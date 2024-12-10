Sony svela i giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store di PS4 e PS5 a ottobre in Europa e USA

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati durante il mese di novembre. Come prevedibile la prima posizione in ambo le regioni è stata conquistata da Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, mentre le restanti posizioni mostrano picole discrepanze di gusti tra i giocatori americani e quelli europei.
Ad esempio, guardando alla classifica per PS5, in Europa EA Sports FC 25 si è classificato secondo, mentre in USA (dove il calcio non è lo sport più gettonato, seppur popoplare) è solo quarto. Allo stesso modo in Nord America NBA 2K25, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 e College Football 25 occupano posizioni molto alte, mentre nel vecchio continente gli ultimi due non rientrano neppure nella top 20. Mettendo da parte i giochi sportivi, in Europa al terzo posto troviamo Farming Simulator 25, seguito da Phasmophobia, che sta macinando buoni numeri di vendita anche con le versioni console.
Le classifiche del PlayStation Store di novembre 2024
Di seguito trovate le classifiche dei giochi per PS4 e PS5 più scaricati tramite il PlayStation Store a novembre:
PS5 - Europa
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Farming Simulator 25
- Phasmophobia
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- NBA 2K25
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- UFC 5
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Palworld
- God of War Ragnarök
- ASTRO BOT
- Planet Coaster 2
- Baldur's Gate 3
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- The Crew Motorfest
- Resident Evil 4
PS5 - Nord America
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Phasmophobia
- NBA 2K25
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- EA SPORTS College Football 25
- Farming Simulator 25
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Minecraft
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Undisputed
- ASTRO BOT
- Palworld
- UFC 5
- Cyberpunk 2077
- God of War Ragnarök
PS4 - Europa
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Need for Speed Heat
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Battlefield 1
- Need for Speed Payback
- The Forest
- Battlefield V
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gang Beasts
- Mortal Kombat X
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Minecraft
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- A Way Out
- Rayman Legends
- Unravel Two
- Chained Climb Together
- Mafia: Trilogy
PS4 - Nord America
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Gang Beasts
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FC 25
- Need for Speed Payback
- The Forest
- Battlefield 1
- EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25
- Minecraft
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- Mortal Kombat X
- Battlefield V
- NBA 2K25
- Hogwarts Legacy
- STAR WARS Battlefront II
- Chained Climb Together
- BODYCAMERA SHOOTER
Sempre parlando di PlayStation Store, vi ricordiamo che fino al 21 dicembre sono attivi i saldi per il 30° anniversario di PlayStation, ecco alcuni degli sconti più succulenti disponibili al momento.