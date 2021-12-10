The Game Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie

I Game Awards 2021 si sono appena conclusi, fra annunci e sorprese, ed ecco la lista con tutti i giochi vincitori nelle varie categorie, a cominciare naturalmente dal prestigioso riconoscimento per il Game of the Year che è stato assegnato a It Takes Two.

The Game Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori



Game of the Year: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Best Game Direction: Deathloop

Deathloop Best Narrative: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Best Art Direction: Deathloop

Deathloop Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant

NieR Replicant Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village) Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: True Colors Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Best VR / AR: Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 Best Action Game: Returnal

Returnal Best Action / Adventure: Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise

Tales of Arise Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive-

Guilty Gear -Strive- Best Family: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Best Sim / Strategy: Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV Best Sports / Racing: Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two

It Takes Two Content Creator of the Year: Dream

Dream Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring

Elden Ring Best eSports Game: League of Legends

League of Legends Best eSports Athlete: Oleksandr "Simple" Kostyliev

Oleksandr "Simple" Kostyliev Best eSports Team: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO) Best eSports Coach: Kim "KKOMA" Jeong-Gyun

Kim "KKOMA" Jeong-Gyun Best eSports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

Premiato anche come migliore esperienza multiplayer, It Takes Two (qui la recensione) è dunque riuscito a compiere un'impresa che molti ritenevano impossibile, superando la concorrenza di titoli davvero straordinari.

Un esito, quello che ha chiuso i Game Awards 2021, che significa tanto anche per la scena indie e in generale per la valorizzazione di determinati progetti rispetto alle produzioni più costose, come ha cercato di spiegare anche Joseph Fares durante il suo emozionato intervento.