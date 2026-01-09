C'è anche l'italiano Horses tra i giochi in lizza per il premio di gioco dell'anno degli IGF Awards

Best Student Game BubbleBeast DigiDungeon (EchoLane)

Kiloton (Jack Morehart)

Poco (Whalefall, Micah Boursier)

Prší (Herdek)

Sip Fisher (Syphon Software)

SPRKLS.exe (PesiiDom) Myth of Lumi (Luminara Games, USC Games)

Candellum (ISART DIGITAL)

Summit Drive (Luke Kim)

Grindset T.V. (Michael Overton Brown)

Excellence in Audio Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

BALL x PIT (Kenny Sun & Friends, Devolver Digital)

Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

Eclipsium (Housefire, CRITICAL REFLEX)

Morsels (Furcula, Annapurna Interactive)

Wheel World (Messhof, Annapurna Interactive) The Drifter (Powerhoof)

Angeline Era (Analgesic Productions)

Skate Story (Sam Eng, Devolver Digital)

Demonschool (Necrosoft Games, Ysbryd Games)

Skin Deep (Blendo Games, Annapurna Interactive)

Excellence in Design Angeline Era (Analgesic Productions)

Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

Öoo (NamaTakahashi, tiny cactus, NamaTakahashi)

Skin Deep (Blendo Games, Annapurna Interactive)

Titanium Court (AP Thomson, Fellow Traveler)

Time Flies (Playables, Time Flies) Strange Jigsaws (FLEB)

Below The Crown (Misfits Attic, Shochiku)

Is This Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio, Wholesome Games Presents)

Henry Halfhead (Lululu Entertainment, popagenda)

Type Help (William Rous)

Excellence in Narrative Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

Perfect Tides: Station to Station (Three Bees)

Promise Mascot Agency (Kaizen Game Works)

Titanium Court (AP Thomson, Fellow Traveler)

Type Help (William Rous)

Wednesdays (The Pixel Hunt, ARTE France) Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

HORSES (Andrea Lucco Borlera, Santa Ragione)

The Roottrees Are Dead (Evil Trout Inc.)

Sorry We're Closed (à la mode games, Akupara Games)

Excellence in Visual Arts Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

CARIMARA: Beneath the forlorn limbs (Bastinus Rex, CRITICAL REFLEX)

Eclipsium (Housefire, CRITICAL REFLEX)

Loco Motive (Robust Games, Chucklefish)

Morsels (Furcula, Annapurna Interactive)

Skate Story (Sam Eng, Devolver Digital) Sol Cesto (Antoine Druaux, Géraud Zucchini, Chariospirale, Goblinz Publishing)

Is This Seat Taken? (Poti Poti Studio, Wholesome Games Presents)

The Drifter (Powerhoof)

Demonschool (Necrosoft Games, Ysbryd Games)

Henry Halfhead (Lululu Entertainment, popagenda)

PBJ - The Musical (kamibox)

Nuovo Award Baby Steps (Gabe Cuzzillo, Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, Devolver Digital)

Blippo+ (YACHT, Telefantasy Studios, Noble Robot, Panic)

HORSES (Andrea Lucco Borlera, Santa Ragione)

Mini Mini Golf Golf (Three More Years)

Plum Road Tea Dream (Reveal Game Studio)

Titanium Court (AP Thomson, Fellow Traveler)

kevin's PLAYING in berlin (Kevin Du)

Wednesdays (The Pixel Hunt, ARTE France) The End of Gameplay (droqen)

No Players Online (Beeswax Games, Black Lantern Collective)

The House Dreams Along With Them (Jeffrey Nordin)

Type Help (William Rous)

_ΩMEGA_POINT (cathroon)

Dreamcore (Montraluz, Tlön Industries)

Threshold (Julien Eveillé, CRITICAL REFLEX)