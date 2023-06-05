Classifica UK, Street Fighter 6 parte bene ma non batte Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Arriva la consueta top ten dei giochi più venduti nella settimana scorsa all'interno del Regno Unito, con la classifica che vede Street Fighter 6 partire piuttosto bene e debuttare in seconda posizione, ma senza riuscire a superare The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Vediamo dunque la top ten relativa alla settimana appena passata nel Regno Unito, sempre per quanto riguarda il software su supporto fisico:
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Street Fighter 6
- FIFA 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Nintendo Switch Sports
Nonostante un buon avvio, che ha visto peraltro superare già la quota di 1 milione di giocatori, Street Fighter 6 non è dunque riuscito a spodestare sua maestà The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, missione decisamente ardua a questo punto.
Da notare che vari titoli continuano a occupare posti di rilievo in top ten, come il solito FIFA 23 ma anche Hogwarts Legacy, oltre a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Resiste Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, mentre curiosamente The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild ha effettuato un balzo in avanti, probabilmente sfruttando anche l'effetto traino del nuovo capitolo.