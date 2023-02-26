Annie Awards 2023: Cuphead vince il premio per la migliore animazione nei videogiochi

Gli Annie Awards 2023 sono stati assegnati nelle ore scorse e Cuphead è emerso vincitore in due categorie all'interno della prestigiosa kermesse dedicata all'animazione internazionale, con un premio conquistato proprio dal videogioco e l'altro invece dalla serie TV collegata.

In particolare, Cuphead ha vinto il premio nella sezione "Best Character Animation - Video Game", ovvero per la migliore animazione dei personaggi in un videogioco (praticamente l'unica sezione specificamente dedicata ai videogiochi) superando Horizon Forbidden West e God of War Ragnarok, tra gli altri.

Oltre a questo, la serie TV di Netflix The Cuphead Show ha vinto il premio per la migliore musica nella sezione TV/Media, in questo caso però per quanto riguarda le produzioni specificamente televisive, ma si tratta comunque di un notevole successo per Studio MDHR.

Potete trovare tutti i premi assegnati e i candidati per le singole categorie a questo indirizzo sul sito ufficiale degli Annie Awards. Giunti alla cinquantesima edizione, gli awards in questione sono tra i premi più prestigiosi assegnati ogni anno alle produzioni animate, essendo specializzato in questo ambito.

Per completezza, riportiamo qui sotto tutti i vincitori nella varie categorie:

BEST FEATURE Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro)

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

BEST DIRECTION - FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio)

BEST DIRECTION - TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy)

BEST STORYBOARDING - FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Anthony Holden)

BEST STORYBOARDING - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "The Very Pulse of the Machine"

BEST TV/MEDIA - LIMITED SERIES

Oni: Thunder God's Tale Episodio: "The Demon Moon Rises"

BEST TV/MEDIA - MATURE

Bob's Burgers Episodio: "Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner"

BEST TV/MEDIA - CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City Episodio: "Everest Returns"

BEST TV/MEDIA - PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show Episodio: "Pancakes"

BEST WRITING - FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm)

BEST WRITING - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Bad Traveling" (Andrew Kevin Walker)

BEST VOICE ACTING - FEATURE

Jenny Slate (Marcel in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On)

BEST VOICE ACTING - TV/MEDIA

Maurice LaMarche come Mr. Big in Zootopia+ Episodio: "The Godfather of the Bride"

BEST EDITORIAL - FEATURE

James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody per Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

BEST EDITORIAL - TV/MEDIA

Daniel Budin per The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

BEST FX - FEATURE

Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny per Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST FX - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Bad Traveling" (Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - FEATURE

Tucker Barrie per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Tim Watts)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water (Wētā FX)

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - VIDEO GAME

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna)

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - FEATURE

The Bad Guys (Taylor Krahenbuhl)

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Jibaro" (Alberto Mielgo)

BEST MUSIC - FEATURE

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

BEST MUSIC - TV/MEDIA

The Cuphead Show! Episodio: "Carn-Evil" (Ego Plum)

BEST SPONSORED

Save Ralph (Arch Model Studio)

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - FEATURE

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - TV/MEDIA

Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada per Oni: Thunder God's Tale Episodio: "The Demon Moon Rises"

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Ice Merchants (COLA Animation production & Wild Stream)

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Soloists

Registi: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu Scuola: Gobelins, l'école de l'image