3

Annunciati i giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass a marzo, c'è anche Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft ha svelato i giochi in arrivo su Game Pass durante la prima metà di marzo per gli abbonati a Premium, Ultimate e PC Game Pass.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   03/03/2026
V e Jonny Silverhand di Cyberpunk 2077

Tramite le pagine di Xbox Wire, Microsoft ha presentato i giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e PC Game Pass durante la prima metà di marzo.

La line-up è davvero ricca e variegata e include Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (disponibile oggi, ma già annunciato in precedenza), EA Sports F1 25 e Cyberpunk 2077. Tra le novità anche Planet of Lana 2, che arriva nel servizio al day one, e Hollow Knight: Silksong, ora disponibile anche con il tier Premium del servizio, oltre che con Ultimate e PC Game Pass.

I giochi in arrivo e in partenza del Game Pass

Vediamo l'elenco completo dei nuovi titoli confermati per le prossime settimane:

  • 3 marzo - Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 3 marzo - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 4 marzo - to a T (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Premium, già disponibile con Ultimate e PC Game Pass
  • 4 marzo - EA Sports F1 25 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 5 marzo - Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 10 marzo - Construction Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 10 marzo - Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud, Console) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium
  • 12 marzo - Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Premium, già disponibile con Ultimate e PC Game Pass
  • 17 marzo - DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
La line-up di inizio marzo del Game Pass
La line-up di inizio marzo del Game Pass
Alla vigilia dell'arrivo su Game Pass, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 diventa un gioco Play Anywhere Alla vigilia dell'arrivo su Game Pass, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 diventa un gioco Play Anywhere

Confermati anche i giochi che lasceranno il catalogo il 15 marzo:

  • Bratz Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • F1 23 (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • He is Coming (PC)
  • Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, PC)
#Game Pass
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Annunciati i giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass a marzo, c'è anche Cyberpunk 2077