Steam: ecco i nuovi sconti attivati il 28 dicembre 2021

Valve ha attivato i nuovi giochi in sconto a partire dal 28 dicembre 2021 su Steam. Ecco i dettagli sulle offerte.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   28/12/2021
Tramite Reddit abbiamo avuto modo di scoprire la lista dei giochi in offerta a partire da oggi - 28 dicembre 2021 - su Steam. Tutti questi sconti dureranno fino al 5 gennaio 2022.

Ecco la lista dei giochi in offerta su Steam dal 28 dicembre 2021:

  • Forza Horizon 5 - 10% - 53.99€
  • It Takes Two - 50% - 19.99€
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - 60% - 7.99€
  • Teardown - 20% - 15.99€
  • Far Cry 5 - 80% - 11.99€
  • Cities: Skylines - 75% - 6.99€
  • ARK: Survival Evolved - 67% - 8.24€
  • Little Nightmares II - 33% - 20.09€
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - 30% - 34.99€
  • Gang Beasts - 55% - 8.99€
  • Sword and Fairy 7 - 23% - 19.24€
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - GOTY Edition - 50% - 29.99€
  • ICARUS - 10% - 22.49€
  • Half-Life: Alyx - 50% - 24.99€
  • Pummel Party - 40% - 7.49€
  • Celeste - 75% - 4.99€
  • Borderlands 3 - 75% - 14.99€
  • STAR WARS: Squadrons - 63% - 14.79€
  • Necromunda: Hired Gun - 30% - 27.99€
  • Wreckfest - 60% - 11.99€
  • Youtubers Life 2 - 20% - 23.99€
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - 60% - 15.99€
  • The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - 25% - 29.99€
  • RIDE 4 - 60% - 19.99€
  • Steel Division 2 - 75% - 9.99€
  • Deadside - 25% - 12.59€
  • Neon Abyss - 40% - 11.99€
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - 25% - 25.49€
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition - 50% - 12.49€
  • Muse Dash - 50% - 1.74€
  • Partisans 1941 - 70% - 8.99€

Diteci, vi sono degli sconti che vi interessano? Guardando anche oltre la lista odierna, ecco sconti su giochi PC a meno di 5€.

