Ghost of Yotei spicca fra le nomination dei New York Game Awards

Sono state annunciate le nomination ufficiali dei New York Game Awards 2026, che vedono Ghost of Yotei spiccare rispetto a tutti gli altri finalisti per via della presenza del titolo di Sucker Punch all'interno di quattro differenti categorie: est Game of the Year, Best Writing, Best Music e Best Acting.

In questo caso Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 deve accontentarsi di tre nomination, così come l'originale Despelote di Julian Cordero e Sebastian Valbuena, nonché lo straordinario Hades 2 di Supergiant Games. Due nomination a testa, invece, per Blue Prince e Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Per quanto riguarda i publisher, il più nominato dell'edizione 2026 dei New York Game Awards è Nintendo, con cinque giochi finalisti, mentre spicca la novità della categoria Best New York Game, che punta a premiare i migliori progetti realizzati da studi con sede a New York.

Come ricorderete, lo scorso anno è stato Astro Bot a vincere il premio di Game of the Year ai New York Game Awards. La cerimonia dell'edizione 2026 si svolgerà il prossimo 18 gennaio presso lo SVA Theatre di Manhattan.