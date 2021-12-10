The Game Awards 2021: tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie

I Game Awards 2021 si sono appena conclusi, fra annunci e sorprese, ed ecco la lista con tutti i giochi vincitori nelle varie categorie, a cominciare naturalmente dal prestigioso riconoscimento per il Game of the Year che è stato assegnato a It Takes Two.
The Game Awards 2021, tutti i vincitori
- Game of the Year: It Takes Two
- Best Game Direction: Deathloop
- Best Narrative: Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Best Art Direction: Deathloop
- Best Score and Music: NieR Replicant
- Best Audio Design: Forza Horizon 5
- Best Performance: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
- Games for Impact: Life is Strange: True Colors
- Best Ongoing: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Best Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Best Mobile Game: Genshin Impact
- Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Innovation in Accessibility: Forza Horizon 5
- Best VR / AR: Resident Evil 4
- Best Action Game: Returnal
- Best Action / Adventure: Metroid Dread
- Best Role Playing: Tales of Arise
- Best Fighting: Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Best Family: It Takes Two
- Best Sim / Strategy: Age of Empires IV
- Best Sports / Racing: Forza Horizon 5
- Best Multiplayer: It Takes Two
- Content Creator of the Year: Dream
- Best Debut Indie: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Most Anticipated Game: Elden Ring
- Best eSports Game: League of Legends
- Best eSports Athlete: Oleksandr "Simple" Kostyliev
- Best eSports Team: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Best eSports Coach: Kim "KKOMA" Jeong-Gyun
- Best eSports Event: 2021 League of Legends World Championship
Premiato anche come migliore esperienza multiplayer, It Takes Two (qui la recensione) è dunque riuscito a compiere un'impresa che molti ritenevano impossibile, superando la concorrenza di titoli davvero straordinari.
Un esito, quello che ha chiuso i Game Awards 2021, che significa tanto anche per la scena indie e in generale per la valorizzazione di determinati progetti rispetto alle produzioni più costose, come ha cercato di spiegare anche Joseph Fares durante il suo emozionato intervento.