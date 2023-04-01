0

Classifica Nintendo eShop: la top 5 è tutta all'insegna di Super Mario e soci

Vediamo la classifica settimane dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch, che vede un dominio netto di Mario Kart 8 Deluxe e altri titoli dell'universo mariesco.

Classifica Nintendo eShop: la top 5 è tutta all'insegna di Super Mario e soci
NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   01/04/2023

Di seguito trovate la classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch di questa settimana, che vede uno schiacciante dominio dei titoli con protagonista Super Mario, probabilmente sull'onda dell'hype per l'imminente debutto di Super Mario Bros. Il Film nelle sale cinematografiche, fissato per il 5 aprile in Italia, e i saldi lanciati per l'occasione.

Tutti i giochi

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  2. Mario Party Superstars
  3. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  5. Super Mario Odyssey
  6. Minecraft
  7. Metroid Prime Remastered
  8. Among Us
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Have a Nice Death
  11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  12. Nintendo Switch Sports
  13. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition
  14. Resident Evil 4
  15. Just Dance 2023 Edition
  16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  17. Inside
  18. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  19. Pokemon Violet
  20. Luigi's Mansion 3
  21. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  22. Mortal Kombat 11
  23. Slime Rancher
  24. ARK: Survival Evolved
  25. The Oregon Trail
  26. MLB The Show 23
  27. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  28. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  29. Pokemon Scarlet
  30. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster Course Pass

Giochi disponibile solo in digitale

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Have a Nice Death
  4. Inside
  5. Slime Rancher
  6. The Oregon Trail
  7. Green Hell
  8. Final Fantasy VII
  9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  10. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
  11. Cooking Simulator
  12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
  13. Limbo
  14. WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros
  15. Real Boxing 2
  16. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  17. PowerWash Simulator
  18. Hollow Knight
  19. Cozy Grove
  20. Resident Evil 6
  21. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  22. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  23. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  24. Sherlock Purr
  25. Storyteller
  26. Final Fantasy IX
  27. Uno
  28. Boomerang Fu
  29. Thief Simulator
  30. Resident Evil 5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster

Come possiamo vedere nella classifica generale dell'eShop di questa settimana troviamo al primo posto il sempreverde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, seguito da Mario Party Superstars e New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe rispettivamente al secondo e terzo posto. In generale i titoli dell'universo mariesco occupano le prime cinque posizioni. La top 30 dei titoli disponibili solo in digitale vede invece Among Us al primo posto, seguito da Stardew Valley e Have a Nice Death.

Questa settimana invece Nintendo ha presentato un corposo video gameplay di The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom e svelato lo Switch OLED e il Pro Controller a tema in edizione speciale.

Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
Classifica Nintendo eShop: la top 5 è tutta all'insegna di Super Mario e soci