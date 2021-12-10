The Game Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie

Sono stati annunciati i vincitori dei Game Awards 2021: ecco la lista completa dei giochi premiati durante l'evento nelle varie categorie.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   10/12/2021
0

I Game Awards 2021 si sono appena conclusi, fra annunci e sorprese, ed ecco la lista con tutti i giochi vincitori nelle varie categorie, a cominciare naturalmente dal prestigioso riconoscimento per il Game of the Year che è stato assegnato a It Takes Two.

The Game Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori

  • Game of the Year: It Takes Two
  • Best Game Direction: Deathloop
  • Best Narrative: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Best Art Direction: Deathloop
  • Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant
  • Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
  • Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact
  • Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best VR / AR: Resident Evil 4
  • Best Action Game: Returnal
  • Best Action / Adventure: Metroid Dread
  • Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise
  • Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Best Family: It Takes Two
  • Best Sim / Strategy: Age of Empires IV
  • Best Sports / Racing: Forza Horizon 5
  • Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two
  • Content Creator of the Year: Dream
  • Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring
  • Best eSports Game: League of Legends
  • Best eSports Athlete: Oleksandr "Simple" Kostyliev
  • Best eSports Team: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Best eSports Coach: Kim "KKOMA" Jeong-Gyun
  • Best eSports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Premiato anche come migliore esperienza multiplayer, It Takes Two (qui la recensione) è dunque riuscito a compiere un'impresa che molti ritenevano impossibile, superando la concorrenza di titoli davvero straordinari.

Un esito, quello che ha chiuso i Game Awards 2021, che significa tanto anche per la scena indie e in generale per la valorizzazione di determinati progetti rispetto alle produzioni più costose, come ha cercato di spiegare anche Joseph Fares durante il suo emozionato intervento.

The Game Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie