Destiny 2 a 4K e 60 fps su PS5 e Xbox Series X, altre due espansioni annunciate

Destiny 2 girerà a 4K e 60 fps su PS5 e Xbox Series X: lo ha annunciato Bungie nel corso del livestream che il team sta trasmettendo in questi minuti.

Non solo: lo studio ha anche ufficializzato l'arrivo di altre due espansioni oltre all'appena rivelata Beyond Light: si tratta di The Witch Queen, in uscita nel corso del 2021, e di Lightfall, in uscita nel 2022.

Sembra insomma che Bungie punti ancora con grande convinzione sul suo sparatutto sci-fi, e si ha la netta sensazione che oramai quel numero dopo il titolo sia superfluo.

Il gioco è infatti diventato a tutti gli effetti una piattaforma in continua evoluzione, ed è probabilmente proprio questo aspetto dell'esperienza che ha fatto sì che tanti fan tornassero sui propri passi per vivere nuove avventure.

