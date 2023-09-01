Square Enix, la lista dei giochi e degli eventi del Tokyo Game Show 2023

Square Enix ha aperto il proprio sito dedicato al Tokyo Game Show 2023 e ha annunciato la propria lista di giochi che saranno presenti durante lo show, tra palco, teatro e non solo. Ricordiamo che il TGS andrà in onda dal 21 al 24 settembre. Vediamo la lista dei giochi di Square Enix per l'evento:

Dragon Quest X Online (PS4, Switch, PC, Wii U, 3DS) - Teatro

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Switch) - Experience, Live Stream, Teatro

Dragon Quest Treasures (Switch, PC) - Family Game Park

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android) - Teatro

Final Fantasy XIV (PS5, PS4, PC, Mac) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - Teatro

FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro

Imperial SaGa (PC, iOS, Android) - Palco

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Palco, Teatro, Family Game Park

PowerWash Simulator (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Teatro

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android) - Palco

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile, Teatro