Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 ha fatto incetta di candidature ai Golden Joystick Awards

Sono state svelate le candidature dei Golden Joystick Awards di quest'anno, che vedono Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 presente in moltissime categorie.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   03/10/2025
Maelle, la protagonista di Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

L'anno sta per volgere al termine e sta per iniziare quel periodo in cui spuntano premiazioni da tutte le parti. Una di queste è quella dei Golden Joystick Award 2025, che ha appena svelato le candidature per i vari riconoscimenti. Il titolo più presente nell'elenco è Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, che appare in sei categorie. Seguono Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Ghost of Yōtei e Kingdom Come: Deliverance II con quattro candidature ciascuno, ma hanno trovato spazio anche gli indie Hollow Knight: Silksong, Sword of the Sea e Peak.

Categorie

Contemporaneamente, sono state aperte anche le votazioni. Per partecipare, dovete andare su questa pagina e cliccare sul pulsante "Start Voting".

Facile pensare che il titolo di Sandfall Interactive vincerà molti premi

Vediamo quindi tutte le categorie con tutte le candidature.

Golden Joystick Awards 2025 - Categorie e candidature

Miglior narrazione (Best Storytelling)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • SILENT HILL f
  • Blue Prince
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy

Miglior gioco multiplayer (Best Multiplayer Game)

  • Battlefield 6
  • PEAK
  • ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
  • Split Fiction
  • Mario Kart World
  • REMATCH

Miglior design visivo (Best Visual Design)

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • The Midnight Walk
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Sword of the Sea
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows

Miglior gioco indie (Best Indie Game)

  • Blue Prince
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Wanderstop
  • Skin Deep
  • despelote
  • Herdling
  • Abiotic Factor
  • Baby Steps
  • Caves of Qud
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Miglior gioco indie - Autopubblicato (Best Indie Game - Self Published)

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Sword of the Sea
  • PEAK
  • Keep Driving
  • Spilled!
  • Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
  • DELTARUNE
  • Promise Mascot Agency
  • Consume Me

Premio "Still Playing" - PC e Console (Still Playing Award - PC and Console)

  • Minecraft
  • Dead by Daylight
  • HELLDIVERS 2
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • Satisfactory
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Fortnite
  • Apex Legends
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe

Premio "Still Playing" - Mobile (Still Playing Award - Mobile)

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Pokémon GO
  • Subway Surfers
  • Clash Royale
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Genshin Impact
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Roblox
  • Free Fire
  • PUBG MOBILE

Miglior remake / remaster (Best Remake / Remaster)

  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  • Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
  • The Talos Principle: Reawakened
  • Gears of War: Reloaded
  • Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

Studio dell'anno (Studio of the Year)

  • Team Cherry
  • Sandfall Interactive
  • Aggro Crab and Landfall
  • Bloober Team
  • Sloclap
  • Rebellion

Miglior espansione di gioco (Best Game Expansion)

  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
  • Lies of P: Overture
  • No Man's Sky: Voyagers
  • Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
  • Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Miglior design audio (Best Audio Design)

  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Battlefield 6
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Two Point Museum
  • Cronos: The New Dawn

Miglior colonna sonora (Best Soundtrack)

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • South of Midnight
  • SILENT HILL f
  • Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
  • DELTARUNE
  • Sword of the Sea

Miglior interprete principale (Best Lead Performer)

  • Jennifer English - Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker - Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Tom McKay - Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski in The Alters
  • Erika Ishii - Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei
  • Adriyan Rae - Hazel in South of Midnight

Miglior interprete non protagonista (Best Supporting Performer)

  • Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Jim High - Erik in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Ben Starr - Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Lucy Griffiths - Alva in Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades II
  • Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Gioco PC dell'anno (PC Game of the Year)

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • The Alters
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • PEAK
  • Abiotic Factor
  • Dune: Awakening

Gioco console dell'anno (Console Game of the Year)

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Mario Kart World

Miglior gioco in Early Access (Best Early Access Game)

  • Grounded 2
  • Schedule I
  • 9 Kings
  • R.E.P.O.
  • skate.
  • White Knuckle

Miglior hardware da gaming (Best Gaming Hardware)

  • Nintendo Switch 2
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
  • WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
  • Elgato Facecam 4K
  • Razer Blade 16
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Miglior adattamento (Best Game Adaptation)

  • Devil May Cry (Netflix)
  • Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
  • A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Secret Level (Prime Video)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Miglior trailer di gioco (Best Game Trailer)

  • Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
  • Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
  • Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
  • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
  • ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN - Announcement Trailer
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer - Live a Life Medieval

Gioco più atteso (Most Wanted Game)

  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher 4
  • Black Myth: Zhong Kui
  • LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
  • 007 First Light
  • EXODUS
  • Subnautica 2
  • Light No Fire
  • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  • SAROS
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker
  • Crimson Desert
  • KINGDOM HEARTS IV
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
  • OD - KNOCK
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Altre categorie

  • Ulteriori vincitori di categoria - inclusi "Breakthrough Award" e "Critics' Choice Award" - saranno selezionati da una giuria di giornalisti provenienti da gamesradar.com, pcgamer.com, FGS, Edge magazine e Retro Gamer, oltre alla rete di freelance di Future. Questi vincitori saranno rivelati durante la serata.
#Voti della critica
