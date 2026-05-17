Yoshi batte Pokopia nella classifica per Nintendo Switch 2 dei giochi più venduti su eShop

Nintendo ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2, per la settimana che termina il 17 maggio 2026.
Possiamo vedere, come al solito, sia la classifica dei giochi più venduti in generale, che quella dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale.
Le classifiche eShop di Nintendo Switch 2
Ecco la classifica di vendita completa dell'eShop per Nintendo Switch 2:
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
- Pokemon Pokopia
- Mario Kart World
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Outbound
- Mouse: P.I. For Hire
- Mario Tennis Fever
- Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack
- Mixtape
- Pragmata
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sektori
- Fallout 4
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Kirby Air Riders
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- South of Midnight
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack
Ecco invece la classifica dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale, sempre per Nintendo Switch 2:
- Mixtape
- Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Sektori
- Fallout 4
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- South of Midnight
- Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim
- Smalland
- Inkonbini
- Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Subnautica: Below Zero - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Vampire Crawlers
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Blue Prince
- Deltarune
- Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Fantasy Life i - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Deadzone: Rogue
- Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
- Grid Legends
- Marvel Cosmic Invasion
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Senza sorprese, i giochi più venduti - nella classifica complessiva - sono perlopiù esclusive Nintendo, con Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in prima posizione, in qualità di più recente novità del mondo della grande N. Diteci, quali di questi giochi avete comprato da poco?
Per conoscere i dettagli della nostra policy editoriale, è disponibile la pagina etica.