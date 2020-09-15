Watch Dogs Legion, i requisiti hardware ufficiali della versione PC

Watch Dogs Legion ha infine i suoi requisiti hardware ufficiali per quanto riguarda la versione PC, svelati oggi da Ubisoft secondo una suddivisione che segue le diverse impostazioni grafiche progressive.

Si parte da un Intel Core i5-4460 o AMD Ryzen 5 1400 per i setting bassi, con Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 o AMD Radeon R9 290X e si arriva fino a Intel Core i7-9700K o AMD Ryzen 7 3700X con GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti per i setting Ultra, passando attraverso una nutrita serie di configurazioni intermedie per ottenere performance a vari livelli.

Watch Dogs Legion è tornato a mostrarsi di recente con i trailer che introducono le "professioni", Stormzy e Aiden Pearce.

Watch Dogs Legion - Requisiti PC

1080p / Low Settings