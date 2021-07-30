Zelda Skyward Sword HD e Switch continuano a dominare in Giappone

Il Giappone è da tempo il territorio dove Nintendo domina incontrastata. Con l'uscita di The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, il successo di Switch continua. Dopo la prima settimana, le vendite del gioco sono ovviamente calate ma questo non è bastato per scalzarlo dalla prima posizione.

Ecco la classifica dei 30 giochi più venduti in Giappone nella settimana 19/07/2021 - 25/07/2021 (tra parentesi le vendite totali):



[NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo, 07/16/21) - 42,642 (201,731) [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi - Owaranai Nanokakan no Tabi (Neos, 07/15/21) - 22,815 (130,134) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 17,031 (2,073,587) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 16,169 (2,710,271) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom, 07/09/21) - 16,017 (185,804) [NSW] eBaseball Pro Baseball Spirits 2021: Grand Slam (Konami, 07/08/21) - 14,732 (142,040) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 12,972 (3,932,225) [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo, 06/11/21) - 12,949 (181,336) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) - 10,984 (2,280,841) [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo, 06/25/21) - 10,397 (150,184) [PS4] Utawarerumono: ZAN 2 (Aquaplus, 07/22/21) - 10,241 (Nuovo) [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo, 05/21/21) - 9,725 (203,904) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 9,472 (4,350,070) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) - 8,877 (820,564) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 6,978 (6,832,135) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) - 6,177 (1,940,234) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) - 5,663 (3,906,645) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 5,496 (753,101) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) - 5,378 (4,089,524) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom, 03/26/21) - 4,793 (2,294,606) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 4,455 (1,843,878) [PS5] Utawarerumono: ZAN 2 (Aquaplus, 07/22/21) - 4,081 (New) [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/21) - 2,888 (61,350) [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Imagineer, 12/03/20) - 2,845 (124,121) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) - 2,810 (117,951) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) - 2,702 (2,250,994) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) - 2,593 (1,111,602) [NSW] Moshikashite? Obake no Shatekiya for Nintendo Switch (Nippon Columbia, 07/01/21) - 2,359 (11,459) [NSW] Earth Defense Force 2: Invaders from Planet Space (D3 Publisher, 07/15/21) - 2,322 (11,701) [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) - 2,268 (164,248)

Infine, ecco la classifica hardware dello stesso periodo:

Switch - 56,922 (16,657,441) Switch Lite - 12,816 (3,972,012) PlayStation 5 - 14,709 (767,726) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 3,405 (149,836) Xbox Series S - 2,422 (18,660) Xbox Series X - 2,262 (49,058) PlayStation 4 - 1,685 (7,799,167) New 2DS LL (incluso 2DS) - 491 (1,169,054)

Zelda Skyward Sword HD è anche il secondo gioco scatolato più venduto su Amazon.com.