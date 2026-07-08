Tokyo Game Show 2026 annuncia la lista degli espositori e l'artwork ufficiale

La Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA) ha annunciato ufficialmente la lista degli espositori del Tokyo Game Show 2026, che include al momento oltre settecento aziende, di cui oltre un terzo internazionali, per un totale di quasi quattromila stand.
Secondo gli organizzatori, "la manifestazione ospiterà un'ampia varietà di generi e numerosi nuovi titoli molto attesi su molteplici piattaforme, fra cui console domestiche, smartphone e PC." La speranza, naturalmente, è che venga annunciato qualcosa di importante.
"Tra gli stand saranno presenti i principali giochi competitivi dedicati agli eSport, esperienze all'avanguardia in realtà aumentata e realtà virtuale, oltre a innovativi titoli indie. L'evento offrirà inoltre una panoramica completa sull'hardware da gaming, sugli arredi pensati per garantire il massimo comfort durante le sessioni di gioco e sulle più moderne soluzioni dedicate al business."
"Tokyo Game Show 2026 rappresenta una piattaforma completa sia per il mercato business-to-business sia per quello business-to-consumer, permettendo ai visitatori di scoprire e vivere tutte le più recenti tendenze dell'industria videoludica."
Le date e l'elenco degli espositori
Il Tokyo Game Show durerà un giorno in più per festeggiare il suo 30° anniversario, dunque si svolgerà dal 17 al 21 settembre presso l'ormai tradizionale location del Makuhari Messe di Chiba. A realizzare la key art è stato l'illustratore Warashi.
General Exhibition Area
- Alaya Studio
- ALLONE
- Aniplex
- AORUS
- AppPay
- AREA 35
- Asobism
- Astrae Oratio
- ASUS JAPAN
- Axisray Lab
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Beep Japan / Serenity Forge
- BenQJapan
- BeXide
- BIPA (Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency)
- Bushiroad
- Canon
- CAPCOM
- CFD Sales
- CITY CONNECTION
- Corsair Fanatec Japan
- CyberConnect2
- D3PUBLISHER
- Defios
- DIP (Daegu Digital Innovation Promotion Agency)
- DITP (Thailand Pavilion)
- DMM GAMES(EXNOA)
- DOBE
- Drecom
- DRIMAGE JAPAN
- DUNLOP
- ECI GAMES
- Edia
- EnigmatrixGames
- ENTERGRAM
- G TUNE-NEXTGEAR (MouseComputer)
- GALLERIA (THIRDWAVE)
- Game Carrot
- GAME FREAK
- Game Source Entertainment
- Games From Portugal
- Gamesir
- Gemdrops
- Genki
- Google Play
- Graph
- GungHo Online Entertainment
- Gunma prefecture
- HAMSTER
- Happinet
- historia
- HORI
- HYPER REAL
- INTI CREATES
- I-O DATA DEVICE
- IRONMACE
- Italy Pavilion
- ITC
- Iwakuni City
- IzanagiGames
- Jeonbuk Global Game Center
- JET STUDIO
- Kakehashi Games
- KAWAKAMISANGYO
- Keimyung University Immersive Media COSS
- KEMCO
- King's Raid
- KOEI TECMO GAMES
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- KOREA PAVILION
- K-SILVER
- L&K
- Lan-bridge Game
- LEADJOY
- LEAFshade
- Lenovo Japan
- LEVEL5
- Lighthouse Studio
- LIONA
- lowiro
- LY
- Malaysia Pavilion
- Mango Party
- Minimum Studio
- Mizuno
- Moscow Game Hub
- Moss
- MSI
- MUTAN
- NAKANISHI MFG
- National Institute for Environmental Studies
- Neconome
- NeoBards Entertainment
- netmarble
- NEXON
- Nextorage
- NHK x Game
- NHN JAPAN
- noisycroak
- Norwegian Games
- One or Eight
- OPTAGE
- Pakistan Pavilion (Provisional)
- Panasonic
- Phase
- PinCool
- PLAION REPLAI
- playcare japan activity associetion
- PLAYISM
- Pocketpair
- Project Moon
- Pulsar Gaming Gears
- RAZBAM JAPAN
- REBORNSMITH
- Red Dunes Games
- Rising Tide
- Samurai Cats: Meow Order
- SanDisk
- Sanrio
- Sapporo Game Camp
- Sega
- Sheer Tianyi Technology
- Shenzhen KTC Technology
- Shochiku
- SHUEISHA GAMES
- Sichuan Digital Publishing & Media
- Sichuan Provincial Game Innovation and Development Center; Sichuan Digital World Culture and Technology
- Silent Bark Games
- SilverStarJapan
- Smilegate
- Sofmap
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- SQUARE ENIX
- Studio EMBERS
- SUCCESS
- Taipei Game Show
- Tassei Denki
- tatsumaki games
- TECOPARK
- Teyon Japan
- TOKYO MX
- Top Hat Studios
- Topre
- Toydium
- Tripo AI
- Ukiyo Studios
- ULTRANOVA Entertainment
- viviON
- VRChat
- WAWE
- Winking Studios
- YOSHIMOTO KOGYO
- YYSTV Media & Video Game Museum
- ZETA DIVISION
- ZUIKI
- 4Gamer.net
Smartphone Game Area
- Around X Next Challenge
- Bancho Laboratory for Psychiatry
- Bountykinds Solutions
- Stationery Heroes
Gaming Hardware Area
- Aiuto
- AndGAMER (Void Gaming&AIM1)
- AULA
- AVerMedia Technologies Inc.
- Azeron
- Be-Area
- Brook Gaming
- CANVY
- Dongguan 3E Electronics
- Dongguan Gaoxd Precision Industry
- EA SEMI (SHANGHAI) TECH
- EPOMAKER
- eXtremeRate
- Fosi Audio Japan
- FOSTEX(Foster Electric)
- FumoShop
- GRAPHT
- Guangdong Ouxide
- GUIZHOU FUDING RUBBER AND PLASTIC
- HKC
- Huion
- Insta360
- KAJIMA
- KARNOX
- Keychron
- KIBU
- Mirai Create
- moimate
- MOZA Racing
- NERDER
- OSCAR
- Rabbit0 / ATK Gear
- SANWA DENSHI
- SATN
- Shanghai Flydigi Electronics Tech
- SHENZHEN TOMTOC TECHNOLOGY
- TALONGAMES
- Tokyo Onkyo
- TTC
- Warsong Technology
- XEO LAB
- XPPen
- XVX Keyboard
- YISHIN
- YUNZII
Gaming Lifestyle Area
- ARCHISITE
- GIFU PLASTIC INDUSTRY
- Karumoa
- Meganemonoya
- MIDBASE
- Pixio (Hamee)
- Secretlab
AR/VR Area
- bHaptics
- FORUM8
- Gatebox
- Japan Electronics College ProjectVR
- PocketReal
- ROOX
- Soulart
- Udexreal Technology
eSports Area
- CLUTCHY
- PCCS
- SPYGEA
- Sterling
- WALLHACK
- ZeroBankX Japan
Game Academy Area
- Aichi Institute of Technology
- Aichi University of Technology
- Akademeia 21st Century(Nagoya Designer Academy / Fukuoka Designer Academy)
- Anabuki Business College at Fukuyama
- ARS Computer College
- Arts college Yokohama
- Aso Pop Culture College
- Bunkyo University
- Chuo Institute of Information and Design College
- CLARK NEXT High School
- Computer College Nagoya
- ECC COLLEGE OF COMPUTER AND MULTIMEDIA
- EHIME Prefectual MATSUYAMA MINAMI HIGH SCHOOL TOBE BRANCH
- Game Programming LAB
- Gevent
- HANNAN UNIVERSITY
- Higashi-Nihon Design & Computer College
- Hokkaido Computer School
- Hokkaido Cyber Creator Professional Training College
- Hokkaido Information University
- Human Academy
- IBM
- International Business Information College
- International InformationAndEngineeringAutomoblieCollege
- IWASAKI GAKUEN
- Japan Electronics College
- Kanagawa Institute of Technology
- Kawahara Vocational College of Electronics and Business
- KCS X JOHO
- Kinki Computer & Electronics College
- KOKUSAI RIKO COLLEGE
- KokusaiDenshiBusiness Technical School
- Kumamoto Prefectural Amakusa Technical High School/Amakusa City
- Kyushu Institute of Information Sciences
- Kyushu Sangyo University
- Lunch Time Effect Lab
- Mirai business college of vocation
- Mito Digital College
- NAGOYAKOGAKUIN COLLEGE
- NIHON KOGAKUIN COLLEGE /Tokyo University of Technology
- Niigata Computer College
- Numazu Professional Training College of Business and Information Technology
- OECU eSports (Osaka Electro-Communication University)
- Okayama Information College
- Osaka Designer Academy
- Osaka Electro-Communication University
- osaka institute of technology information science and technology
- OSAKA SOGO COLLEGE OF DESIGN
- Ota Information & Business College
- Reitaku University Chen Lab
- Renaissance high school group
- RISSHISHA
- Saitama IT & WEB College
- SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design)
- SHINAGAWA GAKUGEI HIGH SCHOOL
- Shobi University
- Shohoku College
- Shonan Insutitute of Technology
- TOHO GAKUEN College of Film, Anime, and CG
- Tohoku Computer College
- Tokyo City University
- TOKYO COOL JAPAN ACADEMY
- Tokyo Jitsugyo High School
- Tokyo University of Information Sciences
- Toyama College of Business and Information Technology
- Toyo Institute of Art and Design
- TRIDENT COLLEGE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
- Vantan Game Academy
- Waseda-Bunri College of Arts & Sciences
All Accessibility Area
- ARAYA
- Japan Electronics College Project Allcea
Indie Game Area
- Anarch Entertainment
- April 8th
- APRIZE
- ASK
- Astro Production
- Aurora Studio
- BASSAI-DAI
- BitSummit
- Black Beard Design Studio
- Black Tower Studios
- BlastEdge Games
- Brazil Games
- Bustr Media Enterprise
- Chin-Chan
- CleverPlays Studio
- Cometa Games
- Coyote Runner
- CRAFTS&MEISTER
- Creative Wales
- Crico
- DICO
- Digital Hollywood University
- DreamJack
- Drecom
- Dungeon Settlers
- Edcorp
- Edentopia
- Elysium
- Enpitsu Games
- Erabit Studios
- ESDigital Games
- EUPHONIC
- Fahrenheit 213
- Fat Goblins
- Flawless Gaming
- FlyteCatEmotion
- FORCES
- Frontier Works
- Fruitbat Factory
- Fun2 Studio
- FURYU
- Gamersky Games
- Games From Jakarta
- Games from Spain
- Game Teahouse&WiseGames
- Gamirror Games
- G-MODE
- Gonggamore content
- GRAVITY GAME ARISE
- GRIM RONIN
- GYEONGNAM GLOBAL GAME CENTER
- Happinet
- Happy Volcano
- HARRISONWORLD
- HellHeart Breaker
- HIGHFIVE DOG
- Ichigoichie
- Idea Bombers
- IGDA Japan Chapter
- iGi indie Game incubator SO-FU
- Immersive Media COSS
- Imperfect Games
- India Pavilion
- INDIE LIVE EXPO
- Infini Fun
- I-rori Entertainment
- Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency
- JOSHIBI_GAMES powered by AISIS
- KaeruPanda
- KALPA: Cosmic Symphony
- Kapurino
- KIC Games
- Kipwak Studio
- Kisoutenguys
- KODANSHA
- KOOAPPS PHILIPPINES
- Kunpan Games
- Kurosawa Studios
- KUU
- Lake On Fire
- Lakeview Games
- LIKEXUE TOKYO: Open World Japanese Learning
- LudoGeist
- Lugn Games
- Matrix
- MBA International
- METASLA
- Microlandia
- MKstudio
- Monster Bath Games
- MYservice
- Nalua Studio
- Nao Games
- NEOGULLAB
- Neon Noroshi
- Nestopi
- NexTone
- NGJ
- NITRO PLUS
- offbrand games
- OgreeGames - Lucid Tarot
- Optillusion Games
- OTIPLE
- PARCO
- perelesoq
- Phoenixx
- Piisu
- Pip Puzzle
- PLANETA
- PLAYISM
- PLITHUS
- Poland Pavilion
- Project Solaris & MEAT-GRINDER & Overbit & Every Wednesday
- Psi Games Online
- radiuthree
- RE: HALU Project
- Rockinforged
- ROCOCO
- rokaplay
- rokuyonichinana
- room6
- Root on
- Sanobusiness
- Sclobo
- Second Win Games
- Sendai College of Design and Technology
- SERIALGAMES
- SKOOTA GAMES
- Software Control
- Sola
- Space Drilling Station
- SpringGuild
- Starpunk Studio
- StirSystem
- Subway: 0% Escape
- SUKEBAN GAMES
- SuperShark
- Sweden Game Arena
- Tails of Fate
- Taiwan Computer Graphics Manufacturing
- Taiwan Indie Showcase (powered by ADI)
- TASKIV
- TECH.C. GAME PROJECT
- TENDA Games
- tenshabi
- TERLETSKI GAMES
- TheoriaCode
- Thermite Games
- ΤΟΕΙ
- Tokyo Communication Arts College
- Tokyo Information Design Professional University
- TOKYO UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY
- TOM CREATE
- Total Mayhem Games
- Toydium
- TRAMWORKS
- Ultinet
- Unmasked Truths: Shattered Dreams
- Vaka
- Ved: Recure
- Venn Studios
- Walker Industries
- Whitethorn Games
- Winning Entertainment Group
- Wonderland Kazakiri
- World Map
- World of Anterra
- XD
- Yabukaradoo
- YAMI
- YANEURA GAMES
- YAO!GAMES
- ZAKUZAKU
Selected Indie 80
- Acarino Games
- Arash Negahban
- Artificial Extinction 2
- INTERACTIVE
- Awesomes
- Bad Magpie
- Bahgonia
- BARKOUR
- Become
- Cham-gaming
- Chasing Rats Games
- DeadlyCrow Games
- Devotion Interactive
- DONUT PANIC
- Double Jack
- DOUKUTSU PENGUIN CLUB
- EthrA
- Filmakademie Baden-Wuerttemberg
- FILO: Something Filamentous
- Flaming Fowl Studios
- Future Entertainment Company
- Gearbyte Games
- Gentle Giants
- Go Slimey Go!
- HiroshiIdenoPresents
- Hubert
- Hugecalf Studios
- i want to be a tree (but life has other ideas)
- IN SILICO
- INTERSCAPE
- Invisible Rabbit
- JNR Ueno Station 1979
- lidlocks
- Loadstar
- Looney Dog Productions
- Loopr Partners
- LudenArts - MASK IT -
- megutan
- MONO ENTERTAINMENT
- MOSKEYBOARDOON
- Nientum Op.ZERO
- Okawari!
- P.F.J.
- P.U.Q.U.
- Paradoxical
- Pat-o-Logic Studio
- PlayLab DiTella
- Prank Maker
- Puzzle Deck
- RIFTSTORM
- Room 127
- Safe Flight Games & Joey Schutz
- slapTrax
- Smash 'N Grab
- Smiley Dog Studio
- SporkTank
- Straight Banana
- Stretched Studio
- Studio ZeF
- StudioWink
- Surume koubou
- Sweet Home
- Takahiro Miyazawa
- Teach My Little Sister How to Drive
- Team Gehanashi
- Team-Reverberate-
- Tempo Lab Games
- Tokyo Polytechnic University
- TOONLEAGUE
- Truckful
Merchandise / Sales Area
- AI PikattoAnime
- ALRERNONPRODUCT
- Ayame
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- BANDAI SPIRITS
- BLACK BALLOON MARKET
- CAPCOM
- COSPA
- CyberConnect2
- DRECOM SHOP
- Ensky
- Fangamer
- Fnatic Gear(ASK)
- FUTAROKU
- GAMECENTER CX
- GAMES GLORIOUS
- GRAPHT
- HanedaProject
- IIJAN
- InfoLens
- Insert Coin Japan
- KOEI TECMO GAMES
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- MediaLink
- NHN JAPAN
- NikkeiBP
- Pocketpair
- Pulsar Gaming Gears
- Rakuten Group
- SEGA/ATLUS
- Spiderwebs
- SQUARE ENIX
- SSS
- STARFORGED
- TORCH TORCH
- TOYPLA
- vaultroom
- Yellow
- ZETA DIVISION
- +1F
Family Game Park
- Bandai Namco Entretainment
- Bufff
- CAPCOM
- Happinet
- ICTPARK
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- NTV Wands
- PLANETA
- room6
- Sanrio
- SEGA
- SQUARE ENIX
- Tygame magazine
Business Solution Area
- Α.Ο.Μ.
- ADIA Studios
- adjoe Playtime
- Ad-Virtua
- AHIRU
- AIQVE ONE
- Akatsuki Taiwan
- Almedia
- Alpha CRC
- Aoi Industries
- Apogee
- AQUASTAR
- Asia Air Survey
- AssetHub
- AttendMe
- AZSTOKE
- beyond
- BlasTrain
- Brushup
- Bullet Group
- C&R Creative Studios
- C-Garden
- Checkout
- Craftsman Software
- CRI Middleware
- D.H
- Diarkis
- DICO
- DIG-R
- DynaComware
- Dynamic Map Platform
- e.m.y.c design
- ElEngine
- ErudAite
- FINE
- FMC
- ForCreators
- Game8
- GAMEDEX
- G-angle
- Geolocation Technology
- GIANTY
- G-STAR Organizing Committee
- IKY
- Incredibuild Japan
- Interworks Confidence
- IWATA
- JOCDN
- kagoshima isa city
- KDDI Technology
- Keywords International
- Kumamoto City
- Kumamoto Prefecture
- KusArt
- Lapin
- Leaf Studio
- Levtech
- LIGHT
- Lionbridge Games
- MediBang Trade
- memoQ
- Mie Translation Services
- MIRAISENS
- Morisawa
- mountain studio
- Myriashue
- Niigata City
- Nikkei Gaming
- NITTOC CONSTRUCTION
- ohashi metal manufacturing
- Online Station & gamescom asia Thailand Game Show
- Original Force
- PayPal
- POLE TO WIN VIET NAM
- POLYGONMAGIC
- Poppin Games Japan
- PUNKT
- QiYou Game Booster
- Racjin
- REALVE
- RICOH PFU COMPUTING
- Samsung R&D Institute Japan
- Scenario Technology Mikagami
- Sensor Tower
- Sentry
- Shachihata
- Shinwork Technology
- Shizuoka City
- Side International Japan
- SpriteStudio: CRIware
- SQUARE ENIX IMAGE STUDIO
- SSS Entertainment
- StrangeBrain
- Sunbird
- SunFlare
- TAITRA
- TALENT GEAR
- Tencent Japan
- TenjoyJapan
- TOIN
- Tokenz
- Too
- ULTRA-X ASIA PACIFIC
- V
- WitOne
- Wordbee
- Wovn Technologies
- Xsolla Japan
- Yeehe
- YOKOSUKA City
- Yuno
- 2itz Studio
- 7shot
AI Technology Pavilion (at Business Solution Area)
- Adobe
- Anchor Node
- CLOUD CREATIVE STUDIOS
- Final Aim
- HEROZ
- Kmood
- Meshy AI
- Mychara
- OSJ
- Studio51
- Thinking Data
- Ubitus
- XR SUMMITS
- ZEAL
Business Meeting Area
- Adrea
- Ad-Virtua
- Amazon Web Services Japan
- Anime KADOKAWA (Global Licensing)
- Around X Next Challenge
- Atari
- Bandai Namco Filmworks
- Bandai Namco Filmworks
- BLOOBER TEAM
- Byking
- CARTA ZERO
- Century Games
- COLOPL
- Com2uS
- Cygames
- DeNA
- Dimps
- Discord
- DMM GAMES(EXNOA)
- Dream Voice Studio
- Drecom
- EBANX
- Eliphant Japan
- Embassy of Canada to Japan
- ESDigital Games
- French Delegation
- FURYU
- Game Carrot
- Game KADOKAWA (Game Business)
- Gamersky Games
- Games from Spain
- G-angle
- GC Social Media
- Globant
- GREE Holdings
- GungHo Online Entertainment / GRAVITY
- Gwangju Information & Content Agency
- Happinet
- HEXADRIVE
- Japan External Trade Organization
- Jeonbuk Global Game Center
- Jeonnam Information & Culture Industry Promotion Agency
- KEMCO
- Keywords International
- Kodansha
- KOP Global
- KOREA PAVILION
- Kudos Productions
- LuxAria Games Studio
- MEGAXUS INFOTECH
- Microids
- MINELOADER STUDIOS
- MIX
- MIXI
- NAVER WEBTOON
- Nintendo
- Original Force
- OSJ
- PHI Law Office
- PlatinumGames
- Pocketpair
- PQube
- Project LONGQUAN
- Proxima Beta Europe
- Red Art Games
- SAFARI GAMES
- Samsung SSD
- Shochiku
- Side International Japan
- SneakyBox
- SNK
- Streamline Studios
- SunFlare
- Teyon Japan
- TMS ENTERTAINMENT
- Tohokushinsha (TFC)
- Torisan
- TOSE
- Tubular Labs
- Ultra Factory
- United Kingdom Games
- Vertic Studios
- Virtuos
- vivION
- XAC
- xeen
- YUKE'S
- 2P Games