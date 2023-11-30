Classifiche giapponesi: Momotaro Dentetsu World ancora primo, PS5 prima tra le console

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! è il gioco più venduto nelle classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana, seguito da Super Mario Bros. Wonder e da WarioWare: Move t!.
PS5 è prima fra le console, tallonata a brevissima distanza da Nintendo Switch OLED, ma solo se si considerano le vendite del singolo modello. Guardando alle famiglie di console, Nintendo Switch ha venduto complessivamente di più. Ma ora bando alle ciance e leggiamo le classifiche di questa settimana.
Le classifiche
Classifica software (dal 20 al 26 novembre 2023)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) - 98,311 (413,010)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) - 62,896 (1,088,717)
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) - 54,321 (355,655)
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) - 11,271 (64,682)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) - 10,510 (965,317)
- [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) - 9,345 (57,062)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 7,058 (5,548,088)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 6,858 (3,317,981)
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (SEGA, 11/09/23) - 6,253 (77,922)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 6,070 (7,583,926)
Classifica hardware (dal 20 al 26 novembre 2023)
- PlayStation 5 - 49,833 (4,120,306)
- Switch OLED Model - 49,380 (6,138,114)
- Switch Lite - 13,364 (5,596,140)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 9,402 (632,180)
- Switch - 8,940 (19,617,062)
- PlayStation 4 - 2,080 (7,908,755)
- Xbox Series X - 1,834 (238,997)
- Xbox Series S - 299 (293,774)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) - 33 (1,192,660)