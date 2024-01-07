The Last of Us, la serie TV ha vinto otto Creative Arts Emmy Awards nella prima serata

È andata in onda la prima notte dei Creative Arts Emmy Awards durante i quali sono state premiate in molteplici categorie i migliori prodotti televisi al mondo. Tra i tanti vincitori c'è anche The Last of Us che ha vinto ben otto premi. Vediamo quali sono.
Prima di tutto, The Last of Us ha vinto il premio per "Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup" per gli infetti; il premio va a:
- Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer
- Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-department Head
- Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
- Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist
Ha poi vinto il premio "Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie" e il premio è andato a:
- Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor
- Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer
- Joel Whist, Production Sfx Supervisor
- Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, Dneg
- Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, Dneg
- Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, Weta Fx
- Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, Weta Fx
- Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios
- Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery Fx
Si passa poi al premio "Outstanding Main Title Design", assegnaot a:
- Andy Hall, Creative Director
- Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director
- Gryun Kim, 3d Artist
- Min Shi, Designer
- Jun Kim, 3d Artist
- Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer
Il successivo premio è "Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)" per la puntata "When You're Lost In The Darkness", consegnato a:
- Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor
- Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor
- Christopher Battaglia, Mpse, Sound Designer
- Chris Terhune, Sound Designer
- Mitchell Lestner, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor
- Jacob Flack, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor
- Matt Yocum, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor
- Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor
- Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor
- Justin Helle, Foley Editor
- Davi Aquino, Foley Editor
- Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist
- Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist
- William Kellerman, Foley Artist
Sempre per la puntata "When You're Lost In The Darkness", The Last of Us ha vinto il premio "Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)":
- Marc Fishman, Cas, Re-recording Mixer
- Kevin Roache, Cas, Re-recording Mixer
- Michael Playfair, Cas, Production Mixer
La puntata "Endure and Survive" ha invece vinto il premio "Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series" assegnato a:
- Timothy A. Good, Ace, Editor
- Emily Mendez, Editor
Gli attori premiati per The Last of Us
Storm Reid ha poi ottenuto il premio "Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series" per il ruolo di Riley Abel nella puntata Left Behind.
Nick Offerman ha invece vinto il premio "Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series" per la puntata Long, Long Time nei panni di Bill.
Il successo della serie si estende anche oltre i premi, sappiamo infatti che The Last of Us di HBO è la serie TV più piratata del 2023.