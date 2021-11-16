The Game Awards 2021, le nomination: ecco la lista dei finalisti

The Game Awards 2021 ha annunciato le nomination per i premi di quest'anno, pubblicando la lista completa dei finalisti per le varie categorie. Come noto, lo show si svolgerà nella notte fra il 9 e il 10 dicembre a partire dalle 2.00.

Si può dire che il vincitore morale dei Game Awards 2021 è per il momento Deathloop, con ben nove nomination, mentre manca clamorosamente Forza Horizon 5 e gli utenti già cominciano a lamentarsi della cosa. Ne parleremo a breve.

The Game Awards 2021, tutte le nomination

Game of the Year



Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Game Direction



Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative



Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction



The Artful Escape

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Score and Music



The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

NieR Replicant

Best Audio Design



Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance



Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far Cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)

Games for Impact



Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Ongoing



Apex Legends

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Call of Duty: Warzone

Best Indie



12 Minutes

Death's Door

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Mobile Game



Fantasian

Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Community Support



Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Innovation in Accessibility



Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best VR / AR



Hitman 3

I Expect You to Die 2

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Action Game



Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

Returnal

Best Action / Adventure



Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Role Playing



Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Best Fighting



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family



It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Warioware: Get It Together!

Best Sim / Strategy



Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Sports / Racing



F1 2021

FIFA 22

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Multiplayer



Back 4 Blood

Knockout City

It Takes Two

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Content Creator of the Year



Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg

Best Debut Indie



The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

Valheim

Most Anticipated Game



Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

Starfield

Best eSports Game



Call of Duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Valorant

Best eSports Athlete



Chris "Simp" Lehr

Hed "Showmaker" Su

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Oleksandr "Simple" Kostyliev

Tyson "Tenz" Ngo

Best eSports Team



Atlanta Faze (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Best eSports Coach



Airat "Silent" Gaziev

Andrey "Engh" Sholokhov

Andrii "Biad3" Horodenskyi

James "Crowder" Crowder

Kim "KKOMA" Jeong-Gyun

Best eSports Event

