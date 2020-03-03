BAFTA Games Awards 2020: Death Stranding, Control e la lista dei finalisti

I BAFTA Games Awards 2020 hanno pubblicato la lista completa dei finalisti, e fra le nomination spiccano quelle di Death Stranding e Control, quest'ultimo in lizza per la categoria Best Game.



Il titolo di Hideo Kojima (che ha ricevuto un BAFTA Fellowship proprio in questi giorni) compete in ben nove differenti categorie, ma Control lo supera portando a casa undici nomination inclusa quella più prestigiosa.



Ecco di seguito tutti i finalisti nelle varie categorie.



BEST GAME



CONTROL Development Team - Remedy Entertainment/505 Games

DISCO ELYSIUM Development Team - ZA/UM/ZA/UM

LUIGI'S MANSION 3 Development Team - Next Level Games/Nintendo

OUTER WILDS Development Team - Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive

SEKIRO: SHADOWS DIE TWICE Development Team - FromSoftware/Activision

UNTITLED GOOSE GAME Development Team - House House/Panic