Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha fatto incetta di candidature ai Golden Joystick Awards

L'anno sta per volgere al termine e sta per iniziare quel periodo in cui spuntano premiazioni da tutte le parti. Una di queste è quella dei Golden Joystick Award 2025, che ha appena svelato le candidature per i vari riconoscimenti. Il titolo più presente nell'elenco è Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, che appare in sei categorie. Seguono Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yōtei e Kingdom Come: Deliverance II con quattro candidature ciascuno, ma hanno trovato spazio anche gli indie Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sword of the Sea e Peak.
Categorie
Contemporaneamente, sono state aperte anche le votazioni. Per partecipare, dovete andare su questa pagina e cliccare sul pulsante "Start Voting".
Vediamo quindi tutte le categorie con tutte le candidature.
Golden Joystick Awards 2025 - Categorie e candidature
Miglior narrazione (Best Storytelling)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- SILENT HILL f
- Blue Prince
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy
Miglior gioco multiplayer (Best Multiplayer Game)
- Battlefield 6
- PEAK
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
- Split Fiction
- Mario Kart World
- REMATCH
Miglior design visivo (Best Visual Design)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- The Midnight Walk
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Sword of the Sea
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
Miglior gioco indie (Best Indie Game)
- Blue Prince
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Wanderstop
- Skin Deep
- despelote
- Herdling
- Abiotic Factor
- Baby Steps
- Caves of Qud
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Miglior gioco indie - Autopubblicato (Best Indie Game - Self Published)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades II
- Sword of the Sea
- PEAK
- Keep Driving
- Spilled!
- Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
- DELTARUNE
- Promise Mascot Agency
- Consume Me
Premio "Still Playing" - PC e Console (Still Playing Award - PC and Console)
- Minecraft
- Dead by Daylight
- HELLDIVERS 2
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Satisfactory
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Marvel Rivals
- Fortnite
- Apex Legends
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- GTA Online
- Warframe
Premio "Still Playing" - Mobile (Still Playing Award - Mobile)
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Pokémon GO
- Subway Surfers
- Clash Royale
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Genshin Impact
- Zenless Zone Zero
- Roblox
- Free Fire
- PUBG MOBILE
Miglior remake / remaster (Best Remake / Remaster)
- METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- Gears of War: Reloaded
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
Studio dell'anno (Studio of the Year)
- Team Cherry
- Sandfall Interactive
- Aggro Crab and Landfall
- Bloober Team
- Sloclap
- Rebellion
Miglior espansione di gioco (Best Game Expansion)
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
- Lies of P: Overture
- No Man's Sky: Voyagers
- Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
- Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
- Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
Miglior design audio (Best Audio Design)
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Battlefield 6
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Two Point Museum
- Cronos: The New Dawn
Miglior colonna sonora (Best Soundtrack)
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- South of Midnight
- SILENT HILL f
- Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- DELTARUNE
- Sword of the Sea
Miglior interprete principale (Best Lead Performer)
- Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters
- Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
- Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight
Miglior interprete non protagonista (Best Supporting Performer)
- Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
- Logan Cunningham - Hades II
- Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Gioco PC dell'anno (PC Game of the Year)
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- The Alters
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- PEAK
- Abiotic Factor
- Dune: Awakening
Gioco console dell'anno (Console Game of the Year)
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Mario Kart World
Miglior gioco in Early Access (Best Early Access Game)
- Grounded 2
- Schedule I
- 9 Kings
- R.E.P.O.
- skate.
- White Knuckle
Miglior hardware da gaming (Best Gaming Hardware)
- Nintendo Switch 2
- Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
- WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
- Elgato Facecam 4K
- Razer Blade 16
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Miglior adattamento (Best Game Adaptation)
- Devil May Cry (Netflix)
- Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
- The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
- A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Secret Level (Prime Video)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Miglior trailer di gioco (Best Game Trailer)
- Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
- Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
- Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
- ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN - Announcement Trailer
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval
Gioco più atteso (Most Wanted Game)
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher 4
- Black Myth: Zhong Kui
- LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
- 007 First Light
- EXODUS
- Subnautica 2
- Light No Fire
- The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
- Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
- SAROS
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Crimson Desert
- KINGDOM HEARTS IV
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
- OD - KNOCK
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Altre categorie
- Ulteriori vincitori di categoria - inclusi "Breakthrough Award" e "Critics' Choice Award" - saranno selezionati da una giuria di giornalisti provenienti da gamesradar.com, pcgamer.com, FGS, Edge magazine e Retro Gamer, oltre alla rete di freelance di Future. Questi vincitori saranno rivelati durante la serata.