Annunciati i candidati ai BAFTA Game Awards 2025, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ha più nomination di tutti

Si avvicina la cerimonia dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025, che si terrà l'8 aprile, e sono stati appena annunciati i candidati vincitori nelle varie categorie per i premi videoludici assegnati dalla British Academy of Film and Television Arts: quest'anno è Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 il gioco più presente, con ben 11 candidature.
A partire da una lista iniziale di 58 giochi, la giuria composta da 1300 membri di BAFTA ha poi effettuato una ulteriore selezione arrivando a 41 giochi in totale, candidati attraverso 17 categorie diverse per i vari riconoscimenti di quest'anno.
Si tratta di giochi usciti nel corso del 2024, un anno alquanto ricco di uscite: oltre a Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, che curiosamente però non compare nella categoria "Best Game", anche Astro Bot si conferma un favoritissimo con 8 nomination, oltre a Black Myth: Wukong e Helldivers 2.
Tutti i candidati ai BAFTA Game Awards 2025
Andiamo dunque a vedere tutti i candidati per le singole categorie, con i vincitori che verranno poi annunciati nel corso della serata dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025, l'8 aprile.
Animation:
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Development Team- Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team - Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Development Team - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Artistic Achievement:
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
- Harold Halibut Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu- Slow Bros./Slow Bros
- Neva Development Team- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
Audio Achievement:
- Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Star Wars Outlaws Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
- Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
Best Game:
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
- Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
- Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
- Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic
British Game:
- A Highland Song Development Team - inkle Ltd
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team- Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Paper Trail Development Team - Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team- Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Still Wakes The Deep Development Team- The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic
Debut Game:
- Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
- Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
- Pacific Drive Development Team - Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
- The Plucky Squire Development Team - All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Development Team - Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
- Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic
Evolving game:
- Diablo 4 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Development Team - Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
- No Man's Sky Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
- Sea of Thieves Development Team - Rare/Xbox Game Studios
- Vampire Survivors Development Team - Poncle/Poncle
- World of Warcraft Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
Family:
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Cat Quest 3 Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal - The Gentlebros/Keplar Interactive
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team - Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Little Kitty, Big City Development Team - Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
- The Plucky Squire Development Team - All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
- Super Mario Party Jamboree Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
Game Beyond Entertainment:
- Botany Manor Development Team - Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
- Kind Words 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud - Popcannibal/Popcannibal
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team- Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Development Team - Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
- Tetris Forever Development Team - Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
- Vampire Therapist Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher - Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games
Game Design:
- Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
- Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
- Tactical Breach Wizards Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts - Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
Multiplayer:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Development Team - Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team - Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Super Mario Party Jamboree Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
- Tekken 8 Development Team - BANDAI NAMCO Studios/BANDAI NAMCO Studios
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Development Team - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
Music:
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Development Team - Square Enix/Square Enix
- Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Star Wars Outlaws Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
Narrative:
- Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Development Team - Bioware/Electronic Arts
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Development Team - Square Enix/Square Enix
- Metaphor: Refantazio Development Team - ATLUS/SEGA
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
New Intellectual Property:
- Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
- Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
- Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
- Metaphor: Refantazio Development Team- ATLUS/SEGA
- Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic
Performer in a leading role:
- Alec Newman (Cameron 'Caz' Mcleary- Still Wakes The Deep) - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- Humberley Gonzalez (Kay Vess- Star Wars Outlaws) - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
- Isabella Inchbald (Indika- Indika) - Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios
- Luke Roberts (James Sunderland- Silent Hill 2) - Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
- Melina Juergens (Senua- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2) - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Y'Lan Noel (Troy Marshall- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6) - Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
Performer in a Supporting Role:
- Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen (The Furies- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2) - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Aldis Amah Hamilton (Astrior- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2) - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Jon Blyth (Big Ron- Thank Goodness You're Here!) - Coal Supper/Panic
- Karen Dunbar (Finlay- Still Wakes The Deep) - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
- Matt Berry (Herbert The Gardener- Thank Goodness You're Here!) - Coal Supper/Panic
- Michael Abubakar (Brodie- Still Wakes The Deep) - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
Technical Achievement:
- Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Development Team - Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
- Tiny Glade Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara - Pounce Light/Pounce Light
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Development Team - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment