Konami svela giochi ed eventi per il Tokyo Game Show 2023

Konami ha aperto il proprio sito dedicato al Tokyo Game Show 2023 e ha indicato in che misura parteciperà all'evento, che ricordiamo sarà attivo dal 21 al 24 settembre. I giochi first party di Konami che saranno all'evento sono:
- CYGNI: All Guns Blazing (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) - Giocabile, Palco, Live Stream
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) - Palco, Live Stream
- Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage - Palco, Live Stream
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Switch, PC) - Giocabile
- Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Switch) - Giocabile, Palco, Live Stream
- Powerful Pro Baseball Eikan Nine Crossroad, (iOS, Android) - Palco, Live Stream
- Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) - Giocabile
- WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros (PS4, Switch) - Giocabile, Palco, Live Stream
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) - Palco, Live Stream
Inoltre, Konami porterà all'evento anche una serie di giochi dei partner, ovvero:
- 3goo - UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves (PS5)
- Beep Japan - Radirgy 2 (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- Bushiroad Games - MACROSS Shooting Insight (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)
- Cosmo Machia - TriggerHeart EXELICA (Switch)
- D.H Inc. - Get Me Out, Please (Switch)
- Falcom - Ys X: Nordics (PS5, PS4, Switch)
- ININ Games - Air Twister (PS5, Switch)
- Mebius - Steel Empire (Switch) e Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch)
- NetEase Games / Quantic Dream - Under the Waves (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Oizumi Amuzio - DriftCE (PS5, PS4), Gravity Circuit (PS5, Switch) e Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4)
- PiXEL - Wing of the Asteria (Switch)
- Sabotage Studio - Sea of Stars (Switch)
- Silver Star Japan - Rasen Reijou Spiral Ojosama Chohatsu no Makina (Switch)
- SUNSOFT - Ikki Unite (Switch, PC), Shanghai Legend (Switch), Ufouria: The Saga 2 (Switch, PC)
Gli eventi di Konami al Tokyo Game Show 2023
Ecco invece gli eventi giorno per giorno di Konami per il Tokyo Game Show 2023:
- 21 settembre: TriggerHeart EXELICA Revival Report Event | WBSC eBASEBALL: Power Pros
- 22 settembre: Yu Suzuki Talk Show | Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Radirgy 2 Special Stage | CYGNI: All Guns Blazing Stage at Tokyo Game Show 2023
- 23 settembre: Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Special Stage | Falcom jdk Band Special Concert
- 24 settembre 2023: Konami Accelerator 2023 VTuber Office "my dear. production" 3rd Term Audition Results Announcement Stage | Falcom jdk Band Special Concert
