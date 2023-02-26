Annie Awards 2023: Cuphead vince il premio per la migliore animazione nei videogiochi

Gli Annie Awards 2023 sono stati assegnati nelle ore scorse e Cuphead è emerso vincitore in due categorie all'interno della prestigiosa kermesse dedicata all'animazione internazionale, con un premio conquistato proprio dal videogioco e l'altro invece dalla serie TV collegata.
In particolare, Cuphead ha vinto il premio nella sezione "Best Character Animation - Video Game", ovvero per la migliore animazione dei personaggi in un videogioco (praticamente l'unica sezione specificamente dedicata ai videogiochi) superando Horizon Forbidden West e God of War Ragnarok, tra gli altri.
Oltre a questo, la serie TV di Netflix The Cuphead Show ha vinto il premio per la migliore musica nella sezione TV/Media, in questo caso però per quanto riguarda le produzioni specificamente televisive, ma si tratta comunque di un notevole successo per Studio MDHR.
Potete trovare tutti i premi assegnati e i candidati per le singole categorie a questo indirizzo sul sito ufficiale degli Annie Awards. Giunti alla cinquantesima edizione, gli awards in questione sono tra i premi più prestigiosi assegnati ogni anno alle produzioni animate, essendo specializzato in questo ambito.
Per completezza, riportiamo qui sotto tutti i vincitori nella varie categorie:
BEST FEATURE Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro)
BEST INDIE FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
BEST DIRECTION - FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio)
BEST DIRECTION - TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy)
BEST STORYBOARDING - FEATURE
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Anthony Holden)
BEST STORYBOARDING - TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episodio: "The Very Pulse of the Machine"
BEST TV/MEDIA - LIMITED SERIES
Oni: Thunder God's Tale Episodio: "The Demon Moon Rises"
BEST TV/MEDIA - MATURE
Bob's Burgers Episodio: "Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner"
BEST TV/MEDIA - CHILDREN
Abominable and the Invisible City Episodio: "Everest Returns"
BEST TV/MEDIA - PRESCHOOL
The Tiny Chef Show Episodio: "Pancakes"
BEST WRITING - FEATURE
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm)
BEST WRITING - TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Bad Traveling" (Andrew Kevin Walker)
BEST VOICE ACTING - FEATURE
Jenny Slate (Marcel in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On)
BEST VOICE ACTING - TV/MEDIA
Maurice LaMarche come Mr. Big in Zootopia+ Episodio: "The Godfather of the Bride"
BEST EDITORIAL - FEATURE
James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody per Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
BEST EDITORIAL - TV/MEDIA
Daniel Budin per The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
BEST FX - FEATURE
Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny per Avatar: The Way of Water
BEST FX - TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Bad Traveling" (Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz)
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - FEATURE
Tucker Barrie per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - TV/MEDIA
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse (Tim Watts)
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - LIVE ACTION
Avatar: The Way of Water (Wētā FX)
BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION - VIDEO GAME
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna)
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - FEATURE
The Bad Guys (Taylor Krahenbuhl)
BEST CHARACTER DESIGN - TV/MEDIA
Love Death + Robots Episodio: "Jibaro" (Alberto Mielgo)
BEST MUSIC - FEATURE
Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
BEST MUSIC - TV/MEDIA
The Cuphead Show! Episodio: "Carn-Evil" (Ego Plum)
BEST SPONSORED
Save Ralph (Arch Model Studio)
BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - FEATURE
Curt Enderle, Guy Davis per Pinocchio di Guillermo del Toro
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - TV/MEDIA
Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada per Oni: Thunder God's Tale Episodio: "The Demon Moon Rises"
BEST SHORT SUBJECT
Ice Merchants (COLA Animation production & Wild Stream)
BEST STUDENT FILM
The Soloists
Registi: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu Scuola: Gobelins, l'école de l'image