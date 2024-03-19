0

La top 40 dei giochi più venditi in UK questa settimana fa risalire nomi noti

Le classifiche di vendita del Regno Unito ci permettono di vedere i 40 giochi più venduti della settimana, nella quale nomi noti sono risaliti di posizione.

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   19/03/2024

Grazie ai dati di GfK abbiamo modo di vedere la classifica dei giochi più venduti nel Regno Unito nell'ultima settimana. I nomi di maggior successo dell'ultimo periodo sono calati e ora i prodotti più noti e sempreverdi sono tornati in cima. Ecco al Top 40:

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. WWE 2K24
  4. Helldivers 2
  5. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  10. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
  11. Minecraft
  12. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  13. Mortal Kombat 1
  14. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  15. Resident Evil 4
  16. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  18. Wreckfest
  19. God of War Ragnarok
  20. Nintendo Switch Sports
  21. It Takes Two
  22. Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
  23. Red Dead Redemption
  24. F1 23
  25. Unicorn Overlord
  26. NBA 2K24
  27. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  28. The Sims 4: For Rent
  29. Super Mario Odyssey
  30. Tekken 8
  31. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
  32. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
  33. Batman Arkham Collection
  34. Mario Party Superstars
  35. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
  36. Need for Speed: Unbound
  37. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  38. Red Dead Redemption 2
  39. The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
  40. Batman: Arkham Knight

Come possiamo vedere, i giochi più venduti includono come spesso accade EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy e WWE 2K24. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth è calato in quinta posizione dalla seconda della scorsa settimana e Unicorn Overlord è passato dalla settima alle 25esima posizione.

Helldivers 2 invece risale dall'ottava posizione alla quarta, dimostrando che il gioco continua a essere apprezzato. Ovviamente in classifica ci sono nomi Nintendo, come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Mario vs. Donkey Kong che rientrano tutti nella Top 10.

