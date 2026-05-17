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Yoshi batte Pokopia nella classifica per Nintendo Switch 2 dei giochi più venduti su eShop

Nintendo Switch 2 riceve regolarmente nuovi giochi e ora possiamo vedere quali sono i più venduti tramite eShop: Yoshi è ora in prima posizione.

NOTIZIA di Marie Armondi   —   17/05/2026
Yoshi in Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Nintendo ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2, per la settimana che termina il 17 maggio 2026.

Possiamo vedere, come al solito, sia la classifica dei giochi più venduti in generale, che quella dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale.

Le classifiche eShop di Nintendo Switch 2

Ecco la classifica di vendita completa dell'eShop per Nintendo Switch 2:

  1. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
  2. Pokemon Pokopia
  3. Mario Kart World
  4. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  5. Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. Donkey Kong Bananza
  7. Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
  8. Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  9. Outbound
  10. Mouse: P.I. For Hire
  11. Mario Tennis Fever
  12. Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
  13. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  14. Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection
  15. Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
  16. Mixtape
  17. Pragmata
  18. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  19. Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  20. Sektori
  21. Fallout 4
  22. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  23. Kirby Air Riders
  24. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
  25. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  26. South of Midnight
  27. Resident Evil Requiem
  28. Cyberpunk 2077
  29. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  30. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack

Ecco invece la classifica dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale, sempre per Nintendo Switch 2:

  1. Mixtape
  2. Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  3. Sektori
  4. Fallout 4
  5. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  6. South of Midnight
  7. Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  8. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
  9. Smalland
  10. Inkonbini
  11. Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  12. Subnautica: Below Zero - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  13. Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  14. Vampire Crawlers
  15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  16. No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  17. Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  18. Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  19. PowerWash Simulator 2
  20. Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
  21. Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  22. Blue Prince
  23. Deltarune
  24. Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  25. Fantasy Life i - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  26. Deadzone: Rogue
  27. Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
  28. Grid Legends
  29. Marvel Cosmic Invasion
  30. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Tomodachi Life: Una Vita da Sogno continua a dominare la classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch Tomodachi Life: Una Vita da Sogno continua a dominare la classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch

Senza sorprese, i giochi più venduti - nella classifica complessiva - sono perlopiù esclusive Nintendo, con Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in prima posizione, in qualità di più recente novità del mondo della grande N. Diteci, quali di questi giochi avete comprato da poco?

Questo contenuto potrebbe includere link affiliati che generano commissioni.
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.
#Classifica #Nintendo eShop #Nintendo
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Yoshi batte Pokopia nella classifica per Nintendo Switch 2 dei giochi più venduti su eShop