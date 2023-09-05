0

Tokyo Game Show 2023: NetEase Games svelerà un nuovo gioco, ecco la lista di quelli già confermati

Al Tokyo Game Show 2023 potremo anche vedere un nuovo gioco di NetEase Games: la compagnia ha anche confermato quali titoli porterà allo show.

05/09/2023

Durante il Tokyo Game Show 2023 - che avrà luogo dal 21 al 24 settembre 2023 a Chiba in Giappone - NetEase Games svelerà un nuovo gioco per console e PC. Per il momento l'unico dettaglio noto su questo progetto è l'immagine che potete trovare qui sotto.

Il nuovo misterioso gioco di NetEase Games

Come potete vedere, l'immagine è sfocata e non è chiaro cosa mostri. Sembrerebbe che sulla sinistra vi sia un qualche tipo di coniglio antropomorfo bianco, con le orecchie lunghe, mentre sulla destra sembra esserci una specie di mech o robot. Difficile dire di più al momento.

I giochi di NetEase Games e Quantic Dream per il Tokyo Game Show 2023

NetEase Games porterà i seguenti giochi al Tokyo Game Show 2023:

  • Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Identity V (PC, iOS, Android)
  • Knives Out (PS4, Switch, iOS, Android)
  • Lovebrush Chronicles (iOS, Android)
  • Majyono Furo Life (iOS, Android)
  • Never After (iOS, Android)
  • Project Mugen (PS5, PS4, PC, iOS, Android)
  • unVEIL the world (iOS, Android)
  • Where Winds Meet (PC)

Inoltre, Quantic Dream - che è stata da tempo acquistata da NetEase Games - metterà in mostra i seguenti giochi:

  • Dustborn (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (PC)
  • Under The Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Infine, vi ricordiamo che conosciamo già la line-up dei giochi di:

