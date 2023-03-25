Classifiche eShop: Mario Party Superstars primo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe secondo

Vediamo la classifica eShop del 25 marzo 2023 che vede in testa Mario Party Superstars, seguito dal sempre verde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Metroid Prime Remaster, di recente pubblicazione, campeggia invece in terza posizione, seguito da Minecraft e New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

Classifica di tutti i giochi

Mario Party Superstars Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Metroid Prime Remastered Minecraft New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Ori and the Will of the Wisps Among Us Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Just Dance 2023 Edition Stardew Valley LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Luigi's Mansion Super Mario Odyssey Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Windbound LEGO Harry Potter Collection Animal Crossing: New Horizons Dragon Ball FitherZ Pokemon Violet Have a Nice Death Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Resident Evil 4 Luigi's Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack NBA 2K23 Yoshi's Crafted World Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

Classifica dei giochi solo scaricabili

Among Us Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition Stardew Valley Windbound Have a Nice Death WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS South Park: The Stick of Truth Disney Dreamlight Valley NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO Subnautica Hungry Shark World Uno Waku Waku Sweets Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Farm Tycoon Kirby's Dream Buffet Hollow Knight Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition Badland: Game of the Year Edition The Oregon Trail Sherlock Purr PowerWash Simulator Arcade Archives: Vs. Super Mario Bros. Jackbox Party Pack 3 Real Boxing 2 Final Fantasy VII Diablo II: Resurrected Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition Figment PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

Considerate che in questi gironi ci sono molti giochi con protagonista Super Mario in saldo. Questo per spiegare il riproporsi di alcuni titoli nella top 10, come New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.