PS5, in Europa EA Sports FC 25 si è classificato secondo, mentre in USA (dove il calcio non è lo sport più gettonato, seppur popoplare) è solo quarto. Allo stesso modo in Nord America NBA 2K25, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 e College Football 25 occupano posizioni molto alte, mentre nel vecchio continente gli ultimi due non rientrano neppure nella top 20. Mettendo da parte i giochi sportivi, in Europa al terzo posto troviamo Farming Simulator 25, seguito da Phasmophobia, che sta macinando buoni numeri di vendita anche con le versioni console.

Le classifiche del PlayStation Store di novembre 2024

Di seguito trovate le classifiche dei giochi per PS4 e PS5 più scaricati tramite il PlayStation Store a novembre:

PS5 - Europa

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  2. EA SPORTS FC 25
  3. Farming Simulator 25
  4. Phasmophobia
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Hogwarts Legacy
  7. Minecraft
  8. NBA 2K25
  9. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  10. UFC 5
  11. Cyberpunk 2077
  12. Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  13. Palworld
  14. God of War Ragnarök
  15. ASTRO BOT
  16. Planet Coaster 2
  17. Baldur's Gate 3
  18. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
  19. The Crew Motorfest
  20. Resident Evil 4
Una trebbiatrice in Farming Simulator 25
PS5 - Nord America

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  2. Phasmophobia
  3. NBA 2K25
  4. EA SPORTS FC 25
  5. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  8. EA SPORTS College Football 25
  9. Farming Simulator 25
  10. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  11. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
  12. Hogwarts Legacy
  13. Minecraft
  14. Mortal Kombat 1
  15. Undisputed
  16. ASTRO BOT
  17. Palworld
  18. UFC 5
  19. Cyberpunk 2077
  20. God of War Ragnarök

PS4 - Europa

  1. EA SPORTS FC 25
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. Red Dead Redemption 2
  5. Battlefield 1
  6. Need for Speed Payback
  7. The Forest
  8. Battlefield V
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Gang Beasts
  11. Mortal Kombat X
  12. Batman: Arkham Knight
  13. Minecraft
  14. Hogwarts Legacy
  15. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  16. A Way Out
  17. Rayman Legends
  18. Unravel Two
  19. Chained Climb Together
  20. Mafia: Trilogy
Giocatori del Real Madrid in EA Sports FC 25
PS4 - Nord America

  1. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Need for Speed Heat
  4. Batman: Arkham Knight
  5. Gang Beasts
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. EA SPORTS FC 25
  8. Need for Speed Payback
  9. The Forest
  10. Battlefield 1
  11. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
  12. Minecraft
  13. theHunter: Call of the Wild
  14. Mortal Kombat X
  15. Battlefield V
  16. NBA 2K25
  17. Hogwarts Legacy
  18. STAR WARS Battlefront II
  19. Chained Climb Together
  20. BODYCAMERA SHOOTER

Sempre parlando di PlayStation Store, vi ricordiamo che fino al 21 dicembre sono attivi i saldi per il 30° anniversario di PlayStation, ecco alcuni degli sconti più succulenti disponibili al momento.

#Classifica #PlayStation Store
