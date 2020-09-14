Xbox Game Pass Ultimate mobile, 150 giochi al lancio, ecco l'elenco completo

Domani Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per sistemi mobile, reso possibile dal Cloud Gaming, sarà lanciato con circa 150 giochi, di cui di seguito riportiamo l'elenco completo. Tra questi Minecraft Dungeons sarà il primo a supportare nativamente i controlli touch, ossia a non richiedere periferiche esterne per essere giocato. Naturalmente il consiglio è quello di dotarsi di un controller compatibile, ma in caso di necessità anche i controlli a schermo possono tornare comodi.

Tra i titoli offerti ci sono tutti i first party di Xbox One, compresi Gears 5, Sea of Thieves e i recenti Battletoads, Tell Me Why, Grounded e Wasteland 3 (in effetti Microsoft sta lanciando moltissimi giochi, perché si dice che non ne abbia?)

Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo l'elenco completo dei giochi disponibili su sistemi mobile per chi si abbonerà a Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: