0

EDGE ha svelato i suoi "Migliori videogiochi del 2024": siete d'accordo con ogni scelta?

EDGE ha svelato quali sono i suoi "migliori giochi del 2024": vediamo tutti i prodotti scelti per ogni categoria decisa dalla testata. Siete d'accordo con il risultato finale?

NOTIZIA di Nicola Armondi   —   21/12/2024
Astro Bot

La famosa rivista EDGE ha reso disponibili i suoi premi per il mondo videoludico, eleggendo i propri GOTY del 2024 in varie categorie. Vediamo tutti i dettagli su giochi premiati. Siete d'accordo con la testata?

Tutti i premi di EDGE

Game of the year (classifica):

  1. Astro Bot
  2. UFO 50
  3. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  4. Animal Well
  5. Metaphor: Refantazio
  6. FF7: Rebirth
  7. Arco
  8. Frostpunk 2
  9. Shiren the Wanderer: The mystery dungeon of serpentcoil island
  10. Helldivers 2
Animal Well è in quarta posizione nella classifica di EDGE
Animal Well è in quarta posizione nella classifica di EDGE

Gioco dell'anno di PlayStation:

  • Astro Bot (Vincitore)
  • Helldivers 2
  • FF7: Rebirth

Gioco dell'anno di Xbox:

  • Indiana Jones e l'antico Cerchio (Vincitore)
  • Dungeons of Hinterberg
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Gioco dell'anno di Nintendo:

  • Shiren the Wanderer (Vincitore)
  • Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • Paper Mario: The thousand-year door

Gioco dell'anno per PC:

  • UFO 50 (Vincitore)
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Tactical Breach Wizards

Gioco dell'anno per VR:

  • Vendetta forever (Vincitore)
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Thrasher

Miglior espansione:

  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Vincitore)
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Miglior design visivo:

  • Neva (Vincitore)
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
  • FF7: Rebirth

Miglior design audio:

  • Star Wars: Outlaws (Vincitore)
  • Balatro
  • Still wakes in the deep

Miglior design narrativo:

  • The rise of the golden idol (Vincitore)
  • Lorelei and the laser eyes
  • No case should remain unsolved

Miglior prestazione attoriale:

  • Alec Newman - Still wakes in the deep (Vincitore)
  • Troy Baker - Indiana Jones
  • Russ Bain - Ghosts of New Eden

Studio dell'anno:

  • Asobi (Vincitore)
  • Mossmouth
  • GSC Game World

Editore dell'anno:

  • Playstack (Vincitore)
  • Panic Inc
  • Kepler Interactive

Potete fare un confronto con i giochi scelti da EDGE nel 2023 per i GOTY.

#Sviluppatori
Multiplayer Login
con il tuo social network
Password dimenticata?
Registrati
Registrazione
Grazie per esserti registrato!
A breve riceverai una mail di notifica da dove potrai attivare il tuo account.
Re-invia email attivazione
Segnalazione Errore
EDGE ha svelato i suoi "Migliori videogiochi del 2024": siete d'accordo con ogni scelta?