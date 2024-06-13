8

Due giochi Xbox dominano le classifiche del PlayStation Store di maggio

Le classifiche del PlayStation Store svelano che Minecraft è stato il gioco più acquistato a maggio dai giocatori PS4, mentre Sea of Thieves per il secondo mese di fila è il più venduto su PS5.

NOTIZIA di Stefano Paglia   —   13/06/2024
Logo del PlayStation Store

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche di vendita europee e statunitensi del PlayStation Store relative al mese di maggio. Al primo posto di entrambe troviamo Minecraft per quanto riguarda PS4, mentre Sea of Thieves domina quelle di PS5 per il secondo mese di fila, a dimostrazione della grande attrattiva dell'ex-esclusiva Xbox anche sul pubblico PlayStation.

Per il resto la top 20 delle console PlayStation riflette il calo del ritmo delle uscite fisiologico delle ultime settimane e infatti nelle prime posizioni troviamo soprattutto dei giochi evergreen come GTA 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Helldivers 2, Fallout 4 e via dicendo. L'unica eccezione è rappresentata da F1 24, che si è classificato terzo in Europa su PS5.

La classifiche del PlayStation Store di PS5 e PS4 di maggio

Di seguito abbiamo riportato la classifiche del PlayStation Store dei giochi più venduti su PS5 e PS4, sia in Nord America e Canada che in Europa.

PS5 (Nord America e Canada)

  1. Sea of Thieves
  2. Madden NFL 24
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  4. HELLDIVERS 2
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. NBA 2K24
  7. MLB The Show 24
  8. Stellar Blade
  9. Fallout 4
  10. Who's Your Daddy?!
  11. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  12. Grounded
  13. Another Crab's Treasure
  14. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  15. NHL 24
  16. Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
  17. Rise of the Ronin
  18. Assassin's Creed Mirage
  19. WWE 2K24
  20. ELDEN RING
Jack Sparrow in Sea of Thieves
Jack Sparrow in Sea of Thieves

PS5 (Europa)

  1. Sea of Thieves
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. F1 24
  4. Assassin's Creed Mirage
  5. HELLDIVERS 2
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  7. TopSpin 2K25
  8. Fallout 4
  9. Who's Your Daddy?!
  10. Stellar Blade
  11. Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  12. It Takes Two
  13. NBA 2K24
  14. Among Us
  15. Grounded
  16. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  17. Resident Evil 4
  18. Gran Turismo 7
  19. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  20. The Crew Motorfest

PS4 (Nord America e Canada)

  1. Minecraft
  2. Red Dead Redemption 2
  3. Fallout 4
  4. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  5. A Way Out
  6. Gang Beasts
  7. Madden NFL 24
  8. Batman: Arkham Knight
  9. The Forest
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  11. Fallout 76
  12. Grand Theft Auto V
  13. Mortal Kombat X
  14. Stardew Valley
  15. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  16. Far Cry 5
  17. Mad Max
  18. RESIDENT EVIL 5
  19. MLB The Show 24
  20. Resident Evil 6
I personaggi di Minecraft
I personaggi di Minecraft

PS4 (Europa)

  1. Minecraft
  2. A Way Out
  3. Red Dead Redemption 2
  4. The Forest
  5. Fallout 4
  6. Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  7. Gang Beasts
  8. Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  9. Batman: Arkham Knight
  10. Grand Theft Auto V
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
  12. Far Cry 5
  13. Firewatch
  14. Call of Duty: Black Ops III
  15. Mortal Kombat X
  16. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  17. Resident Evil 6
  18. RESIDENT EVIL 5
  19. Mad Max
  20. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
