Embracer Group: l'elenco degli sviluppatori che possiede è sterminato

Dopo le acquisizioni annunciate oggi 18 agosto 2022, vale la pena di vedere lo sterminato elenco di etichette in mano ad Embracer Group, la maggior parte delle quali di editori videoludici e sviluppatori. L'elenco è davvero corposo e fa una certa impressione, considerando che comprende circa 120 studi di sviluppo,

Amplifier Game Invest

A Creative Endeavor

DestinyBit

Fall Damage

Frame Break

Framebunker

Goose Byte

Green Tile Digital

Infinite Mana Games

Invisible Walls

Kavalri Games

Misc Games

Neon Giant

Palindrome Interactive

Plucky Bytes

Rare Earth Games

River End Games

Silent Games

Tarsier Studios

Vermila Studios

Zapper Games

Asmodee

Coffee Stain Holding

Box Dragon

Coffee Stain Malmö

Coffee Stain North

Coffee Stain Publishing

Coffee Stain Studios

Easy Trigger

Ghost Ship Games

Lavapotion

Dark Horse Media

Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Entertainment

DECA Games

A Thinking Ape Entertainment

CrazyLabs

Firescore Interactive

IUGO Mobile Entertainment

Jufeng Studio

Easybrain

Embracer Freemode

Bitwave Games

C77 Entertainment

Clear River Games

Limited Run Games

Middle-earth Enterprises

Game Outlet Europe

Gioteck

Quantic Lab

Grimfrost

Tatsujin

Gearbox Entertainment

Cryptic Studios

Gearbox Publishing

Gearbox Software

Gearbox Studio Québec

Gearbox Studio Montreal

Lost Boys Interactive

Gearbox Publishing San Francisco

Plaion

Deep Silver

- Dambuster Studios

- Fishlabs

- Free Radical Design

- Volition

DigixArt

Flying Wild Hog

Milestone

Prime Matter

Ravenscourt

Splatter Connect

Spotfilm Networx

Vertigo Games

- Vertigo Arcade

- Vertigo Publishing

- Vertigo Studios

- SpringboardVR

- Force Field

Voxler

Warhorse Studios

Saber Interactive

34BigThings

3D Realms

4A Games

Aspyr

- Aspyr Media

- Beamdog

Bytex

Demiurge Studios

Digic Pictures

Fractured Byte

Mad Head Games

New World Interactive

Nimble Giant Entertainment

Saber Interactive

- Saber Belarus

- Saber Porto

- Saber Russia

- Saber Spain

- Saber Sweden

Shiver Entertainment

Slipgate Ironworks

SmartPhone Labs

Snapshot Games

Tuxedo Labs

Tripwire Interactive

Zen Studios

THQ Nordic

Alkimia Interactive

Appeal Studios

Ashborne Games

Black Forest Games

Bugbear Entertainment

Experiment 101

Gate 21 d.o.o.

Grimlore Games

Gunfire Games

HandyGames

Massive Miniteam

Kaiko

Mirage Game Studios

Nine Rocks Games

Pieces Interactive

Piranha Bytes

Pow Wow Entertainment

Purple Lamp Studios

Rainbow Studios

- Rainbow Studios Phoenix

- Rainbow Studios Montréal

THQ Nordic France

Da sottolineare come alcune delle etichette di Embracer possiedano moltissime proprietà intellettuali, come Eidos o Tatsujin, quest'ultima fresca di acquisizione. Insomma, stiamo parlando sicuramente di una delle multinazionali più attive nel settore, che vale la pena di seguire molto da vicino, sperando che un consolidamento di queste proporzioni non si riveli deleterio.