I giochi di Nintendo Switch più scaricati in Giappone nel 2024 sono a loro modo sorprendenti

Quali sono stati i giochi per Nintendo Switch più scaricati nel 2024 dall'eShop in Giappone? La classifica è quantomai interessante, considerando il successo in patria della console di Nintendo, la più venduta di sempre sul territorio. C'è da dire che le prime posizioni sono occupate da titoli decisamente curiosi e poco chiacchierati dalla nostre parti.
La top 30 eShop
Al primo posto troviamo infatti Suika Game, un puzzle game a base di frutta che ha fatto faville nell'arcipelago. Segue l'avventura horror Exit 8, il cui successo ha spinto anche alla creazione di un film dal vivo, di prossima uscita. In terza posizione troviamo quindi Overcooked! 2, un successo inatteso per il gioco di cucina cooperativa di Team 17.
Ma ora bando alle ciance e vediamo la top 30 dei giochi più scaricati dall'eShop di Nintendo Switch in Giappone nel corso del 2024.
- 01. [NSW] Suika Game (Aladdin X) [09.12.2021] {240 Yen}
- 02. [NSW] Exit 8 (PLAYISM) [17.04.2024] {470 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 03. [NSW] Overcooked! 2 (Team17) [07.08.2018] {2.750 Yen}
- 04. [NSW] DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake (Square-Enix) [14.11.2024] {7.678 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 05. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) [26.03.2021] {3.990 Yen}
- 06. [NSW] Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Ultimate Edition (3goo) [24.11.2022] {6.578 Yen}
- 07. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) [26.09.2024] {7.600 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 08. [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo) [17.10.2024] {7.100 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 09. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Japan) [21.06.2018] {3.960 Yen}
- 10. [NSW] Overcooked! Special Edition (Team17) [12.10.2017] {2.150 Yen}
- 11. [NSW] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) [21.02.2019] {2.990 Yen}
- 12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.03.2020] {6.578 Yen}
- 13. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.04.2017] {6.578 Yen}
- 14. [NSW] POWER PROS 2024-2025 (Konami) [18.07.2024] {8.470 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 15. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo) [09.09.2022] {6.500 Yen}
- 16. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {6.500 Yen}
- 17. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) [28.12.2017] {1.530 Yen}
- 18. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) [23.05.2024] {6.500 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 19. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) [05.06.2020] {4.378 Yen}
- 20. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.04.2022] {4.300 Yen}
- 21. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) [07.12.2018] {7.920 Yen}
- 22. [NSW] Among Us (Innersloth) [16.12.2020] {520 Yen}
- 23. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike-Chunsoft) [25.01.2024] {6.985 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 24. [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (WB Games) [14.11.2023] {8.778 Yen}
- 25. [NSW] Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (Capcom) [25.08.2017] {4.063 Yen}
- 26. [NSW] Unicorn Overlord (Atlus) [08.03.2024] {8.778 Yen} / NOVITÀ
- 27. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami) [16.11.2023] {6.930 Yen}
- 28. [NSW] Dave the Diver (Nexon) [26.10.2023] {2.400 Yen}
- 29. [NSW] [Versione a nuovo prezzo] DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition (Square-Enix) [27.09.2019] {5.478 Yen}
- 30. [NSW] The Battle Cats Unite! (Ponos) [20.12.2018] {999 Yen}