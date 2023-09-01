Square Enix, la lista dei giochi e degli eventi del Tokyo Game Show 2023

Square Enix ha aperto il proprio sito dedicato al Tokyo Game Show 2023 e ha annunciato la propria lista di giochi che saranno presenti durante lo show, tra palco, teatro e non solo. Ricordiamo che il TGS andrà in onda dal 21 al 24 settembre. Vediamo la lista dei giochi di Square Enix per l'evento:
- Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) - Teatro
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) - Experience, Live Stream, Teatro
- Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) - Family Game Park
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) - Teatro
- Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - Teatro
- FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro
- Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) - Palco
- Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro, Family Game Park
- PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Teatro
- Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) - Palco
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Teatro
Gli eventi di Square Enix al Tokyo Game Show 2023
Square Enix ha anche indicato quali eventi ha organizzato per il Tokyo Game Show 2023, giorno per giorno:
- 21 settembre - PowerWash Simulator Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program
- 22 settembre - Square Enix Music: Music Program (nome provvisorio) | Eiko Kano's Critikano Hit: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode
- 23 settembre - SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2023 Specail Stage | Fall PC Game Festival
- 24 settembre - Infinity Strash - Just Before Release! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Special Announcement Stage | Get the Facts - Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince | FOAMSTARS Party in Tokyo Game Show 2023 | Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXIX
Diteci, vi è qualcosa che vi interessa particolarmente dallo show di Square Enix?
Ecco anche i dettagli legati a Bandai Namco e a Capcom.