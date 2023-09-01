0

Square Enix, la lista dei giochi e degli eventi del Tokyo Game Show 2023

Il Tokyo Game Show 2023 si avvicina pian piano e Square Enix ha svelato quali sono i giochi e gli eventi che condurrà durante lo show.

Square Enix, la lista dei giochi e degli eventi del Tokyo Game Show 2023
NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   01/09/2023

Square Enix ha aperto il proprio sito dedicato al Tokyo Game Show 2023 e ha annunciato la propria lista di giochi che saranno presenti durante lo show, tra palco, teatro e non solo. Ricordiamo che il TGS andrà in onda dal 21 al 24 settembre. Vediamo la lista dei giochi di Square Enix per l'evento:

  • Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) - Teatro
  • Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) - Experience, Live Stream, Teatro
  • Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) - Family Game Park
  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) - Teatro
  • Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro
  • Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - Teatro
  • FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro
  • Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) - Palco
  • Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro, Family Game Park
  • PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Teatro
  • Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) - Palco
  • Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Teatro

Gli eventi di Square Enix al Tokyo Game Show 2023

Powerwash Simulator
Powerwash Simulator

Square Enix ha anche indicato quali eventi ha organizzato per il Tokyo Game Show 2023, giorno per giorno:

  • 21 settembre - PowerWash Simulator Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program
  • 22 settembre - Square Enix Music: Music Program (nome provvisorio) | Eiko Kano's Critikano Hit: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode
  • 23 settembre - SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2023 Specail Stage | Fall PC Game Festival
  • 24 settembre - Infinity Strash - Just Before Release! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Special Announcement Stage | Get the Facts - Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince | FOAMSTARS Party in Tokyo Game Show 2023 | Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXIX

Diteci, vi è qualcosa che vi interessa particolarmente dallo show di Square Enix?

Ecco anche i dettagli legati a Bandai Namco e a Capcom.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Square Enix, la lista dei giochi e degli eventi del Tokyo Game Show 2023