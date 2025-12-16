Ghost of Yotei spicca fra le nomination dei New York Game Awards

Sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali dei New York Game Awards 2026, che vedono Ghost of Yotei spiccare rispetto a tutti gli altri finalisti per via della presenza del titolo di Sucker Punch all'interno di quattro differenti categorie: est Game of the Year, Best Writing, Best Music e Best Acting.
In questo caso Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 deve accontentarsi di tre nomination, così come l'originale Despelote di Julian Cordero e Sebastian Valbuena, nonché lo straordinario Hades 2 di Supergiant Games. Due nomination a testa, invece, per Blue Prince e Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Per quanto riguarda i publisher, il più nominato dell'edizione 2026 dei New York Game Awards è Nintendo, con cinque giochi finalisti, mentre spicca la novità della categoria Best New York Game, che punta a premiare i migliori progetti realizzati da studi con sede a New York.
Come ricorderete, lo scorso anno è stato Astro Bot a vincere il premio di Game of the Year ai New York Game Awards. La cerimonia dell'edizione 2026 si svolgerà il prossimo 18 gennaio presso lo SVA Theatre di Manhattan.
Le nomination
-
Best Game of the Year
- Blue Prince
- Split Fiction
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Sword of the Sea
- Silent Hill f
- Hades 2
- Ghost of Yotei
-
Best Indie Game
- Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist
- Blue Prince
- Despelote
- Deltarune Chapters 3+4
- Consume Me
- No, I'm not a Human
- Tiny Bookshop
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
-
Best Writing in a Game
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Avowed
- The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy
- Mafia: Terra Madre
- Ghost of Yotei
- Blippo+
-
Best World
- Split Fiction
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Hades 2
- Baby Steps
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Keeper
-
Best Music in a Game
- Lumines Arise
- South of Midnight
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Mario Kart World
- Deltarune Chapters 3+4
- Sword of the Sea
- Hades 2
- Ghost of Yotei
-
Best Acting in a Game
- Adriyan Rae - South of Midnight
- Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Amelia Sargisson - Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- Alex Jordan - The Alters
- Judy Alice Lee - Hades 2
- Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei
-
Best AR/VR Game
- Ghost Town
- V-Racer Hoverbike
- The Midnight Walk
- Lumines Arise
- Marvel's Deadpool VR
- Arken Age
-
Best Kids Game
- Sunderfolk
- Koira
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Lego Party
- Leggende Pokémon: Z-A
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
-
Best Mobile Game
- Skate City: New York
- What The Clash?
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Spooky Express
- Chaos Zero Nightmare
-
Best Remake
- The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered
- Story Of Seasons: Grand Bazaar
- Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
- Dragon Quest 1 & 2 HD-2D Remake
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
-
Best Hidden Gem
- Keep Driving
- Nubby's Number Factory
- News Tower
- Many Nights a Whisper
- Xenotilt: Hostile Pinball Action
- And Roger
- Look Outside
- Shujinkou
-
Best New York Game
- Despelote
- Baby Steps
- Consume Me
- Old Skies
- Ball x Pit
- Skate Story
-
Best DLC
- Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker
- Lies of P: Overture
- Kirby e la Terra Perduta: Star-Crossed World
- The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits
- Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure - Wheatflour Wonderland
-
Best Games Journalism
- Duncan Fyfe
- Felipe Pepe
- Jackson Tyler
- Joseph Earl Thomas
- Lewis Gordon
- Nicanor Gordon
- People Make Games