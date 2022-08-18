Embracer Group: l'elenco degli sviluppatori che possiede è sterminato

Dopo le acquisizioni annunciate oggi 18 agosto 2022, vale la pena di vedere lo sterminato elenco di etichette in mano ad Embracer Group, la maggior parte delle quali di editori videoludici e sviluppatori. L'elenco è davvero corposo e fa una certa impressione, considerando che comprende circa 120 studi di sviluppo,
Amplifier Game Invest
- A Creative Endeavor
- DestinyBit
- Fall Damage
- Frame Break
- Framebunker
- Goose Byte
- Green Tile Digital
- Infinite Mana Games
- Invisible Walls
- Kavalri Games
- Misc Games
- Neon Giant
- Palindrome Interactive
- Plucky Bytes
- Rare Earth Games
- River End Games
- Silent Games
- Tarsier Studios
- Vermila Studios
- Zapper Games
Asmodee
- Asmodee
Coffee Stain Holding
- Box Dragon
- Coffee Stain Malmö
- Coffee Stain North
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Coffee Stain Studios
- Easy Trigger
- Ghost Ship Games
- Lavapotion
Dark Horse Media
- Dark Horse Comics
- Dark Horse Entertainment
DECA Games
- A Thinking Ape Entertainment
- CrazyLabs
- Firescore Interactive
- IUGO Mobile Entertainment
- Jufeng Studio
Easybrain
- Easybrain
Embracer Freemode
- Bitwave Games
- C77 Entertainment
- Clear River Games
- Limited Run Games
- Middle-earth Enterprises
- Game Outlet Europe
- Gioteck
- Quantic Lab
- Grimfrost
- Tatsujin
Gearbox Entertainment
- Cryptic Studios
- Gearbox Publishing
- Gearbox Software
- Gearbox Studio Québec
- Gearbox Studio Montreal
- Lost Boys Interactive
- Gearbox Publishing San Francisco
Plaion
- Deep Silver
- - Dambuster Studios
- - Fishlabs
- - Free Radical Design
- - Volition
- DigixArt
- Flying Wild Hog
- Milestone
- Prime Matter
- Ravenscourt
- Splatter Connect
- Spotfilm Networx
- Vertigo Games
- - Vertigo Arcade
- - Vertigo Publishing
- - Vertigo Studios
- - SpringboardVR
- - Force Field
- Voxler
- Warhorse Studios
Saber Interactive
- 34BigThings
- 3D Realms
- 4A Games
- Aspyr
- - Aspyr Media
- - Beamdog
- Bytex
- Demiurge Studios
- Digic Pictures
- Fractured Byte
- Mad Head Games
- New World Interactive
- Nimble Giant Entertainment
- Saber Interactive
- - Saber Belarus
- - Saber Porto
- - Saber Russia
- - Saber Spain
- - Saber Sweden
- Shiver Entertainment
- Slipgate Ironworks
- SmartPhone Labs
- Snapshot Games
- Tuxedo Labs
- Tripwire Interactive
- Zen Studios
THQ Nordic
- Alkimia Interactive
- Appeal Studios
- Ashborne Games
- Black Forest Games
- Bugbear Entertainment
- Experiment 101
- Gate 21 d.o.o.
- Grimlore Games
- Gunfire Games
- HandyGames
- Massive Miniteam
- Kaiko
- Mirage Game Studios
- Nine Rocks Games
- Pieces Interactive
- Piranha Bytes
- Pow Wow Entertainment
- Purple Lamp Studios
- Rainbow Studios
- - Rainbow Studios Phoenix
- - Rainbow Studios Montréal
- THQ Nordic France
Da sottolineare come alcune delle etichette di Embracer possiedano moltissime proprietà intellettuali, come Eidos o Tatsujin, quest'ultima fresca di acquisizione. Insomma, stiamo parlando sicuramente di una delle multinazionali più attive nel settore, che vale la pena di seguire molto da vicino, sperando che un consolidamento di queste proporzioni non si riveli deleterio.