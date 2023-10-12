Detective Pikachu: Il ritorno primo nelle classifiche giapponesi, Nintendo Switch straccia tutti

Le classifiche giapponesi di questa settimana, stilate dalla rivista Famitsu, vedono in testa Detective Pikachu: Il ritorno per Nintendo Switch, che ha venduto più di 85.000 copie. Proprio la console ibrida di Nintendo è forte di un risultato eccellente a livello di vendite hardware, con 110.241 unità vendute tra tutti i modelli. che complessivamente stanno per raggiungere quota 31 milioni di unità. Segue la famiglia PS5 a lunga distanza con 33.754 unità vendute. Male le Xbox Series, che si sono fermate a 995 unità.

Tornando sul software, diverse le novità entrate nella top 10. Assassin's Creed Mirage ha venduto circa 30.000 copie, mentre Sword Art Online: Last Recollection circa 20.000.