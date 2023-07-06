DLSS: i nuovi giochi e quelli in Steam in sconto che supportano la tecnologia di Nvidia

Nvidia ha annunciato i nuovi giochi che supporteranno il DLSS 2 tramite schede grafiche GeForce RTX. Parliamo di:

Testament: The Order of High-Human verrà lanciato il 13 luglio con DLSS 2

Jagged Alliance 3 verrà lanciato il 14 luglio con DLSS 2

Remnant II verrà rilasciato il 25 luglio con DLSS 2

Nvidia ci spiega che Testament: The Order of High-Human e Remnant II sono giochi sviluppati in Unreal Engine 4 e dimostrano come le tecnologie RTX di Nvidia siano ben integrate all'interno del motore di Epic Games.