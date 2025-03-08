La classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch vede nuovamente Super Mario Party Jamboree in vetta

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi per Nintendo Switch più venduti in formato digitale tramite l'eShop. Super Mario Party Jamboree ha mantenuto la vetta della top 10 riconquistata la settimana scorsa dopo un testa a testa che aveva visto in prima posizione Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, ora terzo.
In seconda posizione troviamo Minecraft e in generale la classifica abbonda di titoli sempreverdi, come l'immortale Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, It Takes Two, Leggende Pokémon Arceus e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Per vedere qualche scossone bisognerà attendere probabilmente il lancio di Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, in arrivo il 20 marzo, e, ovviamente, il debutto nei negozi di Nintendo Switch 2.
La classifica al completo
Di seguito la top 20 dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch dell'1 - 8 marzo:
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Minecraft
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Stardew Valley
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
- Cars 3: Driven to Win
- Among Us
- 15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection
- It Takes Two
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Little Strays
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Mentre di seguito troviamo la classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in digitale, in questo caso con Hello Kitty Island Adventure in vetta.
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Hole io
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- The Game Life 2
- Star of Providence
- Poppy Playtime
- The Oregon Trail
- Paper Trail
- Hollow Knight
- Call of Warzone
- Skyline Bowling
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 2
- Cabernet
- Balatro
- Human: Fall Flat
- Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
- Paper io 2
- Jurassic World Evolution