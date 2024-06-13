Due giochi Xbox dominano le classifiche del PlayStation Store di maggio

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche di vendita europee e statunitensi del PlayStation Store relative al mese di maggio. Al primo posto di entrambe troviamo Minecraft per quanto riguarda PS4, mentre Sea of Thieves domina quelle di PS5 per il secondo mese di fila, a dimostrazione della grande attrattiva dell'ex-esclusiva Xbox anche sul pubblico PlayStation.

Per il resto la top 20 delle console PlayStation riflette il calo del ritmo delle uscite fisiologico delle ultime settimane e infatti nelle prime posizioni troviamo soprattutto dei giochi evergreen come GTA 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Helldivers 2, Fallout 4 e via dicendo. L'unica eccezione è rappresentata da F1 24, che si è classificato terzo in Europa su PS5.