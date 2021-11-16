The Game Awards 2021, le nomination: ecco la lista dei finalisti

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Game Awards 2021: scopriamo i giochi presenti nella lista completa dei finalisti.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   16/11/2021
241

The Game Awards 2021 ha annunciato le nomination per i premi di quest'anno, pubblicando la lista completa dei finalisti per le varie categorie. Come noto, lo show si svolgerà nella notte fra il 9 e il 10 dicembre a partire dalle 2.00.

Si può dire che il vincitore morale dei Game Awards 2021 è per il momento Deathloop, con ben nove nomination, mentre manca clamorosamente Forza Horizon 5 e gli utenti già cominciano a lamentarsi della cosa. Ne parleremo a breve.

The Game Awards 2021, tutte le nomination

Game of the Year

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Metroid Dread
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Returnal
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

  • The Artful Escape
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Score and Music

  • The Artful Escape
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design

  • Deathloop
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal

Best Performance

  • Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
  • Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)
  • Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
  • Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Games for Impact

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Boyfriend Dungeon
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • No Longer Home

Best Ongoing

  • Apex Legends
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact
  • Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Indie

  • 12 Minutes
  • Death's Door
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game

  • Fantasian
  • Genshin Impact
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Marvel Future Revolution
  • Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Far Cry 6
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best VR / AR

  • Hitman 3
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Deathloop
  • Far Cry 6
  • Returnal

Best Action / Adventure

  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Metroid Dread
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

  • Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

  • It Takes Two
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • New Pokémon Snap
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  • Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Sim / Strategy

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Evil Genius 2: World Domination
  • Humankind
  • Inscryption
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Racing

  • F1 2021
  • FIFA 22
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed
  • Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Knockout City
  • It Takes Two
  • Monster Hunter Rise
  • New World
  • Valheim

Content Creator of the Year

  • Dream
  • Fuslie
  • Gaules
  • Ibai
  • Grefg

Best Debut Indie

  • The Artful Escape
  • The Forgotten City
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Sable
  • Valheim

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
  • Starfield

Best eSports Game

  • Call of Duty
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Valorant

Best eSports Athlete

  • Chris "Simp" Lehr
  • Hed "Showmaker" Su
  • Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
  • Oleksandr "Simple" Kostyliev
  • Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Best eSports Team

  • Atlanta Faze (COD)
  • DWG KIA (LOL)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Sentinels (Valorant)
  • Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best eSports Coach

  • Airat "Silent" Gaziev
  • Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov
  • Andrii "Biad3" Horodenskyi
  • James "Crowder" Crowder
  • Kim "KKOMA" Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event

  • 2021 League of Legends Wolrd Championship
  • The International 2021
  • PGL Major Stockholm 2021
  • PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021
  • Valorant Championship Tour: Stage 2 Masters

The Game Awards 2021, le nomination: ecco la lista dei finalisti