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Yoshi e il primo Subnautica sono i giochi più venduti nelle classifiche Nintendo Switch 2 dell'eShop

Nintendo Switch 2 è la console di punta di Nintendo in questo momento e i giocatori stanno rispondendo acquistando ogni settimana tanti giochi su eShop: quali? Ecco la classifica.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   24/05/2026
Un pesce di Subnautica

Nintendo ha svelato quali sono i giochi più venduti su eShop tramite Nintendo Switch 2. Vediamo i dettagli con la classifica complessiva così come la classifica dedicata ai giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale e non in formato fisico.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book continua a dominare, battendo Pokémon Pokopia, come la precedente settimana.

Le classifiche dell'eShop

Ecco la classifica complessiva:

  1. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
  2. Pokémon Pokopia
  3. Mario Kart World
  4. Donkey Kong Bananza
  5. Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Premium Edition
  6. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  7. Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  8. Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition
  9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
  10. Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  11. Mario Tennis Fever
  12. Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  13. Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
  14. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
  15. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  16. Mouse: P.I. For Hire
  17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  18. Fallout 4
  19. Pragmata
  20. Kirby Air Riders
  21. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
  22. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  23. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  24. Bubsy 4D
  25. Cyberpunk 2077
  26. Resident Evil Requiem
  27. Outbound
  28. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
  29. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  30. Mixtape

Ecco invece la classifica con solo i giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale:

  1. Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  2. Fallout 4
  3. Mixtape
  4. Subnautica: Below Zero - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  5. Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  7. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
  8. Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  9. Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  10. Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  11. Deadzone: Rogue
  12. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  13. Inkonbini
  14. Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  15. Sektori
  16. No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  17. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  18. Blue Prince
  19. PowerWash Simulator 2
  20. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  21. Deltarune
  22. Smalland
  23. Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
  24. South of Midnight
  25. Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  26. Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  27. Vampire Crawlers
  28. Back to the Dawn
  29. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  30. Grid Legends
Yoshi batte Pokopia nella classifica per Nintendo Switch 2 dei giochi più venduti su eShop Yoshi batte Pokopia nella classifica per Nintendo Switch 2 dei giochi più venduti su eShop

Se volete fare acquisti, ricordiamo che potete trovare le Nintendo eShop Card in sconto su Instant Gaming: credito digitale a prezzo ridotto.

Questo contenuto potrebbe includere link affiliati che generano commissioni.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.
#Classifica #Nintendo eShop #Nintendo
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Yoshi e il primo Subnautica sono i giochi più venduti nelle classifiche Nintendo Switch 2 dell'eShop