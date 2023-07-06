0

DLSS: i nuovi giochi e quelli in Steam in sconto che supportano la tecnologia di Nvidia

La tecnologia DLSS è sempre più presente nei videogiochi e ora nuovi titoli la supportano: ecco quali sono e anche un elenco di giochi in sconto su Steam con supporto a DLSS.

Nvidia ha annunciato i nuovi giochi che supporteranno il DLSS 2 tramite schede grafiche GeForce RTX. Parliamo di:

  • Testament: The Order of High-Human verrà lanciato il 13 luglio con DLSS 2
  • Jagged Alliance 3 verrà lanciato il 14 luglio con DLSS 2
  • Remnant II verrà rilasciato il 25 luglio con DLSS 2

Nvidia ci spiega che Testament: The Order of High-Human e Remnant II sono giochi sviluppati in Unreal Engine 4 e dimostrano come le tecnologie RTX di Nvidia siano ben integrate all'interno del motore di Epic Games.

I giochi con DLSS ora in sconto su Steam

Se anche voi avete a disposizione una scheda grafica GeForce RTX e volete mettere alla prova qualche gioco con DLSS, sappiate che vari di questi sono in sconto su Steam per i saldi estivi. Ecco un elenco proposto direttamente da Nvidia:

Tra i giochi con DLSS in vendita vi sono:

  • AMID Evil
  • Atomic Heart
  • Back 4 Blood
  • Chivalry 2
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Deathloop
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Deliver us the Moon
  • Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • Elder Scrolls Online
  • EVERSPACE 2
  • Forever Skies
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Ghostwire Tokyo
  • God of War
  • Gotham Knights
  • Hello Neighbor 2
  • Hi Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Icarus
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Martha is Dead
  • Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
  • Midnight Ghost Hunt
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • No Man's Sky
  • SCP 5K
  • Severed Steel
  • Sifu
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds
  • Steelrising
  • Titan Station
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood
  • WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game

