EDGE ha svelato i suoi "Migliori videogiochi del 2024": siete d'accordo con ogni scelta?

La famosa rivista EDGE ha reso disponibili i suoi premi per il mondo videoludico, eleggendo i propri GOTY del 2024 in varie categorie. Vediamo tutti i dettagli su giochi premiati. Siete d'accordo con la testata?
Tutti i premi di EDGE
Game of the year (classifica):
- Astro Bot
- UFO 50
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Animal Well
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- FF7: Rebirth
- Arco
- Frostpunk 2
- Shiren the Wanderer: The mystery dungeon of serpentcoil island
- Helldivers 2
Gioco dell'anno di PlayStation:
- Astro Bot (Vincitore)
- Helldivers 2
- FF7: Rebirth
Gioco dell'anno di Xbox:
- Indiana Jones e l'antico Cerchio (Vincitore)
- Dungeons of Hinterberg
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Gioco dell'anno di Nintendo:
- Shiren the Wanderer (Vincitore)
- Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Paper Mario: The thousand-year door
Gioco dell'anno per PC:
- UFO 50 (Vincitore)
- Frostpunk 2
- Tactical Breach Wizards
Gioco dell'anno per VR:
- Vendetta forever (Vincitore)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Thrasher
Miglior espansione:
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Vincitore)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Miglior design visivo:
- Neva (Vincitore)
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- FF7: Rebirth
Miglior design audio:
- Star Wars: Outlaws (Vincitore)
- Balatro
- Still wakes in the deep
Miglior design narrativo:
- The rise of the golden idol (Vincitore)
- Lorelei and the laser eyes
- No case should remain unsolved
Miglior prestazione attoriale:
- Alec Newman - Still wakes in the deep (Vincitore)
- Troy Baker - Indiana Jones
- Russ Bain - Ghosts of New Eden
Studio dell'anno:
- Asobi (Vincitore)
- Mossmouth
- GSC Game World
Editore dell'anno:
- Playstack (Vincitore)
- Panic Inc
- Kepler Interactive
Potete fare un confronto con i giochi scelti da EDGE nel 2023 per i GOTY.