Le classifiche di vendita giapponesi di fine 2024 e inizio 2025 includono solo 2 giochi PS5 su 60 posizioni

Famitsu ha reso disponibili le stime di vendita giapponesi in formato fisico per la fine 2024 e l'inizio 2025. Possiamo così notare che ci sono solo 3 giochi PS5 su 60 posizioni totali per due settimane.