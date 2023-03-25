0

Classifiche eShop: Mario Party Superstars primo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe secondo

Vediamo la classifica dell'eShop di Nintendo Switch del 25 marzo 2023

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   25/03/2023

Vediamo la classifica eShop del 25 marzo 2023 che vede in testa Mario Party Superstars, seguito dal sempre verde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Metroid Prime Remaster, di recente pubblicazione, campeggia invece in terza posizione, seguito da Minecraft e New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Classifica di tutti i giochi

  1. Mario Party Superstars
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Metroid Prime Remastered
  4. Minecraft
  5. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  6. Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  7. Among Us
  8. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  9. Just Dance 2023 Edition
  10. Stardew Valley
  11. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  12. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
  13. Luigi's Mansion
  14. Super Mario Odyssey
  15. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  16. Nintendo Switch Sports
  17. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  18. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
  19. Windbound
  20. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
  21. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  22. Dragon Ball FitherZ
  23. Pokemon Violet
  24. Have a Nice Death
  25. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
  26. Resident Evil 4
  27. Luigi's Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack
  28. NBA 2K23
  29. Yoshi's Crafted World
  30. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Classifica dei giochi solo scaricabili

  1. Among Us
  2. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  3. Stardew Valley
  4. Windbound
  5. Have a Nice Death
  6. WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS
  7. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  8. Disney Dreamlight Valley
  9. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
  10. Subnautica
  11. Hungry Shark World
  12. Uno
  13. Waku Waku Sweets
  14. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
  15. Farm Tycoon
  16. Kirby's Dream Buffet
  17. Hollow Knight
  18. Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
  19. Badland: Game of the Year Edition
  20. The Oregon Trail
  21. Sherlock Purr
  22. PowerWash Simulator
  23. Arcade Archives: Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  24. Jackbox Party Pack 3
  25. Real Boxing 2
  26. Final Fantasy VII
  27. Diablo II: Resurrected
  28. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
  29. Figment
  30. PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Considerate che in questi gironi ci sono molti giochi con protagonista Super Mario in saldo. Questo per spiegare il riproporsi di alcuni titoli nella top 10, come New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

