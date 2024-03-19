La top 40 dei giochi più venditi in UK questa settimana fa risalire nomi noti

I giochi più venduti

Helldivers 2

Come possiamo vedere, i giochi più venduti includono come spesso accade EA Sports FC 24, Hogwarts Legacy e WWE 2K24. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth è calato in quinta posizione dalla seconda della scorsa settimana e Unicorn Overlord è passato dalla settima alle 25esima posizione.

Helldivers 2 invece risale dall'ottava posizione alla quarta, dimostrando che il gioco continua a essere apprezzato. Ovviamente in classifica ci sono nomi Nintendo, come Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Bros. Wonder e Mario vs. Donkey Kong che rientrano tutti nella Top 10.