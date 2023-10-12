0

Detective Pikachu: Il ritorno primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, Nintendo Switch straccia tutti

Le classifiche giapponesi di oggi vedono in testa Detective Pikachu: Il ritorno, con Nintendo Switch che batte tutti a livello hardware.

NOTIZIA di Simone Tagliaferri   —   12/10/2023

Le classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana, stilate dalla rivista Famitsu, vedono in testa Detective Pikachu: Il ritorno per Nintendo Switch, che ha venduto più di 85.000 copie. Proprio la console ibrida di Nintendo è forte di un risultato eccellente a livello di vendite hardware, con 110.241 unità vendute tra tutti i modelli. che complessivamente stanno per raggiungere quota 31 milioni di unità. Segue la famiglia PS5 a lunga distanza con 33.754 unità vendute. Male le Xbox Series, che si sono fermate a 995 unità.

Tornando sul software, diverse le novità entrate nella top 10. Assassin's Creed Mirage ha venduto circa 30.000 copie, mentre Sword Art Online: Last Recollection circa 20.000.

Le classifiche

I Pokémon sono molto amati in Giappone
Vendite Software (Dal 2 all'8 ottobre 2023)

  1. [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) - 85,639 (Nuovo)
  2. [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) - 30,267 (Nuovo)
  3. [PS5] Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) - 20,407 (Nuovo)
  4. [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) - 15,748 (898,284)
  5. [PS5] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) - 11,740 (Nuovo)
  6. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Last Recollection (Bandai Namco, 10/05/23) - 8,554 (Nuovo)
  7. [PS4] Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft, 10/05/23) - 8,029 (Nuovo)
  8. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) - 7,491 (5,508,702)
  9. [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) - 6,571 (5,151,441)
  10. [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) - 6,004 (22,489)

Vendite hardware (Dal 2 all'8 ottobre 2023)

  1. Switch OLED Model - 100,019 (5,798,181)
  2. PlayStation 5 - 31,995 (3,901,786)
  3. Switch - 5,137 (19,566,247)
  4. Switch Lite - 5,085 (5,517,733)
  5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition - 1,759 (586,897)
  6. PlayStation 4 - 1,020 (7,898,896)
  7. Xbox Series X - 571 (223,801)
  8. Xbox Series S - 424 (289,261)
  9. New 2DS LL (include 2DS) - 21 (1,192,423)

