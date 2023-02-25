Classifica eShop: Metroid Prime Remastered primo, seguito da Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Metroid Prime Remastered conquista ancora una volta la vetta delle classifiche di vendita dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   25/02/2023
0

La classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch di questa settimana vede nuovamente al primo posto Metroid Prime Remastered, seguito da The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto, per un podio tutto all'insegna dei team first party della grande N.

Di seguito la top 30 completa:

  1. Metroid Prime Remastered
  2. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  3. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Minecraft
  6. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
  7. Inside
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Portal: Companion Collection
  10. Just Dance 2023 Edition
  11. Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass
  12. Katamari Damacy Reroll
  13. Among Us
  14. Nintendo Switch Sports
  15. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  16. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  17. Mortal Kombat 11
  18. Blanc
  19. Mario Party Superstars
  20. Overcooked 2
  21. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  22. Pokemon Violet
  23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  24. Octopath Traveler II
  25. Unravel Two
  26. A Little to the Left
  27. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  28. Limbo
  29. It Takes Two
  30. Pokemon Scarlet

Ecco inoltre la top 30 con i giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale:

  1. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
  2. Inside
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Among Us
  5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  6. Blanc
  7. A Little to the Left
  8. Limbo
  9. Little Misfortune
  10. The Oregon Trail
  11. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  12. Real Boxing 2
  13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
  14. Pine
  15. Hollow Knight
  16. Terraria
  17. Green Hell
  18. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  19. Subnautica
  20. Blasphemous
  21. Cooking Simulator
  22. Yooka-Laylee
  23. PowerWash Simulator
  24. Slime Rancher
  25. Cozy Grove
  26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  27. Good Night, Knight
  28. Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  29. Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
  30. Diablo II: Resurrected

Metroid Prime Remastered si conferma quindi nuovamente al primo posto, posizione che occupa sin dal lancio a sorpresa su Nintendo Switch avvenuto lo scorso 9 febbraio. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sale in seconda posizione, il che è un risultato decisamente ottimo considerando che il lancio avverrà tra diversi mesi.

Sorprende un po' vedere Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto non solo fuori dalla Top 10, ma anche dalle prime venti posizioni. Violetto infatti è ventiduesimo mentre Scarlatto è in fondo alla classifica. Evidentemente dopo un lancio con il botto lo scorso novembre, le vendite stanno subendo un'importante flessione. Ma le cose potrebbero cambiare in base alle novità presentate martedì 27 febbraio durante il Pokémon Presents.

