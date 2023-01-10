Xbox Store: tanti sconti su RPG e DLC per Xbox Series X|S e One

Partono i nuovi sconti dei programmi Deals with Gold e altri su Xbox Store per questa settimana, dedicati a RPG indie e DLC vari.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   10/01/2023
Come ogni martedì, anche oggi partono i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, che in questa settimana hanno come temi principali RPG e DLC, ovvero il genere gioco di ruolo, in particolare per quanto riguarda gli indie sviluppati nel programma ID@Xbox, e i DLC ed espansioni di altri titoli.

Trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto a questo indirizzo, mentre qui ci limitiamo a segnalare alcuni titoli particolarmente interessanti disponibile con prezzo ridotto per questa settimana, a partire da oggi, 10 gennaio e fino al 16 gennaio. L'elenco è preso da DailyVideogame e riportano i prezzi in dollari, ma il tasso di sconto dovrebbe essere sostanzialmente corrispondente sul nostro mercato.

Vediamo dunque un elenco di giochi RPG del programma ID@Xbox a sconto:

  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $34.99
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $19.99
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $15.99
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga - $32.99
  • Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions - $14.99
  • Asterigos: Curse of the Stars - $27.99
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $14.99
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition - $14.99
  • Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions - $14.99
  • Potion Permit - $15.99
  • RPGolf Legends - $17.99
  • 9th Dawn III - $7.99
  • Arietta of Spirits - $5.99
  • Ashen: Definitive Edition - $11.99
  • Astria Ascending - $25.99
  • Citadel: Forged with Fire - $13.99
  • CrossCode - $11.99
  • Lotus Reverie: First Nexus - $6.29
  • Maneater Apex Edition - $27.49
  • Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God - $9.99
  • Nexomon - $5.99
  • Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction - Complete Collection - $19.99
  • Nine Parchments - $4.99
  • Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny - $8.99
  • Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity - $4.99
  • SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption - $3.79
  • Star Renegades - $8.74
  • Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - $31.99
  • Sword of Elpisia - $8.99
  • The Legend of Tianding - $11.99
  • Xuan Yuan Sword 7 - $29.99
  • Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament - $9.99

Questi invece alcuni dei DLC a sconto da oggi:

  • Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course - $6.79
  • Forza Horizon 5 + 4 Premium Upgrade Bundle - $49.99
  • DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season Pass - $12.49
  • Alien: Isolation Season Pass - $3.99
  • ARK: Genesis Season Pass - $14.99
  • ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass - $9.99
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Season Pass - $4.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - $19.99
  • Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - $3.99
  • Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content - $4.99
  • CODE VEIN Season Pass - $9.99
  • Control Expansion 1 The Foundation - $4.99
  • Control Expansion 2 AWE - $4.99
  • Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion - $11.99

Trovate dunque l'elenco completo a questo indirizzo su Xbox Wire.

