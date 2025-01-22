Astro Bot ha vinto il premio Gioco dell'Anno ai New York Game Awards: vediamo tutti i vincitori dell'evento

Astro Bot ha conquistato un altro premio Gioco dell'Anno 2024, in questo caso all'interno dell'iniziativa New York Game Awards, diventata piuttosto nota in ambito videoludico in questi ultimi anni, con vari altri titoli che sono stati premiati in diverse categorie.
Il platform di Sony e Asobo ha vinto il principale premio "Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year", ovvero il GOTY di questa particolare iniziativa, mentre UFO 50 ha vinto quello per il miglior indie, mentre la migliore sceneggiatura è andato a Metaphor: ReFantazio e il miglior mondo di gioco a Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
Da notare anche la premiazione di Silent Hill 2 nella specifica categoria del miglior remake, mentre è interessante la scelta di Mouthwashing come "Best Hidden Gem" dell'anno, ovvero la migliore perla nascosta, per così dire.
Tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie
Un altro premio importante assegnato annualmente dai New York Game Awards è anche il Legend Award Recipient, ovvero un riconoscimento alla carriera che quest'anno è andato Sam Lake di Remedy.
Vediamo dunque tutti i vincitori nelle varie categorie:
- Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year - Astro Bot
- Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game - UFO 50
- Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game - Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Statue of Liberty Award for Best World - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game - Astro Bot
- Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game - Troy Baker as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game - Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game - Astro Bot
- A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game - Zenless Zone Zero
- Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake - Silent Hill 2
- Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem - Mouthwashing
- NYC GWB Award for Best DLC - Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism - Simone De Rochefort & Clayton Ashley
- Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient - Sam Lake