Annunciati i giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass a marzo, c'è anche Cyberpunk 2077

Tramite le pagine di Xbox Wire, Microsoft ha presentato i giochi in arrivo su Xbox Game Pass Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate e PC Game Pass durante la prima metà di marzo.
La line-up è davvero ricca e variegata e include Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (disponibile oggi, ma già annunciato in precedenza), EA Sports F1 25 e Cyberpunk 2077. Tra le novità anche Planet of Lana 2, che arriva nel servizio al day one, e Hollow Knight: Silksong, ora disponibile anche con il tier Premium del servizio, oltre che con Ultimate e PC Game Pass.
I giochi in arrivo e in partenza del Game Pass
Vediamo l'elenco completo dei nuovi titoli confermati per le prossime settimane:
- 3 marzo - Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 3 marzo - Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 4 marzo - to a T (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Premium, già disponibile con Ultimate e PC Game Pass
- 4 marzo - EA Sports F1 25 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 5 marzo - Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- 10 marzo - Construction Simulator (Cloud, Console, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
- 10 marzo - Cyberpunk 2077 (Cloud, Console) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium
- 12 marzo - Hollow Knight: Silksong (Cloud, Console, Handheld, PC) - Game Pass Premium, già disponibile con Ultimate e PC Game Pass
- 17 marzo - DreamWorks Gabby's Dollhouse: Ready to Party (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, PC) - Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Confermati anche i giochi che lasceranno il catalogo il 15 marzo:
- Bratz Rhythm & Style (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Enter the Gungeon (Cloud, Console, PC)
- F1 23 (Cloud, Console, PC)
- He is Coming (PC)
- Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island (Cloud, Console, PC)