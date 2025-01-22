Astro Bot ha vinto il premio Gioco dell'Anno ai New York Game Awards: vediamo tutti i vincitori dell'evento

Astro Bot ha conquistato un altro premio Gioco dell'Anno 2024, in questo caso all'interno dell'iniziativa New York Game Awards, diventata piuttosto nota in ambito videoludico in questi ultimi anni, con vari altri titoli che sono stati premiati in diverse categorie.

Il platform di Sony e Asobo ha vinto il principale premio "Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year", ovvero il GOTY di questa particolare iniziativa, mentre UFO 50 ha vinto quello per il miglior indie, mentre la migliore sceneggiatura è andato a Metaphor: ReFantazio e il miglior mondo di gioco a Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Da notare anche la premiazione di Silent Hill 2 nella specifica categoria del miglior remake, mentre è interessante la scelta di Mouthwashing come "Best Hidden Gem" dell'anno, ovvero la migliore perla nascosta, per così dire.