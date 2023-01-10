Xbox Store: tanti sconti su RPG e DLC per Xbox Series X|S e One

Come ogni martedì, anche oggi partono i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, che in questa settimana hanno come temi principali RPG e DLC, ovvero il genere gioco di ruolo, in particolare per quanto riguarda gli indie sviluppati nel programma ID@Xbox, e i DLC ed espansioni di altri titoli.

Trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto a questo indirizzo, mentre qui ci limitiamo a segnalare alcuni titoli particolarmente interessanti disponibile con prezzo ridotto per questa settimana, a partire da oggi, 10 gennaio e fino al 16 gennaio. L'elenco è preso da DailyVideogame e riportano i prezzi in dollari, ma il tasso di sconto dovrebbe essere sostanzialmente corrispondente sul nostro mercato.

Vediamo dunque un elenco di giochi RPG del programma ID@Xbox a sconto:

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $34.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $19.99

Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $15.99

Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga - $32.99

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions - $14.99

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars - $27.99

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $14.99

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition - $14.99

Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions - $14.99

Potion Permit - $15.99

RPGolf Legends - $17.99

9th Dawn III - $7.99

Arietta of Spirits - $5.99

Ashen: Definitive Edition - $11.99

Astria Ascending - $25.99

Citadel: Forged with Fire - $13.99

CrossCode - $11.99

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus - $6.29

Maneater Apex Edition - $27.49

Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God - $9.99

Nexomon - $5.99

Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction - Complete Collection - $19.99

Nine Parchments - $4.99

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny - $8.99

Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity - $4.99

SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption - $3.79

Star Renegades - $8.74

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - $31.99

Sword of Elpisia - $8.99

The Legend of Tianding - $11.99

Xuan Yuan Sword 7 - $29.99

Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament - $9.99

Questi invece alcuni dei DLC a sconto da oggi:

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course - $6.79

Forza Horizon 5 + 4 Premium Upgrade Bundle - $49.99

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season Pass - $12.49

Alien: Isolation Season Pass - $3.99

ARK: Genesis Season Pass - $14.99

ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass - $9.99

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Season Pass - $4.99

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - $19.99

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - $3.99

Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content - $4.99

CODE VEIN Season Pass - $9.99

Control Expansion 1 The Foundation - $4.99

Control Expansion 2 AWE - $4.99

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion - $11.99

Trovate dunque l'elenco completo a questo indirizzo su Xbox Wire.