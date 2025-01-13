Le classifiche di vendita giapponesi di fine 2024 e inizio 2025 includono solo 2 giochi PS5 su 60 posizioni

Famitsu, dopo la pausa invernale, ha ora pubblicato in blocco le classifiche di vendita di due intere settimane per il territorio nipponico.
Possiamo quindi vedere quali sono i giochi più venduti (formato fisico, dati digitali non inclusi) tra la fine di dicembre e l'inizio di gennaio, ma non sono stati svelati i dati di vendita delle console.
Le due classifiche di vendita giapponesi
Vediamo le vendite software dal 23 dicembre 2024 al 29 dicembre 2024 (seguite dalle vendite totali fino al 29 dicembre):
- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) - 119,176 (954,261)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) - 35,834 (930,505)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 21,439 (6,167,617)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 17,915 (3,762,586)
- [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Fraternauti alla carica (Nintendo, 11/07/24) - 16,680 (165,060)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) - 16,290 (372,903)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 15,526 (5,684,019)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 14,092 (8,022,435)
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlatto / Pokémon Violetto (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) - 13,206 (5,491,026)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 11,383 (1,514,786)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) - 8,746 (400,383)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) - 8,583 (1,207,087)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) - 7,104 (261,175)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) - 6,733 (3,061,616)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) - 6,426 (1,283,702)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) - 6,231 (1,969,255)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 6,194 (4,404,975)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 6,059 (1,362,988)
- [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) - 6,036 (341,908)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) - 5,221 (224,829)
- [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) - 4,684 (22,841)
- [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) - 4,559 (119,026)
- [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/20) - 4,211 (314,286)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 4,079 (2,041,511)
- [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) - 4,076 (230,581)
- [NSW] Kirby e la terra perduta (Nintendo, 03/25/22) - 3,931 (1,173,921)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) - 3,899 (2,356,920)
- [NSW] EA Sports FC 25 (Electronic Arts, 09/27/24) - 3,827 (42,384)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 3,610 (3,678,119)
- [NSW] Luigi's Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) - 3,571 (1,070,904)
Passiamo ora alla vendite dal 30 dicembre 2024 al 5 gennaio 2025 (seguite dalle vendite totali fino al 5 gennaio):
- [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) - 117,307 (1,071,568)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) - 32,402 (962,907)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 29,937 (6,197,554)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) - 16,895 (3,779,481)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) - 15,777 (8,038,212)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) - 15,055 (5,699,074)
- [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Fraternauti alla carica (Nintendo, 11/07/24) - 14,855 (179,915)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) - 13,813 (1,528,599)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) - 12,490 (385,393)
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlatto / Pokémon Violetto (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) - 12,289 (5,503,315)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) - 12,003 (1,219,090)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) - 11,954 (3,073,570)
- [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) - 9,300 (270,475)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) - 8,340 (1,977,595)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) - 7,081 (407,464)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) - 6,846 (1,369,834)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) - 6,047 (1,289,749)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) - 6,003 (4,410,978)
- [NSW] Suika Game Special Edition (Aladdin X, 11/14/24) - 5,080 (27,921)
- [PS5] ASTRO BOT (Sony Interactive Entertainment, 09/06/24) - 5,040 (61,221)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/18/22) - 4,980 (229,809)
- [NSW] Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven (Square Enix, 10/24/24) - 4,512 (123,538)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) - 4,332 (3,682,451)
- [NSW] Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 (Konami, 07/18/24) - 4,145 (346,053)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) - 3,720 (2,045,231)
- [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos, 12/03/2) - 3,715 (318,001)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) - 3,639 (438,932)
- [NSW] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) - 3,631 (589,026)
- [NSW] Kirby e la terra perduta (Nintendo, 03/25/22) - 3,491 (1,177,412)
- [PS5] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) - 3,422 (234,003)
