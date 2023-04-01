Classifica Nintendo eShop: la top 5 è tutta all'insegna di Super Mario e soci

Di seguito trovate la classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch di questa settimana, che vede uno schiacciante dominio dei titoli con protagonista Super Mario, probabilmente sull'onda dell'hype per l'imminente debutto di Super Mario Bros. Il Film nelle sale cinematografiche, fissato per il 5 aprile in Italia, e i saldi lanciati per l'occasione.

Tutti i giochi

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Party Superstars New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Super Mario Odyssey Minecraft Metroid Prime Remastered Among Us Stardew Valley Have a Nice Death Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Sports FIFA 23 Legacy Edition Resident Evil 4 Just Dance 2023 Edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Inside Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Pokemon Violet Luigi's Mansion 3 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Mortal Kombat 11 Slime Rancher ARK: Survival Evolved The Oregon Trail MLB The Show 23 Zelda: Breath of the Wild LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokemon Scarlet Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass

Giochi disponibile solo in digitale

Among Us Stardew Valley Have a Nice Death Inside Slime Rancher The Oregon Trail Green Hell Final Fantasy VII Disney Dreamlight Valley Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Cooking Simulator The Jackbox Party Pack 3 Limbo WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros Real Boxing 2 Kirby's Dream Buffet PowerWash Simulator Hollow Knight Cozy Grove Resident Evil 6 South Park: The Stick of Truth The Suicide of Rachel Foster Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros. Sherlock Purr Storyteller Final Fantasy IX Uno Boomerang Fu Thief Simulator Resident Evil 5

Come possiamo vedere nella classifica generale dell'eShop di questa settimana troviamo al primo posto il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, seguito da Mario Party Superstars e New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. In generale i titoli dell'universo mariesco occupano le prime cinque posizioni. La top 30 dei titoli disponibili solo in digitale vede invece Among Us al primo posto, seguito da Stardew Valley e Have a Nice Death.

Questa settimana invece Nintendo ha presentato un corposo video gameplay di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e svelato lo Switch OLED e il Pro Controller a tema in edizione speciale.