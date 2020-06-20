Xbox Game Pass PC, la lista completa dei giochi disponibili per gli abbonati

Xbox Game Pass si pone senza dubbio come l'abbonamento all-you-can-play migliore in circolazione, e anche in versione PC può contare su di una lista di giochi di tutto rispetto.

I ragazzi di Windows Central hanno voluto fare il punto sul servizio pubblicando l'elenco completo dei titoli attualmente scaricabili dagli abbonati su Windows 10, elenco che include produzioni first party come Gears 5 e Forza Horizon 4, ma anche svariati multipiattaforma di qualità.

La lista non è perfettamente sovrapponibile a quella dedicata ai possessori di Xbox One, ma ci va decisamente vicino. Considerando il prezzo ufficiale dell'abbonamento ma anche e soprattutto le tante promozioni effettuate da Microsoft, non ci si può davvero lamentare.

Xbox Game Pass PC, la lista dei giochi

