Classifica eShop: Metroid Prime Remastered primo, seguito da Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

La classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch di questa settimana vede nuovamente al primo posto Metroid Prime Remastered, seguito da The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto, per un podio tutto all'insegna dei team first party della grande N.

Di seguito la top 30 completa:

Metroid Prime Remastered Zelda: Breath of the Wild Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros Inside Stardew Valley Portal: Companion Collection Just Dance 2023 Edition Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass Katamari Damacy Reroll Among Us Nintendo Switch Sports Disney Dreamlight Valley Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Mortal Kombat 11 Blanc Mario Party Superstars Overcooked 2 Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Pokemon Violet Animal Crossing: New Horizons Octopath Traveler II Unravel Two A Little to the Left Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Limbo It Takes Two Pokemon Scarlet

Ecco inoltre la top 30 con i giochi disponibili esclusivamente in formato digitale:

WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros Inside Stardew Valley Among Us Disney Dreamlight Valley Blanc A Little to the Left Limbo Little Misfortune The Oregon Trail Kirby's Dream Buffet Real Boxing 2 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 Pine Hollow Knight Terraria Green Hell The Suicide of Rachel Foster Subnautica Blasphemous Cooking Simulator Yooka-Laylee PowerWash Simulator Slime Rancher Cozy Grove Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. Good Night, Knight Valiant Hearts: The Great War Jenny LeClue: Detectivu Diablo II: Resurrected

Metroid Prime Remastered si conferma quindi nuovamente al primo posto, posizione che occupa sin dal lancio a sorpresa su Nintendo Switch avvenuto lo scorso 9 febbraio. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sale in seconda posizione, il che è un risultato decisamente ottimo considerando che il lancio avverrà tra diversi mesi.

Sorprende un po' vedere Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto non solo fuori dalla Top 10, ma anche dalle prime venti posizioni. Violetto infatti è ventiduesimo mentre Scarlatto è in fondo alla classifica. Evidentemente dopo un lancio con il botto lo scorso novembre, le vendite stanno subendo un'importante flessione. Ma le cose potrebbero cambiare in base alle novità presentate martedì 27 febbraio durante il Pokémon Presents.