Classifica UK, Street Fighter 6 parte bene ma non batte Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom è ancora in vetta alla classifica software britannica, nonostante il buon lancio di Street Fighter 6.

NOTIZIA di Giorgio Melani   —   05/06/2023

Arriva la consueta top ten dei giochi più venduti nella settimana scorsa all'interno del Regno Unito, con la classifica che vede Street Fighter 6 partire piuttosto bene e debuttare in seconda posizione, ma senza riuscire a superare The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Vediamo dunque la top ten relativa alla settimana appena passata nel Regno Unito, sempre per quanto riguarda il software su supporto fisico:

  1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  2. Street Fighter 6
  3. FIFA 23
  4. Hogwarts Legacy
  5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  6. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  7. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  8. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. Nintendo Switch Sports

Nonostante un buon avvio, che ha visto peraltro superare già la quota di 1 milione di giocatori, Street Fighter 6 non è dunque riuscito a spodestare sua maestà The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, missione decisamente ardua a questo punto.

Da notare che vari titoli continuano a occupare posti di rilievo in top ten, come il solito FIFA 23 ma anche Hogwarts Legacy, oltre a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Resiste Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, mentre curiosamente The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ha effettuato un balzo in avanti, probabilmente sfruttando anche l'effetto traino del nuovo capitolo.

