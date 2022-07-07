Classifica giapponese, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak subito primo e PS5 in ripresa

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, l'attesa espansione dell'hunting game Capcom, ha esordito in prima posizione nella classifica giapponese, piazzando subito oltre 100.000 copie, mentre sul fronte della top 10 hardware PS5 è in ripresa.
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set - 104,315 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports - 20,169 (532,470)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes - 17,841 (115,379)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 9,937 (4,701,588)
- [NSW] Kirby e la Terra Perduta - 8,887 (786,697)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 - 8,169 (117,694)
- [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - 7,872 (130,384)
- [NSW] Minecraft - 7,444 (2,691,916)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 7,101 (3,195,829)
- [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League Football - 5,953 (58,816)
- Nintendo Switch modello OLED - 43,789 (1,971,212)
- Nintendo Switch - 28,063 (18,446,910)
- Nintendo Switch Lite - 12,429 (4,783,517)
- PlayStation 5 - 20,028 (1,479,080)
- Xbox Series X - 9,756 (123,620)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 4,333 (248,465)
- Xbox Series S - 2,774 (136,884)
- New Nintendo 2DS XL (incluso 2DS) - 214 (1,187,413)
- PlayStation 4 - 15 (7,819,733)
Rispetto alla settimana scorsa, che ha visto PS5 e Xbox Series X|S alla pari, la console next-gen Sony ha evidentemente ricevuto maggiori scorte e ha dunque potuto ricominciare a distanzare le piattaforme Microsoft.
Per quanto riguarda invece Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, la recensione della mastodontica espansione di Capcom spiega il motivo di questo ennesimo successo per il franchise.