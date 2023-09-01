0

Konami svela giochi ed eventi per il Tokyo Game Show 2023

Konami ha indicato quali sono i giochi e gli eventi pianificati per il Tokyo Game Show 2023: vediamo tutti i dettagli sullo show giapponese di settembre.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   01/09/2023

Konami ha aperto il proprio sito dedicato al Tokyo Game Show 2023 e ha indicato in che misura parteciperà all'evento, che ricordiamo sarà attivo dal 21 al 24 settembre. I giochi first party di Konami che saranno all'evento sono:

  • CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) - Giocabile, Palco, Live Stream
  • eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) - Palco, Live Stream
  • Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage - Palco, Live Stream
  • Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile
  • Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) - Giocabile, Palco, Live Stream
  • Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) - Palco, Live Stream
  • Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Giocabile
  • WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) - Giocabile, Palco, Live Stream
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) - Palco, Live Stream

Inoltre, Konami porterà all'evento anche una serie di giochi dei partner, ovvero:

  • 3goo - UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5)
  • Beep Japan - Radirgy 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch)
  • Bushiroad Games - MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
  • Cosmo Machia - TriggerHeart EXELICA (Switch)
  • D.H Inc. - Get Me Out, Please (Switch)
  • Falcom - Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch)
  • ININ Games - Air Twister (PS5, Switch)
  • Mebius - Steel Empire (Switch) e Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch)
  • NetEase Games / Quantic Dream - Under the Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
  • Oizumi Amuzio - DriftCE (PS5, PS4), Gravity Circuit (PS5, Switch) e Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4)
  • PiXEL - Wing of the Asteria (Switch)
  • Sabotage Studio - Sea of Stars (Switch)
  • Silver Star Japan - Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina (Switch)
  • SUNSOFT - Ikki Unite (Switch, PC), Shanghai Legend (Switch), Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Switch, PC)

Gli eventi di Konami al Tokyo Game Show 2023

Sea of Stars sarà all'evento di Konami del TGS 2023
Ecco invece gli eventi giorno per giorno di Konami per il Tokyo Game Show 2023:

  • 21 settembre: TriggerHeart EXELICA Revival Report Event | WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros
  • 22 settembre: Yu Suzuki Talk Show | Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Radirgy 2 Special Stage | CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Stage at Tokyo Game Show 2023
  • 23 settembre: Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Special Stage | Falcom jdk Band Special Concert
  • 24 settembre 2023: Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Falcom jdk Band Special Concert

Vi lasciamo infine alle informazioni del Tokyo Game Show 2023 per Capcom, Bandai Namco e Square Enix.

