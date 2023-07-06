DLSS: i nuovi giochi e quelli in Steam in sconto che supportano la tecnologia di Nvidia

Nvidia ha annunciato i nuovi giochi che supporteranno il DLSS 2 tramite schede grafiche GeForce RTX. Parliamo di:
- Testament: The Order of High-Human verrà lanciato il 13 luglio con DLSS 2
- Jagged Alliance 3 verrà lanciato il 14 luglio con DLSS 2
- Remnant II verrà rilasciato il 25 luglio con DLSS 2
Nvidia ci spiega che Testament: The Order of High-Human e Remnant II sono giochi sviluppati in Unreal Engine 4 e dimostrano come le tecnologie RTX di Nvidia siano ben integrate all'interno del motore di Epic Games.
I giochi con DLSS ora in sconto su Steam
Se anche voi avete a disposizione una scheda grafica GeForce RTX e volete mettere alla prova qualche gioco con DLSS, sappiate che vari di questi sono in sconto su Steam per i saldi estivi. Ecco un elenco proposto direttamente da Nvidia:
- AMID Evil
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver us the Moon
- Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
- Doom Eternal
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Elder Scrolls Online
- EVERSPACE 2
- Forever Skies
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- God of War
- Gotham Knights
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hi Fi Rush
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Icarus
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Martha is Dead
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Midnight Ghost Hunt
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- No Man's Sky
- SCP 5K
- Severed Steel
- Sifu
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds
- Steelrising
- Titan Station
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
- Wolfenstein Youngblood
- WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game