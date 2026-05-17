Yoshi batte Pokopia nella classifica per Nintendo Switch 2 dei giochi più venduti su eShop

Possiamo vedere, come al solito, sia la classifica dei giochi più venduti in generale, che quella dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale .

Nintendo ha pubblicato le classifiche dei giochi più venduti su eShop per Nintendo Switch 2 , per la settimana che termina il 17 maggio 2026.

Le classifiche eShop di Nintendo Switch 2

Ecco la classifica di vendita completa dell'eShop per Nintendo Switch 2:

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book Pokemon Pokopia Mario Kart World Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Pokemon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Donkey Kong Bananza Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Outbound Mouse: P.I. For Hire Mario Tennis Fever Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Mortal Kombat Legacy Kollection Super Mario Bros. Wonder Upgrade Pack Mixtape Pragmata Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Sektori Fallout 4 Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition Kirby Air Riders Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition South of Midnight Resident Evil Requiem Cyberpunk 2077 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Upgrade Pack

Ecco invece la classifica dei giochi disponibili unicamente in formato digitale, sempre per Nintendo Switch 2:

Mixtape Subnautica - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Sektori Fallout 4 Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition South of Midnight Hades 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Smalland Inkonbini Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Subnautica: Below Zero - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Hollow Knight: Silksong - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Vampire Crawlers Disney Dreamlight Valley No Man's Sky - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Red Dead Redemption - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Overcooked 2 - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition PowerWash Simulator 2 Plants vs. Zombies: Replanted Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Blue Prince Deltarune Hollow Knight - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Fantasy Life i - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Deadzone: Rogue Dispatch - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Grid Legends Marvel Cosmic Invasion Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Senza sorprese, i giochi più venduti - nella classifica complessiva - sono perlopiù esclusive Nintendo, con Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in prima posizione, in qualità di più recente novità del mondo della grande N. Diteci, quali di questi giochi avete comprato da poco?