Yoshi e il primo Subnautica sono i giochi più venduti nelle classifiche Nintendo Switch 2 dell'eShop

Nintendo ha svelato quali sono i giochi più venduti su eShop tramite Nintendo Switch 2. Vediamo i dettagli con la classifica complessiva così come la classifica dedicata ai giochi disponibili solo in formato digitale e non in formato fisico.
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book continua a dominare, battendo Pokémon Pokopia, come la precedente settimana.
Le classifiche dell'eShop
Ecco la classifica complessiva:
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Mario Kart World
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Premium Edition
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Leggende Pokémon: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
- Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mario Tennis Fever
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mouse: P.I. For Hire
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Fallout 4
- Pragmata
- Kirby Air Riders
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Bubsy 4D
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Outbound
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mixtape
Ecco invece la classifica con solo i giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale:
- Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Fallout 4
- Mixtape
- Subnautica: Below Zero - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Disney Dreamlight Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Deadzone: Rogue
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Inkonbini
- Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sektori
- No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Blue Prince
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Deltarune
- Smalland
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
- South of Midnight
- Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Vampire Crawlers
- Back to the Dawn
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Grid Legends
Se volete fare acquisti, ricordiamo che potete trovare le Nintendo eShop Card in sconto su Instant Gaming: credito digitale a prezzo ridotto.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.