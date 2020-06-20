Xbox Game Pass PC, la lista completa dei giochi disponibili per gli abbonati

Xbox Game Pass si pone senza dubbio come l'abbonamento all-you-can-play migliore in circolazione, e anche in versione PC può contare su di una lista di giochi di tutto rispetto.
I ragazzi di Windows Central hanno voluto fare il punto sul servizio pubblicando l'elenco completo dei titoli attualmente scaricabili dagli abbonati su Windows 10, elenco che include produzioni first party come Gears 5 e Forza Horizon 4, ma anche svariati multipiattaforma di qualità.
La lista non è perfettamente sovrapponibile a quella dedicata ai possessori di Xbox One, ma ci va decisamente vicino. Considerando il prezzo ufficiale dell'abbonamento ma anche e soprattutto le tante promozioni effettuate da Microsoft, non ci si può davvero lamentare.
Xbox Game Pass PC, la lista dei giochi
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG X for Windows
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alan Wake
- Alien: Isolation
- Alvastia Chronicles
- Ape Out
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Astrologaster
- ASTRONEER
- Bad North: Jotuun Edition
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- BattleTech
- Blair Witch
- Blazing Chrome
- Bleeding Edge
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Book of Demons
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Broforce
- Children of Morta
- Cities: Skylines
- Clustertruck
- Crackdown 3
- Creature in the Well
- CrossCode
- Darksiders III
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Rising 4
- Death's Gambit
- Deliver Us The Moon
- DEMON'S TILT
- Descenders
- Die for Valhalla!
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Dishonored 2
- Disneyland Adventures
- Downwell
- Dungeon of the Endless
- Endless Legend
- Enter the Gungeon
- Europa Universalis IV
- F1 2018
- Faeria
- Farming Simulator 17
- Felix The Reaper
- FEZ
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
- Football Manager 2020
- For The King
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Frostpunk
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Gato Roboto
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition for Windows 10
- Gears Tactics
- Goat Simulator
- GoNNER
- GRIS
- Guacamelee! 2
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo Wars 2
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight
- Hotline Miami
- Human: Fall Flat
- HyperDot
- Imperator: Rome
- Indivisible
- Infinifactory
- Into the Breach
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Levelhead
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Machinarium
- MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Metro Exodus
- Metro: 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Minit
- MISTOVER
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Moonlighter
- Mother Russia Bleeds
- Moving Out
- MudRunner
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time At Portia
- Neon Chrome
- Night Call
- No Man's Sky
- Opus Magnum
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked 2
- Oxenfree
- Pandemic: The Board Game
- Pathologic 2
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Plebby Quest: The Crusades
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- RAGE 2
- ReCore
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- RiME: Windows Edition
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- ScourgeBringer
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition
- Sea Salt
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Slay The Spire
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- State of Mind
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Stellaris
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Streets of Rage 4
- Subnautica
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- The Banner Saga 3
- The Bard's Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Bards Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Gardens Between
- The Long Dark
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game
- The Messenger
- The Outer Worlds
- The Red Strings Club
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Talos Principle
- The Turing Test
- Thumper
- Ticket to Ride
- Timespinner
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Tracks - The Train Set Game
- Train Sim World 2020
- Two Point Hospital
- Unavowed
- Undertale
- Vambrace: Cold Soul
- Void Bastards
- Wandersong
- Wargroove
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut for Windows 10
- Wasteland Remastered
- We Happy Few
- West of Loathing
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- WORLD OF HORROR
- Worms W.M.D
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yoku's Island Express
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection