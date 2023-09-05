Tokyo Game Show 2023: NetEase Games svelerà un nuovo gioco, ecco la lista di quelli già confermati

Durante il Tokyo Game Show 2023 - che avrà luogo dal 21 al 24 settembre 2023 a Chiba in Giappone - NetEase Games svelerà un nuovo gioco per console e PC. Per il momento l'unico dettaglio noto su questo progetto è l'immagine che potete trovare qui sotto.

Il nuovo misterioso gioco di NetEase Games

Come potete vedere, l'immagine è sfocata e non è chiaro cosa mostri. Sembrerebbe che sulla sinistra vi sia un qualche tipo di coniglio antropomorfo bianco, con le orecchie lunghe, mentre sulla destra sembra esserci una specie di mech o robot. Difficile dire di più al momento.