Sony svela i giochi più scaricati sul PlayStation Store di PS4 e PS5 a ottobre in Europa e USA

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche dei giochi PS4 e PS5 più scaricati durante il mese di novembre. Come prevedibile la prima posizione in ambo le regioni è stata conquistata da Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, mentre le restanti posizioni mostrano picole discrepanze di gusti tra i giocatori americani e quelli europei.

Ad esempio, guardando alla classifica per PS5, in Europa EA Sports FC 25 si è classificato secondo, mentre in USA (dove il calcio non è lo sport più gettonato, seppur popoplare) è solo quarto. Allo stesso modo in Nord America NBA 2K25, EA Sports Madden NFL 25 e College Football 25 occupano posizioni molto alte, mentre nel vecchio continente gli ultimi due non rientrano neppure nella top 20. Mettendo da parte i giochi sportivi, in Europa al terzo posto troviamo Farming Simulator 25, seguito da Phasmophobia, che sta macinando buoni numeri di vendita anche con le versioni console.