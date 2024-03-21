Bafta TV Awards 2024, fra le nomination c'è anche The Last of Us

Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Bafta TV Awards 2024, e fra gli show in lizza c'è anche la serie televisiva di The Last of Us, che concorre in quattro differenti categorie: miglior attrice protagonista, miglior attrice non protagonista, miglior produzione internazionale e momento memorabile.

Leading actress



Anjana Vasan, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Anne Reid, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Helena Bonham Carter, Nolly - ITVX

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley - BBC One

Sharon Horgan, Best Interests - BBC One

Leading actor



Brian Cox, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Dominic West, The Crown - Netflix

Kane Robinson, Top Boy - Netflix

Paapa Essiedu, The Lazarus Project - Sky Max

Steve Coogan, The Reckoning - BBC One

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Supporting actress



Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown - Netflix

Harriet Walter, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy - Netflix

Lesley Manville, The Crown - Netflix

Nico Parker, The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Siobhan Finneran, Happy Valley - BBC One

Supporting actor



Amit Shah, Happy Valley - BBC One

Éanna Hardwicke, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Harris Dickinson, A Murder at the End of the World - Disney+

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Salim Daw, The Crown - Netflix

Female performance in a comedy



Bridget Christie, The Change - Channel 4

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops - BBC One

Máiréad Tyers, Extraordinary - Disney+

Roisin Gallagher, The Lovers - Sky Atlantic

Sofia Oxenham, Extraordinary - Disney+

Taj Atwal, Hullraisers - Channel 4

Male performance in a comedy



Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

David Tennant, Good Omens - Prime Video

Hammed Animashaun, Black Ops - BBC One

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

Joseph Gilgun, Brassic - Sky Max

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Drama series



The Gold - BBC One

Happy Valley - BBC One

Slow Horses - Apple TV+

Top Boy - Netflix

Limited drama



Best Interests - BBC One

Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

The Long Shadow - ITV1

The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

Scripted comedy



Big Boys - Channel 4

Dreaming Whilst Black - BBC Three

Extraordinary - Disney+

Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

Soap



Casualty - BBC One

EastEnders - BBC One

Emmerdale - ITV1

Entertainment programme



Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas - Apple TV+

Later... With Jools Holland - BBC Two

Michael McIntyre's Big Show - BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing - BBC One

Entertainment performance



Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - ITV1

Big Zuu, Big Zuu's Big Eats - Dave

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Hannah Waddingham, Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob Beckett & Romesh Ranganathan, Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Comedy entertainment programme



The Graham Norton Show - BBC One

Late Night Lycett - Channel 4

Rob & Romesh Vs - Sky Max

Would I Lie To You? - BBC One

Factual entertainment



Celebrity Race Across The World - BBC One

The Dog House - Channel 4

Endurance: Race To The Pole - Channel 5

Portrait Artist of the Year - Sky Arts

Reality



Banged Up - Channel 4

Married At First Sight UK - E4

My Mum, Your Dad - ITV1

Squid Game: The Challenge - Netflix

Daytime



Loose Women and Men - ITV1

Lorraine - ITV1

Make It At Market - BBC One

Scam Interceptors - BBC One

International



The Bear - Disney+

Beef - Netflix

Class Act - Netflix

The Last of Us - Sky Atlantic

Love & Death - ITVX

Succession - Sky Atlantic

Live event coverage



The Coronation Concert - BBC One

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 - BBC One

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance - BBC One

Current affairs



Inside Russia: Traitors And Heroes (Storyville) - BBC Four

Putin Vs The West - BBC Two

Russell Brand: In Plain Sight (Dispatches) - Channel 4

The Shamima Begum Story (This World) - BBC Two

Single documentary



David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived - Sky Documentaries

Ellie Simmonds: Finding My Secret Family - ITV1

Hatton - Sky Crime

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris - Netflix

Factual series



Dublin Narcos - Sky Documentaries

Evacuation - Channel 4

Lockerbie - Sky Documentaries

Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland - BBC Two

Specialist factual



Chimp Empire - Netflix

The Enfield Poltergeist - Apple TV+

Forced Out - Sky Documentaries

White Nanny, Black Child - Channel 5

News coverage



Inside Gaza: Israel And Hamas At War - Channel 4 News

Inside Myanmar - The Hidden War - Sky News

Israel-Hamas War - Sky News

Sports coverage



Cheltenham Festival Day One - ITV1

MOTD Live: Fifa Women's World Cup 2023 - BBC One

Wimbledon 2023 Men's Final - BBC One

Memorable moment



Beckham, David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing - Netflix

Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa revealed as the 15th Doctor - BBC One

Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown - BBC One

The Last of Us, Bill and Frank's Story - Sky Atlantic

The Piano, 13-year-old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance - Channel 4

Succession, Logan Roy's death - Sky Atlantic

Short form



Mobility - BBC Three

The Skewer: Three Twisted Years - BBC iPlayer

Stealing Ukraine's Children: Inside Russia's Camps - Vice News

Where It Ends - BBC Three

Writer: Comedy



Jack Rooke, Big Boys - Channel 4

Jamie Demetriou, A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou - Netflix

Kat Sadler, Such Brave Girls - BBC Three

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice - BBC Three

Writer: Drama



Charlie Brooker & Bisha K Ali, Demon 79 (Black Mirror) - Netflix

Jesse Armstrong, Succession - Sky Atlantic

Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley - BBC One

Sarah Phelps, The Sixth Commandment - BBC One

La serie TV più piratata del 2023, The Last of Us ha già portato a casa diversi importanti riconoscimenti, venendo percepita come uno dei migliori adattamenti videoludici di sempre, se non il migliore in assoluto.