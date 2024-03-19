La top 40 dei giochi più venditi in UK questa settimana fa risalire nomi noti

Grazie ai dati di GfK abbiamo modo di vedere la classifica dei giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito nell'ultima settimana. I nomi di maggior successo dell'ultimo periodo sono calati e ora i prodotti più noti e sempreverdi sono tornati in cima. Ecco al Top 40:
- EA Sports FC 24
- Hogwarts Legacy
- WWE 2K24
- Helldivers 2
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Mario vs. Donkey Kong
- Minecraft
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Resident Evil 4
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Wreckfest
- God of War Ragnarok
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- It Takes Two
- Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
- Red Dead Redemption
- F1 23
- Unicorn Overlord
- NBA 2K24
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- The Sims 4: For Rent
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Tekken 8
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Batman Arkham Collection
- Mario Party Superstars
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
- Need for Speed: Unbound
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
- Batman: Arkham Knight
I giochi più venduti
Come possiamo vedere, i giochi più venduti includono come spesso accade EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy e WWE 2K24. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth è calato in quinta posizione dalla seconda della scorsa settimana e Unicorn Overlord è passato dalla settima alle 25esima posizione.
Helldivers 2 invece risale dall'ottava posizione alla quarta, dimostrando che il gioco continua a essere apprezzato. Ovviamente in classifica ci sono nomi Nintendo, come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Mario vs. Donkey Kong che rientrano tutti nella Top 10.