Xbox Store: tanti sconti su RPG e DLC per Xbox Series X|S e One

Come ogni martedì, anche oggi partono i nuovi sconti su Xbox Store, che in questa settimana hanno come temi principali RPG e DLC, ovvero il genere gioco di ruolo, in particolare per quanto riguarda gli indie sviluppati nel programma ID@Xbox, e i DLC ed espansioni di altri titoli.
Trovate l'elenco completo dei giochi in sconto a questo indirizzo, mentre qui ci limitiamo a segnalare alcuni titoli particolarmente interessanti disponibile con prezzo ridotto per questa settimana, a partire da oggi, 10 gennaio e fino al 16 gennaio. L'elenco è preso da DailyVideogame e riportano i prezzi in dollari, ma il tasso di sconto dovrebbe essere sostanzialmente corrispondente sul nostro mercato.
Vediamo dunque un elenco di giochi RPG del programma ID@Xbox a sconto:
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - $34.99
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $19.99
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition - $15.99
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga - $32.99
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions - $14.99
- Asterigos: Curse of the Stars - $27.99
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition - $14.99
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition - $14.99
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions - $14.99
- Potion Permit - $15.99
- RPGolf Legends - $17.99
- 9th Dawn III - $7.99
- Arietta of Spirits - $5.99
- Ashen: Definitive Edition - $11.99
- Astria Ascending - $25.99
- Citadel: Forged with Fire - $13.99
- CrossCode - $11.99
- Lotus Reverie: First Nexus - $6.29
- Maneater Apex Edition - $27.49
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God - $9.99
- Nexomon - $5.99
- Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction - Complete Collection - $19.99
- Nine Parchments - $4.99
- Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny - $8.99
- Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity - $4.99
- SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption - $3.79
- Star Renegades - $8.74
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - $31.99
- Sword of Elpisia - $8.99
- The Legend of Tianding - $11.99
- Xuan Yuan Sword 7 - $29.99
- Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament - $9.99
Questi invece alcuni dei DLC a sconto da oggi:
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course - $6.79
- Forza Horizon 5 + 4 Premium Upgrade Bundle - $49.99
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Season Pass - $12.49
- Alien: Isolation Season Pass - $3.99
- ARK: Genesis Season Pass - $14.99
- ARK: Survival Evolved Season Pass - $9.99
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag - Season Pass - $4.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök - $19.99
- Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass - $3.99
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition Content - $4.99
- CODE VEIN Season Pass - $9.99
- Control Expansion 1 The Foundation - $4.99
- Control Expansion 2 AWE - $4.99
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion - $11.99
Trovate dunque l'elenco completo a questo indirizzo su Xbox Wire.