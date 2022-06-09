Classifica giapponese, PS5 torna a vendere molto più di Xbox Series X|S

La classifica giapponese torna alla normalità, con PS5 che torna a vendere molto più di Xbox Series X|S, evidentemente grazie a nuove scorte della console nei negozi. Ad ogni modo, Nintendo Switch rimane primo.

Nintendo Switch modello OLED - 32,506 (1,861,529) PlayStation 5 - 26,153 (1,437,531) Nintendo Switch - 19,650 (18,346,685) Nintendo Switch Lite - 7,966 (4,743,754) Xbox Series S - 8,532 (121,759) Xbox Series X - 3,041 (104,363) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 2,430 (240,997) New 2DS XL (incluso 2DS) - 257 (1,186,636) PlayStation 4 - 21 (7,819,605)

Come ricorderete, due settimane fa Xbox Series S ha venduto più di PS5 per la prima volta nella storia, ma è chiaro che tale sorpasso fosse dovuto ai ben noti problemi distributivi che affliggono entrambe le piattaforme next-gen.

Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi, Nintendo Switch Sports rimane in vetta alla top 10, seguito dalla (misteriosa, almeno in occidente) new entry The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You, il nuovo tie-in firmato Mages.