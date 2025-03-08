La classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch vede nuovamente Super Mario Party Jamboree in vetta

Come ogni fine settimana è arrivata la classifica dei giochi per Nintendo Switch più venduti in formato digitale tramite l'eShop. Super Mario Party Jamboree ha mantenuto la vetta della top 10 riconquistata la settimana scorsa dopo un testa a testa che aveva visto in prima posizione Hello Kitty: Island Adventure, ora terzo.

In seconda posizione troviamo Minecraft e in generale la classifica abbonda di titoli sempreverdi, come l'immortale Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, It Takes Two, Leggende Pokémon Arceus e Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Per vedere qualche scossone bisognerà attendere probabilmente il lancio di Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, in arrivo il 20 marzo, e, ovviamente, il debutto nei negozi di Nintendo Switch 2.