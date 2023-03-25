Classifiche eShop: Mario Party Superstars primo, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe secondo

Vediamo la classifica eShop del 25 marzo 2023 che vede in testa Mario Party Superstars, seguito dal sempre verde Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Metroid Prime Remaster, di recente pubblicazione, campeggia invece in terza posizione, seguito da Minecraft e New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.
Classifica di tutti i giochi
- Mario Party Superstars
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Minecraft
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Among Us
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Just Dance 2023 Edition
- Stardew Valley
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Luigi's Mansion
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
- Windbound
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Dragon Ball FitherZ
- Pokemon Violet
- Have a Nice Death
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Resident Evil 4
- Luigi's Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack
- NBA 2K23
- Yoshi's Crafted World
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
Classifica dei giochi solo scaricabili
- Among Us
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Windbound
- Have a Nice Death
- WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO
- Subnautica
- Hungry Shark World
- Uno
- Waku Waku Sweets
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
- Farm Tycoon
- Kirby's Dream Buffet
- Hollow Knight
- Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
- Badland: Game of the Year Edition
- The Oregon Trail
- Sherlock Purr
- PowerWash Simulator
- Arcade Archives: Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Jackbox Party Pack 3
- Real Boxing 2
- Final Fantasy VII
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Figment
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
Considerate che in questi gironi ci sono molti giochi con protagonista Super Mario in saldo. Questo per spiegare il riproporsi di alcuni titoli nella top 10, come New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.