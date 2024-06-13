Due giochi Xbox dominano le classifiche del PlayStation Store di maggio

Tramite il PlayStation Blog, Sony ha svelato le classifiche di vendita europee e statunitensi del PlayStation Store relative al mese di maggio. Al primo posto di entrambe troviamo Minecraft per quanto riguarda PS4, mentre Sea of Thieves domina quelle di PS5 per il secondo mese di fila, a dimostrazione della grande attrattiva dell'ex-esclusiva Xbox anche sul pubblico PlayStation.
Per il resto la top 20 delle console PlayStation riflette il calo del ritmo delle uscite fisiologico delle ultime settimane e infatti nelle prime posizioni troviamo soprattutto dei giochi evergreen come GTA 5, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Helldivers 2, Fallout 4 e via dicendo. L'unica eccezione è rappresentata da F1 24, che si è classificato terzo in Europa su PS5.
La classifiche del PlayStation Store di PS5 e PS4 di maggio
Di seguito abbiamo riportato la classifiche del PlayStation Store dei giochi più venduti su PS5 e PS4, sia in Nord America e Canada che in Europa.
PS5 (Nord America e Canada)
- Sea of Thieves
- Madden NFL 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K24
- MLB The Show 24
- Stellar Blade
- Fallout 4
- Who's Your Daddy?!
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Grounded
- Another Crab's Treasure
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- NHL 24
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
- Rise of the Ronin
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- WWE 2K24
- ELDEN RING
PS5 (Europa)
- Sea of Thieves
- Grand Theft Auto V
- F1 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- HELLDIVERS 2
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- TopSpin 2K25
- Fallout 4
- Who's Your Daddy?!
- Stellar Blade
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- It Takes Two
- NBA 2K24
- Among Us
- Grounded
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Gran Turismo 7
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- The Crew Motorfest
PS4 (Nord America e Canada)
- Minecraft
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Fallout 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- A Way Out
- Gang Beasts
- Madden NFL 24
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- The Forest
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Fallout 76
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mortal Kombat X
- Stardew Valley
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Far Cry 5
- Mad Max
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- MLB The Show 24
- Resident Evil 6
PS4 (Europa)
- Minecraft
- A Way Out
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Forest
- Fallout 4
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Gang Beasts
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered
- Far Cry 5
- Firewatch
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III
- Mortal Kombat X
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Resident Evil 6
- RESIDENT EVIL 5
- Mad Max
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint