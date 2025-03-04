0

Annunciati i candidati ai BAFTA Game Awards 2025, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ha più nomination di tutti

Sono arrivate tutte le candidature ai vari premi dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025: vediamo dunque quali sono i giochi, con Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 a dominare le nomination fin qui.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   04/03/2025
Senua in Hellblade 2

Si avvicina la cerimonia dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025, che si terrà l'8 aprile, e sono stati appena annunciati i candidati vincitori nelle varie categorie per i premi videoludici assegnati dalla British Academy of Film and Television Arts: quest'anno è Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 il gioco più presente, con ben 11 candidature.

A partire da una lista iniziale di 58 giochi, la giuria composta da 1300 membri di BAFTA ha poi effettuato una ulteriore selezione arrivando a 41 giochi in totale, candidati attraverso 17 categorie diverse per i vari riconoscimenti di quest'anno.

Si tratta di giochi usciti nel corso del 2024, un anno alquanto ricco di uscite: oltre a Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, che curiosamente però non compare nella categoria "Best Game", anche Astro Bot si conferma un favoritissimo con 8 nomination, oltre a Black Myth: Wukong e Helldivers 2.

Tutti i candidati ai BAFTA Game Awards 2025

Andiamo dunque a vedere tutti i candidati per le singole categorie, con i vincitori che verranno poi annunciati nel corso della serata dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025, l'8 aprile.

Animation:

  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Development Team- Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team - Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Development Team - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Artistic Achievement:

  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
  • Harold Halibut Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu- Slow Bros./Slow Bros
  • Neva Development Team- Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

Audio Achievement:

  • Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Star Wars Outlaws Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
  • Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

Best Game:

  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
  • Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
  • Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic

British Game:

  • A Highland Song Development Team - inkle Ltd
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team- Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Paper Trail Development Team - Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team- Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Still Wakes The Deep Development Team- The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic

Debut Game:

  • Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
  • Pacific Drive Development Team - Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
  • The Plucky Squire Development Team - All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Development Team - Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic

Evolving game:

  • Diablo 4 Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
  • Final Fantasy 14 Online Development Team - Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
  • No Man's Sky Development Team - Hello Games/Hello Games
  • Sea of Thieves Development Team - Rare/Xbox Game Studios
  • Vampire Survivors Development Team - Poncle/Poncle
  • World of Warcraft Development Team - Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

Family:

  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Cat Quest 3 Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal - The Gentlebros/Keplar Interactive
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team - Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Little Kitty, Big City Development Team - Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
  • The Plucky Squire Development Team - All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo

Game Beyond Entertainment:

  • Botany Manor Development Team - Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
  • Kind Words 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud - Popcannibal/Popcannibal
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team- Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU Development Team - Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
  • Tetris Forever Development Team - Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
  • Vampire Therapist Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher - Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games

Game Design:

  • Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
  • Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
  • Tactical Breach Wizards Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts - Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments

Multiplayer:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Development Team - Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
  • Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures Development Team - Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree Development Team - Nintendo/Nintendo
  • Tekken 8 Development Team - BANDAI NAMCO Studios/BANDAI NAMCO Studios
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Development Team - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

Music:

  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Development Team - Square Enix/Square Enix
  • Helldivers 2 Development Team - Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Star Wars Outlaws Development Team - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

Narrative:

  • Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard Development Team - Bioware/Electronic Arts
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Development Team - Square Enix/Square Enix
  • Metaphor: Refantazio Development Team - ATLUS/SEGA
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

New Intellectual Property:

  • Animal Well Billy Basso - Billy Basso/Bigmode
  • Balatro LocalThunk - LocalThunk/Playstack
  • Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
  • Metaphor: Refantazio Development Team- ATLUS/SEGA
  • Still Wakes The Deep Development Team - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • Thank Goodness You're Here! Will Todd, James Carbutt- Coal Supper/Panic

Performer in a leading role:

  • Alec Newman (Cameron 'Caz' Mcleary- Still Wakes The Deep) - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • Humberley Gonzalez (Kay Vess- Star Wars Outlaws) - Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
  • Isabella Inchbald (Indika- Indika) - Odd Meter/11 Bit Studios
  • Luke Roberts (James Sunderland- Silent Hill 2) - Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
  • Melina Juergens (Senua- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2) - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Y'Lan Noel (Troy Marshall- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6) - Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

Performer in a Supporting Role:

  • Abbi Greenland & Helen Goalen (The Furies- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2) - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Aldis Amah Hamilton (Astrior- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2) - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Jon Blyth (Big Ron- Thank Goodness You're Here!) - Coal Supper/Panic
  • Karen Dunbar (Finlay- Still Wakes The Deep) - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
  • Matt Berry (Herbert The Gardener- Thank Goodness You're Here!) - Coal Supper/Panic
  • Michael Abubakar (Brodie- Still Wakes The Deep) - The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

Technical Achievement:

  • Astro Bot Development Team - Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Black Myth: Wukong Development Team - Game Science/Game Science
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Development Team - Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 Development Team - Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
  • Tiny Glade Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara - Pounce Light/Pounce Light
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Development Team - Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
