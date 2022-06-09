Classifica giapponese, PS5 torna a vendere molto più di Xbox Series X|S

La classifica giapponese torna alla normalità, con PS5 che torna a vendere molto più di Xbox Series X|S, evidentemente grazie a nuove scorte della console nei negozi. Ad ogni modo, Nintendo Switch rimane primo.
- Nintendo Switch modello OLED - 32,506 (1,861,529)
- PlayStation 5 - 26,153 (1,437,531)
- Nintendo Switch - 19,650 (18,346,685)
- Nintendo Switch Lite - 7,966 (4,743,754)
- Xbox Series S - 8,532 (121,759)
- Xbox Series X - 3,041 (104,363)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 2,430 (240,997)
- New 2DS XL (incluso 2DS) - 257 (1,186,636)
- PlayStation 4 - 21 (7,819,605)
Come ricorderete, due settimane fa Xbox Series S ha venduto più di PS5 per la prima volta nella storia, ma è chiaro che tale sorpasso fosse dovuto ai ben noti problemi distributivi che affliggono entrambe le piattaforme next-gen.
Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi, Nintendo Switch Sports rimane in vetta alla top 10, seguito dalla (misteriosa, almeno in occidente) new entry The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You, il nuovo tie-in firmato Mages.
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports - 28,259 (447,781)
- [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You - 21,440 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land - 13,290 (749,577)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 11,848 (4,664,614)
- [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You - 9,029 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft - 7,617 (2,663,165)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 6,881 (3,169,070)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 6,153 (4,895,873)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 - 6,021 (183,229)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 4,419 (2,036,972)