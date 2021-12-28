Steam: ecco i nuovi sconti attivati il 28 dicembre 2021

Tramite Reddit abbiamo avuto modo di scoprire la lista dei giochi in offerta a partire da oggi - 28 dicembre 2021 - su Steam. Tutti questi sconti dureranno fino al 5 gennaio 2022.
Ecco la lista dei giochi in offerta su Steam dal 28 dicembre 2021:
- Forza Horizon 5 - 10% - 53.99€
- It Takes Two - 50% - 19.99€
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - 60% - 7.99€
- Teardown - 20% - 15.99€
- Far Cry 5 - 80% - 11.99€
- Cities: Skylines - 75% - 6.99€
- ARK: Survival Evolved - 67% - 8.24€
- Little Nightmares II - 33% - 20.09€
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - 30% - 34.99€
- Gang Beasts - 55% - 8.99€
- Sword and Fairy 7 - 23% - 19.24€
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition - 50% - 29.99€
- ICARUS - 10% - 22.49€
- Half-Life: Alyx - 50% - 24.99€
- Pummel Party - 40% - 7.49€
- Celeste - 75% - 4.99€
- Borderlands 3 - 75% - 14.99€
- STAR WARS: Squadrons - 63% - 14.79€
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - 30% - 27.99€
- Wreckfest - 60% - 11.99€
- Youtubers Life 2 - 20% - 23.99€
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - 60% - 15.99€
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - 25% - 29.99€
- RIDE 4 - 60% - 19.99€
- Steel Division 2 - 75% - 9.99€
- Deadside - 25% - 12.59€
- Neon Abyss - 40% - 11.99€
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - 25% - 25.49€
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - 50% - 12.49€
- Muse Dash - 50% - 1.74€
- Partisans 1941 - 70% - 8.99€
Diteci, vi sono degli sconti che vi interessano? Guardando anche oltre la lista odierna, ecco sconti su giochi PC a meno di 5€.