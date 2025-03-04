Annunciati i candidati ai BAFTA Game Awards 2025, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 ha più nomination di tutti

Si avvicina la cerimonia dei BAFTA Game Awards 2025, che si terrà l'8 aprile, e sono stati appena annunciati i candidati vincitori nelle varie categorie per i premi videoludici assegnati dalla British Academy of Film and Television Arts: quest'anno è Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 il gioco più presente, con ben 11 candidature.

A partire da una lista iniziale di 58 giochi, la giuria composta da 1300 membri di BAFTA ha poi effettuato una ulteriore selezione arrivando a 41 giochi in totale, candidati attraverso 17 categorie diverse per i vari riconoscimenti di quest'anno.

Si tratta di giochi usciti nel corso del 2024, un anno alquanto ricco di uscite: oltre a Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, che curiosamente però non compare nella categoria "Best Game", anche Astro Bot si conferma un favoritissimo con 8 nomination, oltre a Black Myth: Wukong e Helldivers 2.