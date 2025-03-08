0

La classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch vede nuovamente Super Mario Party Jamboree in vetta

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi per Nintendo Switch più venduti in formato digitale tramite l'eShop. Super Mario Party Jamboree ha mantenuto la vetta della top 10 riconquistata la settimana scorsa dopo un testa a testa che aveva visto in prima posizione Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, ora terzo.

In seconda posizione troviamo Minecraft e in generale la classifica abbonda di titoli sempreverdi, come l'immortale Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, It Takes Two, Leggende Pokémon Arceus e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Per vedere qualche scossone bisognerà attendere probabilmente il lancio di Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, in arrivo il 20 marzo, e, ovviamente, il debutto nei negozi di Nintendo Switch 2.

La classifica al completo

Di seguito la top 20 dei giochi più venduti sull'eShop di Nintendo Switch dell'1 - 8 marzo:

  1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  2. Minecraft
  3. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  4. Stardew Valley
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
  7. Cars 3: Driven to Win
  8. Among Us
  9. 15 in 1 Family Games Mega Collection
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  12. Nintendo Switch Sports
  13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  14. LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game
  15. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
  16. Mortal Kombat 11
  17. Little Strays
  18. EA Sports FC 25
  19. NBA 2K25
  20. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Le console della famiglia Nintendo Switch

Mentre di seguito troviamo la classifica dei giochi venduti esclusivamente in digitale, in questo caso con Hello Kitty Island Adventure in vetta.

  1. Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Among Us
  4. Hole io
  5. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  6. The Game Life 2
  7. Star of Providence
  8. Poppy Playtime
  9. The Oregon Trail
  10. Paper Trail
  11. Hollow Knight
  12. Call of Warzone
  13. Skyline Bowling
  14. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2
  15. Cabernet
  16. Balatro
  17. Human: Fall Flat
  18. Poppy Playtime Chapter 3
  19. Paper io 2
  20. Jurassic World Evolution
