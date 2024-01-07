The Last of Us, la serie TV ha vinto otto Creative Arts Emmy Awards nella prima serata

È andata in onda la prima notte dei Creative Arts Emmy Awards durante i quali sono state premiate in molteplici categorie i migliori prodotti televisi al mondo. Tra i tanti vincitori c'è anche The Last of Us che ha vinto ben otto premi. Vediamo quali sono.

Prima di tutto, The Last of Us ha vinto il premio per "Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup" per gli infetti; il premio va a:

Barrie Gower, Prosthetics Designer

Sarah Gower, Prosthetics Makeup Co-department Head

Paul Spateri, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Nelly Guimaras Sanjuan, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Johnny Murphy, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Joel Hall, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Lucy Pittard, Key Prosthetics Makeup Artist

Ha poi vinto il premio "Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie" e il premio è andato a:

Alex Wang, Overall Visual Effects Supervisor

Sean Nowlan, Overall Visual Effects Producer

Joel Whist, Production Sfx Supervisor

Stephen James, Visual Effects Supervisor, Dneg

Nick Marshall, Digital Effects Supervisor, Dneg

Simon Jung, Visual Effects Supervisor, Weta Fx

Dennis Yoo, Animation Supervisor, Weta Fx

Espen Nordahl, Visual Effects Supervisor, Storm Studios

Jonathan Mitchell, Visual Effects Supervisor, Distillery Fx

Si passa poi al premio "Outstanding Main Title Design", assegnaot a:

Andy Hall, Creative Director

Nadia Tzuo, Creative Director

Gryun Kim, 3d Artist

Min Shi, Designer

Jun Kim, 3d Artist

Xiaolin (Mike) Zeng, Designer

Il successivo premio è "Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)" per la puntata "When You're Lost In The Darkness", consegnato a:

Michael J. Benavente, Supervising Sound Editor

Joe Schiff, Dialogue Editor

Christopher Battaglia, Mpse, Sound Designer

Chris Terhune, Sound Designer

Mitchell Lestner, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor

Jacob Flack, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor

Matt Yocum, Mpse, Sound Effects Editor

Maarten Hofmeijer, Music Editor

Randy Wilson, Supervising Foley Editor

Justin Helle, Foley Editor

Davi Aquino, Foley Editor

Stefan Fraticelli, Foley Artist

Jason Charbonneau, Foley Artist

William Kellerman, Foley Artist

Sempre per la puntata "When You're Lost In The Darkness", The Last of Us ha vinto il premio "Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)":

Marc Fishman, Cas, Re-recording Mixer

Kevin Roache, Cas, Re-recording Mixer

Michael Playfair, Cas, Production Mixer

La puntata "Endure and Survive" ha invece vinto il premio "Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series" assegnato a: