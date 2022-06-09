Classifica giapponese, PS5 torna a vendere molto più di Xbox Series X|S

Torna la normalità nella classifica giapponese, con PS5 che totalizza vendite sostanzialmente maggiori rispetto a Xbox Series X|S mentre Switch resta primo.

NOTIZIA di Tommaso Pugliese   —   09/06/2022
0

La classifica giapponese torna alla normalità, con PS5 che torna a vendere molto più di Xbox Series X|S, evidentemente grazie a nuove scorte della console nei negozi. Ad ogni modo, Nintendo Switch rimane primo.

  1. Nintendo Switch modello OLED - 32,506 (1,861,529)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 26,153 (1,437,531)
  3. Nintendo Switch - 19,650 (18,346,685)
  4. Nintendo Switch Lite - 7,966 (4,743,754)
  5. Xbox Series S - 8,532 (121,759)
  6. Xbox Series X - 3,041 (104,363)
  7. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 2,430 (240,997)
  8. New 2DS XL (incluso 2DS) - 257 (1,186,636)
  9. PlayStation 4 - 21 (7,819,605)

Come ricorderete, due settimane fa Xbox Series S ha venduto più di PS5 per la prima volta nella storia, ma è chiaro che tale sorpasso fosse dovuto ai ben noti problemi distributivi che affliggono entrambe le piattaforme next-gen.

Per quanto riguarda invece i giochi, Nintendo Switch Sports rimane in vetta alla top 10, seguito dalla (misteriosa, almeno in occidente) new entry The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You, il nuovo tie-in firmato Mages.

  1. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports - 28,259 (447,781)
  2. [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You - 21,440 (New)
  3. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land - 13,290 (749,577)
  4. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 11,848 (4,664,614)
  5. [PS4] The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You - 9,029 (New)
  6. [NSW] Minecraft - 7,617 (2,663,165)
  7. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure - 6,881 (3,169,070)
  8. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 6,153 (4,895,873)
  9. [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 - 6,021 (183,229)
  10. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 4,419 (2,036,972)

Multiplayer Login

con il tuo social network

Password dimenticata?

Registrati

Registrazione

Grazie per esserti registrato!

A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.

Re-invia email attivazione

Segnalazione Errore

Classifica giapponese, PS5 torna a vendere molto più di Xbox Series X|S