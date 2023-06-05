Classifica UK, Street Fighter 6 parte bene ma non batte Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Arriva la consueta top ten dei giochi più venduti nella settimana scorsa all'interno del Regno Unito, con la classifica che vede Street Fighter 6 partire piuttosto bene e debuttare in seconda posizione, ma senza riuscire a superare The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Vediamo dunque la top ten relativa alla settimana appena passata nel Regno Unito, sempre per quanto riguarda il software su supporto fisico:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Street Fighter 6 FIFA 23 Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Star Wars Jedi: Survivor The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Sports

Nonostante un buon avvio, che ha visto peraltro superare già la quota di 1 milione di giocatori, Street Fighter 6 non è dunque riuscito a spodestare sua maestà The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, missione decisamente ardua a questo punto.

Da notare che vari titoli continuano a occupare posti di rilievo in top ten, come il solito FIFA 23 ma anche Hogwarts Legacy, oltre a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Resiste Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, mentre curiosamente The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ha effettuato un balzo in avanti, probabilmente sfruttando anche l'effetto traino del nuovo capitolo.